We've been avoiding denim for the better part of a year. But now, as cities open up and we start to finalize all of our exciting plans for the summer, we're finally feeling ready to re-introduce the versatile fabric into our wardrobes.

According to Google Trends, search interest in denim has rebounded past pre-pandemic levels, with searches for items across the board, from jeans to jumpsuits, rising. In fact, searches for the term "denim jumpsuit" have reached an all-time high.

Need more evidence? Look no further than TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who rocked a denim jumpsuit on the show Wednesday morning. The outfit was a part of a Chooseday Tuesday segment, in which TODAY staffers selected three potential outfits for Jenna and Hoda Kotb, respectively, which were then voted on by viewers (including TODAY contributor Bobbie Thomas).

While the competition was close, the chic denim jumpsuit came out on top as the favorite.

"A hip, awesome staffer who always looks effortlessly chic chose it," Jenna told Shop TODAY. "And it is just that: effortless, comfortable and you can dress [it] up or down."

The cool and comfortable staple piece is a great choice for your summer wardrobe since it's easy to style and even easier to throw on before you head out the door. Not to mention, it fits in perfectly with the other retro fashions that are making a comeback right now.

And, luckily, there are plenty of chic picks that you can sport to achieve a similar summer-ready look. Below, we found six stylish denim jumpsuits that will keep you looking effortlessly cool all season long.

Whether you're looking for a statement piece to add to your WFH wardrobe or a versatile staple that you can throw on for all your summer adventures, this option will do the trick. The zippered accents and flared legs add to the retro feel. Reviewers say that it runs on the tighter side, so if you're planning on wearing a shirt underneath, you might want to consider sizing up.

You'll be ready to take on whatever the day throws at you in Good American's Fit For Success Jumpsuit. The fabric has just the right amount of stretch to move with you but still hold you in where you need it most. You can't go wrong with the classic blue denim color, but you can also get the jumpsuit in black or acid wash.

Straight-leg jeans are having a moment right now, and this jumpsuit pairs the comfortable denim trend with a tie waist, for a relaxed and casual look. Slip on a pair of heeled clogs for a complete retro outfit.

Show some skin in this jumpsuit, which features a sleeveless design and a deep v-cut in the front and back. The stylish pick is part of ASOS's Responsible Edit, made with cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative, so you can feel good about your purchase.

There's nothing worse than realizing that all the pockets you admired on a pair of pants are actually fake. Thankfully, you won't run into that issue with this fashionable jumpsuit, which features six(!) large and functional pockets. It's made from a comfortable denim material and comes in tall, regular and petite sizes.

For chillier summer nights that require a little more coverage, opt for this long-sleeved option. Inspired by the '90s, the jumpsuit features a slightly oversized fit and a tie waist. Pair it with sandals or sneakers for a chic weekend outfit.

