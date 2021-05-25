Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to sit back, relax and score huge online savings.

This holiday weekend, retailers are slashing prices on all the items you've been yearning to own — from a new mattress to outdoor fire pits.

With so many sales, we did all the work for you and rounded up the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 in one spot. Whether you're looking for a new summer wardrobe or want to buy something a bit more expensive like a mattress or grill we've got you covered with plenty of options!

From Amazon to Walmart to Home Depot and more, we've got all the best deals. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Beauty

Ready to get your beauty routine in check this summer? Violet Grey is offering 20% off beauty essentials right now.

Dermstore is welcoming summer with a big sale! Right now, you can use the code SALEAWAY at checkout to save 20% on fan-favorite beauty products such as the EltaMD sunscreen.

Snag up to 60% off top-rated beauty products at Skinstore this Memorial Day when you use the code MD25 at checkout. You can splurge on all things skin care and hair care without any of the guilt.

Amazon is celebrating Memorial Day with its “Spring into Summer” event, offering discounts on kitchen essentials, toys, beauty products and more. To up your backyard game, these solar-powered torch lights are perfect.

Outdoor essentials

Whether you’re ready for s’mores nights or could use a cool gift to get Dad this Father’s Day, Solo Stove’s portable fire pits are the perfect pick - and they’re on sale right now!

Lowe’s is offering deals on everything from grills to fire pits to pool floats so you can turn your backyard into the ultimate outdoor oasis this summer.

Deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods are just heating up! Enjoy up to 50% off of apparel, camping and hiking essentials and more this weekend before it’s too late.

If you plan on vacationing in your backyard this summer, you won’t want to miss Frontgate’s Memorial Day sale. You can take up to 40% off site-wide and even snag an extra 20% off of sale items, too.

Through May 31 you can save up to 25% on clothing, wearable tech and other outdoor essentials at REI.

Stock up on all of your summer apparel needs at Columbia Sportswear this Memorial Day and save big on tees, tanks, shorts and more.

These beloved reusable water bottles almost never go on sale - and you can snag one right now for 25% off, like the 32 oz. option, which is great for taking hiking, or to work.

Enjoy up to 50% off outdoor essentials during Backcountry’s big summer sale.

Fashion and accessories

At Bloomingdale’s, you can not only save up to 50% on summer-ready styles, but through May 31 you can also take up to an extra 70% off of items labeled “Extra 50% Off” at the retailer.

You can shop Levi’s Summer Daze sale right now and save on more than just jeans! The brand is even offering an extra 50% off sale items when you use the code SMILE at checkout.

The major department store is slashing prices on over 80,000 items this Memorial Day, including designer fashion finds from brands such as Michael Kors and Coach.

Whether you could use a new blouse or pretty plates for your kitchen cabinet, you can take advantage of markdowns at Anthropologie right now and score it all for less, thanks to discounts of up to 20% off.

Refresh your wardrobe for this summer with savings at Nike. You can take up to 40% off everything from sneakers to shorts when you shop the brand’s sale section right now.

This Memorial Day, you can save 25% on everything at ASOS when you spend $30 or more and use the code MEMDAY at checkout. You can snag trendy items like this puff-sleeve jumpsuit.

Whether you’re looking for loungewear or an outfit for the office, you can take 40% off select men and women’s styles at J. Crew or use the code WEEKEND to take 25% off of your purchase.

Enjoy 50% off site-wide at Old Navy and add styles to your cart for as little as $10.

Express is offering markdowns on top of markdowns this Memorial Day. You can shop fashion essentials as low as $10 and take an additional 50% off of clearance items both online and in stores.

You can take up to 50% off at BaubleBar right now on some of their top-rated items, including the celeb-loved Alidia Rings. You can also take an extra 20% off sale prices when you use the code SALE20 at checkout.

Electronics and appliances

You can take advantage of markdowns at Best Buy this Memorial and enjoy savings of up to $1,700 on appliance packages, or save on smaller appliances like air fryers and AC units.

Save up to 50% off on tech, AC units (like the one below), outdoor essentials and more during Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale.

Now’s the time to snag the new grad in your life a brand new laptop at HP. This Memorial Day, the tech company is offering up to 47% off select products, as well as flash deals during each day leading up to the holiday.

Home decor and goods

For a limited time, you can save up to 75% off of all things summer decor at Rugs USA.

From dining tables to wall decor, now is the time to save on all things home at Pier1. The home decor giant is offering up to 20% off all things home just in time for Memorial Day.

Right now, you can take advantage of a deal happening right now at Brooklinen - sheets and select towels are marked down nearly 25%.

From pool floats to umbrellas, Bed Bath & Beyond’s summer kickoff sale is the perfect time to snag all of the outdoor essentials you need to get through the next few months, and to save big while doing it.

Dyson products rarely go on sale, but you can add a few high-tech finds to your cart right now and save up to $120 on select items.

Need new silverware? Wine glasses for summer nights? You can snag it all on sale at Crate & Barrel right now and enjoy discounts of up to 40% off.

Home Depot is offering discounts on everything from lawn and garden supplies to large appliance packages with savings of up to $1,700. Get your plants in shape with the chic planters below.

Right now, you can enjoy 70% off of clearance items at Wayfair and save on everything from bedroom furniture to large appliances.

This Memorial Day, you can add Staub products to your cart for up to 50% off the original price and take up to $200 off espresso machines at Williams Sonoma to get ready to entertain guests this summer.

Beds and bedding

Save on mattresses, frames, pillows and more with 20% off site-wide at Tuft & Needle.

Casper’s Memorial Day sale means 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and other bedding essentials.

A deal you won’t want to sleep on? Up to $500 off mattresses from Leesa Sleep. When you purchase a mattress you’ll also receive two free pillows.

Whether you need a new mattress or a mattress topper, you can find your sleep essentials on sale at Tempur-Pedic right now and save up to $500 this weekend.

Take advantage of a site-wide sale at Bear Mattress when you use the code MD25 at Bear Mattress this weekend. At checkout, you can score a free gift set, which includes cloud pillows and sheets.

Use the code HONOR at checkout to save $100 on the Green and Vegan mattresses at Avocado this weekend.

As part of Nectar’s Memorial Day sale, you can save on more than just mattresses. In tandem with major markdowns, you’ll also score a mattress protector, sheets and pillows - a $399 bundle.

Birch, a Helix brand, is offering shoppers $200 off mattresses as well as two free pillows with their purchase this weekend.

