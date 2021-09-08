Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thinking of packing up your colorful summer clothes in favor of some fall neutrals? Not so fast! The temperature might be dropping, but bright, bold shades are still trending and we can't wait to rock them all season long.

Still, we could use a bit of guidance on how to make bright colors work with the rest of our fall wardrobe, so we called up a few of our favorite stylists to get some tips. We also couldn't resist shopping around for some stunning styles that we think you'll adore just as much as we do!

Why bright colors are perfect for fall

The weather might be cooling down, but our fall wardrobe is about to heat up in a major way. Typically, we sport more muted tones when the seasons change, but bright colors are having a moment and we're totally here for it. The trend might seem unconventional, but the stylists that Shop TODAY polled said it makes a lot of sense.

"Punching up the color wheel this fall can definitely elevate your mood at the end of a tough year," celebrity stylist Tara Swennen said.

A little bit of color therapy can have a major difference on your mood, especially on dreary days.

"We talk about warmer and bright colors being 'happy colors.' That’s because we feel good when we look at them and wear them. They’re evocative and illicit a visual connection for most of us," celebrity stylist Alison Brook said.

What are a few ways you can incorporate bright colors into you fall wardrobe?

Adding a burst of color to your everyday wardrobe is easier than you might think. Here are a few tricks that pro stylists swear by:

Opt for elevated basics: "Timeless silhouettes in statement hues will allow you to dabble in new prints and colors without feeling like you are going too far!" Swennen said. "A patterned dress, a fun jumpsuit, a bright sweater or a colorful trench are all great options this fall!"

Throw some shade: "A fun way to wear color is by choosing different shades of the same color. For instance, you could opt for a purple sweater and add a lavender skirt and magenta heels," Brook said.

Accessories with attitude: "Add an element of personality by opting for colorful accessories that add contrast to your outfit, such as bold colored shoes, scarves, crossbody bags and watches," Swennen said.

Colorful fall clothing to shop, according to reviewers

We can't wait to break out our favorite sweaters this fall, but there's always room for something new, and we're pretty excited to add a burst of color with this bold pink V-neck pullover. The chunky knit detailing and ribbed cuffs add plenty of visual appeal, but it's made of a lightweight material that will keep you nice and comfy all day long.

Wading in to the bright color trend cautiously? Try a lighter hue, like this charming coral. The eye-catching color is a statement maker in its own right and has plenty of beautiful details, like a ribbed material, ruched sleeves and a flattering scoop neck.

Once upon a time, neons were solely reserved for the sultry days of summer, but these days, anything goes. "Rocking an unexpected neon green shade is a savvy way to level up your fall wardrobe," Brook said.

With cooler weather on the horizon, we're currently crushing on this neon cropped jacket from Levi's. The lightweight, waterproof design features an adjustable drawstring hood, two pockets and a breathable mesh lining. Plus, the price is right!

Whether you're a fan of red, green or blue, this flirty jumpsuit comes in a range of bold colors for every personality. The knit material will keep you nice and cozy, while the flutter sleeves will show off your stylish side. It also just so happens to be perfect for work and play!

With cooler weather on the horizon, we're psyched to rock some colorful fall jackets, and this faux leather moto style from Levi's is at the top of our wish list. We can't stop staring at the gorgeous emerald shade and the sleek structure, and we're also pretty jazzed to see that it comes in a range of bold colors.

We never really need an excuse to rock a lovely lavender garment, but when Brook suggested experimenting with varying shades of the same color this fall, we immediately started searching for something pastel to pair with our dark purple sweaters. We instantly fell for this affordable pleated maxi and know it will be a major conversation starter!

Sad that summer is coming to a close? It’s hard not to crack a smile when you’re wearing a sunny shade of yellow, and this happy dress has us looking forward to cooler days. We dig the ruffled cap sleeves and pintucked detailing and could see ourselves styling it with a moto jacket, tights and booties.

Like Swennen said, bold colors feel a lot more approachable when you wear them in a classic silhouette and we think we'll feel right at home in this flattering style this fall. We're in love with the gorgeous blue hue and appreciate the fact that it has a comfy empire waist and a soft, stretchy fabric. It's also a great investment because you can rock it all year long!

"Belts are an amazing way to break up an outfit. Choose a bright-colored belt to give some life to a monochromatic outfit," Brook told us.

This fall, we'll be upgrading our classic little black dresses with a vibrant accessory like this affordable belt that comes in 31 colors. We're definitely crushing on the hot pink, red and yellow colors, and the belt also comes in various shades of blue and green.

Want to avoid a fall style rut? A bright handbag is an easy way to brighten things up. This popular style comes in 23 colors, including our favorite hues: hot pink, sapphire blue and bright yellows. The affordable find also has plenty of pockets to help keep you organized!

It's time to retire your flip flops in favor of some sleek flats for fall, but you can still keep that summer vibe alive with a pair of hot pink loafers, like these perforated ones from Clarks. We could see ourselves pairing them with jeans and a flirty blouse, a knee-length dress and tights or a pleated skirt and a chambray top.

You don't have to wear color head-to-toe to make a statement this fall. Sometimes, a bright shoe is all it takes to help you stand out. We're obsessed with this pastel pink sneaker from Journee Collection and love the mesh side panel and the comfy foam insole. It also comes in beautiful cobalt blue and ravishing red shades!

Scarves are one of the best ways to add an instant jolt of color to any ensemble and the multitasking accessory also helps keep you warm when the temperature drops. At only $31, this printed scarf is an affordable way to dip your toe into the bright color trend without breaking the bank, and it comes in four fabulous patterns.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!