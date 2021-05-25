Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to sit back, relax and score huge online savings.
This holiday weekend, retailers are slashing prices on all the items you've been yearning to own — from a new mattress to outdoor fire pits.
With so many sales, we did all the work for you and rounded up the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 in one spot. Whether you're looking for a new summer wardrobe or want to buy something a bit more expensive like a mattress or grill we've got you covered with plenty of options!
From Amazon to Walmart to Home Depot and more, we've got all the best deals. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:
- Memorial Day beauty sales
- Memorial Day outdoor essentials sales
- Memorial Day fashion and accessories sales
- Memorial Day electronics and appliances sales
- Memorial Day home decor and goods sales
- Memorial Day beds and bedding sales
Beauty
Violet Grey
Ready to get your beauty routine in check this summer? Violet Grey is offering 20% off beauty essentials right now.
Dermstore
Dermstore is welcoming summer with a big sale! Right now, you can use the code SALEAWAY at checkout to save 20% on fan-favorite beauty products such as the EltaMD sunscreen.
Skinstore
Snag up to 60% off top-rated beauty products at Skinstore this Memorial Day when you use the code MD25 at checkout. You can splurge on all things skin care and hair care without any of the guilt.
Amazon
Amazon is celebrating Memorial Day with its “Spring into Summer” event, offering discounts on kitchen essentials, toys, beauty products and more. To up your backyard game, these solar-powered torch lights are perfect.
YoungPower Solar Outdoor Torch Lights
Outdoor essentials
Solo Stove
Whether you’re ready for s’mores nights or could use a cool gift to get Dad this Father’s Day, Solo Stove’s portable fire pits are the perfect pick - and they’re on sale right now!
Lowe’s
Lowe’s is offering deals on everything from grills to fire pits to pool floats so you can turn your backyard into the ultimate outdoor oasis this summer.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods are just heating up! Enjoy up to 50% off of apparel, camping and hiking essentials and more this weekend before it’s too late.
Frontgate
If you plan on vacationing in your backyard this summer, you won’t want to miss Frontgate’s Memorial Day sale. You can take up to 40% off site-wide and even snag an extra 20% off of sale items, too.
REI
Through May 31 you can save up to 25% on clothing, wearable tech and other outdoor essentials at REI.
Columbia
Stock up on all of your summer apparel needs at Columbia Sportswear this Memorial Day and save big on tees, tanks, shorts and more.
Hydro Flask
These beloved reusable water bottles almost never go on sale - and you can snag one right now for 25% off, like the 32 oz. option, which is great for taking hiking, or to work.
32 oz Wide Mouth
Backcountry
Enjoy up to 50% off outdoor essentials during Backcountry’s big summer sale.
Fashion and accessories
Bloomingdale’s
At Bloomingdale’s, you can not only save up to 50% on summer-ready styles, but through May 31 you can also take up to an extra 70% off of items labeled “Extra 50% Off” at the retailer.
Levi’s
You can shop Levi’s Summer Daze sale right now and save on more than just jeans! The brand is even offering an extra 50% off sale items when you use the code SMILE at checkout.
Macy’s
The major department store is slashing prices on over 80,000 items this Memorial Day, including designer fashion finds from brands such as Michael Kors and Coach.
Anthropologie
Whether you could use a new blouse or pretty plates for your kitchen cabinet, you can take advantage of markdowns at Anthropologie right now and score it all for less, thanks to discounts of up to 20% off.
Nike
Refresh your wardrobe for this summer with savings at Nike. You can take up to 40% off everything from sneakers to shorts when you shop the brand’s sale section right now.
ASOS
This Memorial Day, you can save 25% on everything at ASOS when you spend $30 or more and use the code MEMDAY at checkout. You can snag trendy items like this puff-sleeve jumpsuit.
Ruched Channel Puff Sleeve Cullotte Jumpsuit
J. Crew
Whether you’re looking for loungewear or an outfit for the office, you can take 40% off select men and women’s styles at J. Crew or use the code WEEKEND to take 25% off of your purchase.
