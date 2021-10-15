Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If rebuilding your fall wardrobe wasn't in the works this season, you've likely held on to the same trusted staples that you wore around this time last year. That doesn't mean that you can't reinvent your looks with a few simple accessories, though.

Tote bags, earrings, necklaces, you name it — a dainty accessory can elevate any kind of outfit and make it feel effortless. To give us a starting point on stepping up our fashion game, style expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY to share seven simple accessories that are perfect for fall, including the one piece of jewelry that's been making a steady comeback: the tennis bracelet.

Right now through Oct. 18, TODAY Insider subscribers can get an exclusive 50% off deal on BaubleBar's popular Bennett Tennis Necklace.

Fall fashion accessories

After you've added the tennis necklace to your cart, you'll be ready to shop the rest of Snow's picks. From jewelry to hair clips, read on for the accessories you need this season, plus tips on how to style them.

The accessory that you paired with anything growing up is now a do-it-all accessory once more. This time, you can save on the vintage trend by taking advantage of a TODAY Insider 50% off deal, and grab one for yourself (or, for a friend) for just $34.

Huggie earrings became an instant trend thanks to their versatile look that you can wear with virtually everything, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. The range in this set of five gives you enough options to change up your look for every day of the week, but we have a feeling that the chic studded pair is one you'll wear for days at a time.

This quilted crossbody has enough room for all of the essentials and comes in three statement-making colors that you can match with any kind of outfit. Plus, the beaded design makes it even more trendy.

Prefer a clutch that's about as fuzzy as the jacket you'll be wearing it with? House of Want's "party piece" is made from vegan leather and adorned with a chained wrist strap that makes it easy to grab and go. You can shop it in more than a dozen different styles, but this fuzzy pink design is one we can't take our eyes off of.

Dress up a plain top or a dress with a stylish belt to help break up solid colors and patterns. Snow picked this piece that is easy to style and take care of, so you'll find yourself styling it in dozens of different ways throughout the season.

If you like the look and feel of traditional belts but have been searching for a subtle way to get in on the Western trend without opting for a pair of cowboy boots, consider this belt the perfect means. It's sleek and discrete, but the studded design sets it apart from your typical white belt.

Claw clips are back! Snow picked this dreamy set from Anthropologie that features chic pearl embellishments for an upgrade on the classic accessory.

