BaubleBar's Halloween collection is fa-boo-lous — see all of the cute pieces

Halloween is just 48 days away, but who's counting? Although summer isn't technically over yet, it's never too early to get ready for the scariest day of the year. Even if you don't have a costume planned out this early on, there's a way to celebrate "spooky season" in style — take it from Kate Hudson.

The "Almost Famous" actress was spotted in a pair of adorable skeleton earrings from BaubleBar in an Instagram snippet with Martha Stewart last year, and the internet hasn't stopped thinking about them since. That's why we were so excited to see that her stylish pair is not only back in stock, but that it also got a glamorous update.

The bestselling Grim Earrings were once just adorned with crystals but are now also decked out in dainty pearls, making them even more of a statement-maker. Though the drop earrings are part of the brand's Halloween collection, they're chic enough to wear pretty much any time of year thanks to the new design.

If skeletons aren't your style, there are plenty of other designs in BaubleBar's collection, including a few pumpkin-inspired pieces you can wear throughout the fall. We rounded up a few more of the fright-tastic baubles, including some from the brand's affordable Target line, SUGARFIX, below.

Keep reading to see all of the cute earrings you'll want to trick-or-treat yourself to this season.

BaubleBar Halloween collection 2021

These bestsellers are glam enough to wear throughout October and beyond. The drop style is sure to stand out, and the glass stones will add some sparkle to any look.

Pumpkins are a fall staple, so you can practically wear these through the end of November with any outfit in your wardrobe. Attention to detail is showcased with this pair: The ombré design of the glass stones adds some texture and shine to these statement studs.

We're swooning over this cute pair! They're studs, but they also feature sleek, dangling stones that move with you and make the design pop.

No matter which side of the candy corn debate you fall on, it's impossible not to love this sweet pair. They're bright, bold and luxe — everything you'd want in a statement earring.

Inspired by the infamous Cruella De Vil, these earrings were made for any Disney fan. The villain's signature hairdo and red lip are instantly recognizable behind the glass stones and enamel detailing. Join the waitlist now for a chance to sport the pair by the time Halloween hits.

This set includes one pair of studs and two pairs of trendy huggie earrings in fun designs — candy corn, fangs and ghosts — that are all glamorous in their own right. The lightweight earrings are nickel-free and made with surgical steel posts, so your ears won't feel irritated as the day goes on.

Inspired by the holiday but perfect for any cat lover, these stud earrings are worth grabbing for yourself or gifting this year. With just the right amount of enamel and sparkly stones, they are subtle statement earrings you should be shopping right meow.

Cousin of the Grim Earrings, this skeleton pair also features sparkly studs and a drop design. The dazzling stone setting of the bony silhouette will help you add a little ghoul to your glam this season.

Why not make your go-to fall coffee order your next go-to pair of earrings? Much like the drink, these pumpkin spice latte-inspired earrings are giving off all of the warm and cozy autumn vibes.

This fun set includes a total of four earrings, so if you have multiple piercings, you can mix and match as the season goes on. Reviewers love them for their stunning color and unique design, which feature deep tones and sparkling stones.

If you love a tassel earring moment, these adorable drop pieces are not to be missed. They come in four different designs — a witch pair, cat pair, devil pair and ghost pair.