Old Navy
Enjoy 50% off site-wide at Old Navy and add styles to your cart for as little as $10.
Express
Express is offering markdowns on top of markdowns this Memorial Day. You can shop fashion essentials as low as $10 and take an additional 50% off of clearance items both online and in stores.
BaubleBar
You can take up to 50% off at BaubleBar right now on some of their top-rated items, including the celeb-loved Alidia Rings. You can also take an extra 20% off sale prices when you use the code SALE20 at checkout.
Electronics and appliances
Best Buy
You can take advantage of markdowns at Best Buy this Memorial and enjoy savings of up to $1,700 on appliance packages, or save on smaller appliances like air fryers and AC units.
Walmart
Save up to 50% off on tech, AC units (like the one below), outdoor essentials and more during Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale.
Midea AC Unit
HP
Now’s the time to snag the new grad in your life a brand new laptop at HP. This Memorial Day, the tech company is offering up to 47% off select products, as well as flash deals during each day leading up to the holiday.
Home decor and goods
Rugs USA
For a limited time, you can save up to 75% off of all things summer decor at Rugs USA.
Pier1
From dining tables to wall decor, now is the time to save on all things home at Pier1. The home decor giant is offering up to 20% off all things home just in time for Memorial Day.
Brooklinen
Right now, you can take advantage of a deal happening right now at Brooklinen - sheets and select towels are marked down nearly 25%.
Bed Bath & Beyond
From pool floats to umbrellas, Bed Bath & Beyond’s summer kickoff sale is the perfect time to snag all of the outdoor essentials you need to get through the next few months, and to save big while doing it.
Dyson
Dyson products rarely go on sale, but you can add a few high-tech finds to your cart right now and save up to $120 on select items.
Crate & Barrel
Need new silverware? Wine glasses for summer nights? You can snag it all on sale at Crate & Barrel right now and enjoy discounts of up to 40% off.
Home Depot
Home Depot is offering discounts on everything from lawn and garden supplies to large appliance packages with savings of up to $1,700. Get your plants in shape with the chic planters below.
Plant Stands
Wayfair
Right now, you can enjoy 70% off of clearance items at Wayfair and save on everything from bedroom furniture to large appliances.
Williams Sonoma
This Memorial Day, you can add Staub products to your cart for up to 50% off the original price and take up to $200 off espresso machines at Williams Sonoma to get ready to entertain guests this summer.
Beds and bedding
Tuft & Needle
Save on mattresses, frames, pillows and more with 20% off site-wide at Tuft & Needle.
Casper
Casper’s Memorial Day sale means 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and other bedding essentials.
Leesa Sleep
A deal you won’t want to sleep on? Up to $500 off mattresses from Leesa Sleep. When you purchase a mattress you’ll also receive two free pillows.
Tempur-Pedic
Whether you need a new mattress or a mattress topper, you can find your sleep essentials on sale at Tempur-Pedic right now and save up to $500 this weekend.
Bear Mattress
Take advantage of a site-wide sale at Bear Mattress when you use the code MD25 at Bear Mattress this weekend. At checkout, you can score a free gift set, which includes cloud pillows and sheets.
Avocado Mattress
Use the code HONOR at checkout to save $100 on the Green and Vegan mattresses at Avocado this weekend.
Nectar Sleep
As part of Nectar’s Memorial Day sale, you can save on more than just mattresses. In tandem with major markdowns, you’ll also score a mattress protector, sheets and pillows - a $399 bundle.
Birch Living
Birch, a Helix brand, is offering shoppers $200 off mattresses as well as two free pillows with their purchase this weekend.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Need a new mattress? Shop these 14 can’t-miss Memorial Day deals
- From Overstock to Walmart, the 11 best Memorial Day furniture sales to shop now
- You don’t have to wait to save! Get up to 60% off Memorial Day sales right now
- 17 can't miss Memorial Day deals on trendy HydroFlask, pool floats and more
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!