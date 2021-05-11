L.L. Bean's new throwback collection is peak '90s fashion

This anorak, the star of the new collection, looks like it was pulled straight from a 1990s L.L. Bean catalog. And that's because it's almost identical to the original. Just like its predecessor, the new release features an oversized fit and bold color-blocked design — two styles that are practically as popular now as they were back then. It also has a roomy kangaroo pocket, so you can keep your phone, keys and wallet (or maybe your Walkman?) on hand.

To make the items in the collection, the company used excess fabric that would have otherwise gone to waste. And the material is durable and weather-resistant, to take you through beach days, hikes and plenty of other adventures.

Below are the brand's two other era-approved accessories that round out its limited-edition collection. All three items come in two color options, a bright purple and red violet combo or a black and blue-green design.

