I wish I could tell you how many times my love of candy corn has been met by a face of pure disgust. What I can and will tell you, though: It's undoubtedly one of the best candies on the market.

"Candy corn shaming" is a real thing. A REAL THING. Yes, it is my favorite Halloween candy. And YES, I stock up during Halloween just so I'll have enough to last through the year. Ask my sister. We've got bags stashed in the apartment (in secret places, of course, to prevent them from getting stolen in the event of a robbery).

Since National Candy Corn Day is on Oct. 30, I say enough of these videos (YES, INTERNET, I'M LOOKING AT YOU) dumping the precious sugary treats in the trash.

It's time to show some appreciation for the candy that has done nothing but support you through some of life's biggest holidays.

Candy corn creeps onto shelves in early fall. And whether you know it or not, it sticks around in different variations throughout the year.

That is reason No. 1 why candy corn simply cannot be beat.

I like to think I'm doing the world a favor when I show up at Duane Reade on Nov. 1 to buy up all the leftover bags of candy corn. Not because it's "disgusting" but because I'm politely making room for Thanksgiving-themed candy corn.

You know what I'm talking about — the brown, orange and white corn. And then, a month later, the Christmas-inspired reindeer corn prances onto shelves.

There's also Cupid corn and Easter corn ... I could go on and on about just how delightful it is that there's a variation of the candy for each holiday.

Speaking of different flavors, that leads me to reason No. 2 why candy corn is the sweetest of them all.

I'd like to address the fact that you get not one, not two, but THREE FLAVORS in every bite. Yes, folks, you read that correctly. Three flavors! Can you think of any other candies (aside from rainbow lollipops or multi-colored gummy worms) that offer more than one flavor in every bite? I didn't think so!

And let's not forget (bringing me to reason No. 3): Candy corn has been around for more than a century. So, plain and simple, that means enough people out there (like me) love the candy enough to have it kept on the market for more than 100 years.

Now go ahead, grab that bag you've got stashed away. I won't judge.

