Jill Martin shares the hottest summer fashion trend — and how to style it

It's official: All of the fashion trends you thought you'd never see again are making a comeback. From Y2K-inspired fashion to mom jeans, the fashion trends we grew up on are now suddenly trendy again.

The one trend we thought was gone for good? Neon. We spotted some celebrities such as P!nk and Hilary Duff in some bright pink ensembles and had a feeling neon might be the next big thing — but then our very own Sheinelle Jones donned a bright neon sweater, and we knew it was official.

Neon wasn't always the easiest thing to style back then, so luckily Jill Martin stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the ways you can style it now. From bold sneakers and chic accessories to makeup and even bagels, Jill has all of the items you'll want in your wardrobe this summer.

We almost couldn't believe that trucker hats have found their way back into mainstream fashion, but this affordable style comes in several different colors that you might actually want to wear. From neon yellow to a 2000s-esque black and pink style, there are plenty of options to pair with the rest of the looks below. For a customizable option, Jill is loving these hats from All That Swag, a small business located in upstate New York.

Thong sandals are here to stay, and this bright pink pair can be styled with everything from jeans to dresses. If pink isn't your style, Jill found these cute blue block heel sandals, these bright green heels, a pair of conversation-starting sandals and of course, a cute pair of neon sandals that happen to be on sale right now.

These sneakers aren't just on trend, they are also comfortable. With a memory foam insole, an air-cushioned midsole and an outsole that provides flexible traction, you might not ever want to take them off.

From a smiley charm bracelet to a trendy chain necklace, Jennifer Miller's neon collection is a one-stop shop for all things neon in the world of accessories. The best part? Right now, you can snag 20% off any piece sitewide when you use the code SPARKLE20 at checkout.

Skip the salon and opt for a DIY manicure that you can complete in a matter of minutes. Dashing Diva's neon collection is full of all things vibrant and electric, with no messy paint or polish involved. All you'll need to do is choose the correct size adhesive for your nails, press it down and trim. You can also shop similar neon designs at ColorStreet.

Just in time for wedding season, the guy in your life can also get in on the summer's hottest trend. TieBar's satin ties come in a variety of bright and bold colors in both skinny and traditional designs. They're handmade and crafted with 100% woven silk, so they feel as luxe as they look.

The perfect addition to any bedroom? A vintage-inspired neon sign. By their very nature, they're already on trend, so you just need to pick the design that best suits your living space, or grab one for the student in your life heading to college this fall.

Baz Bagel, a New York-based bagel shop, makes delicious bright bagels right in the heart of Little Italy. You can ship these bright rainbow bagels straight to your door, regardless of where you live and enjoy them after toasting them for just five minutes.

Neon isn't just a trend in the fashion world. Add some pops of color throughout your home with neon decor. These dried flowers just need a vase to call a home and can last for years with good care.

Sport a bold eye look with Karity's rose-inspired palette. It is full of a mix of bright and pastel shades, so you can opt for a neon eyeshadow or keep it subtle with a lighter shade.

