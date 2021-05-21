Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend is around the corner! The unofficial start of summer comes with plenty of opportunities to score savings on some of the most sought-after items for the season, from outdoor furniture to grills.

This year, you don’t even have to wait for the three-day weekend to kick off to start shopping. Plenty of retailers, from Home Depot to Overstock, have already begun slashing prices across the board.

To save you some scrolling, we rounded up the best early Memorial Day sales that you can shop now. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your mattress or invest in a new outdoor setup, we have you covered.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Memorial Day furniture and home sales

During Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout Sale, you can get up to 70% off thousands of items, including kitchen and dining essentials, home decor and patio and garden furniture.

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time in your backyard this season, hosting barbecues or relaxing by the pool, you’ll want to have a good patio umbrella to keep you protected from the sun. This one features a crank mechanism for easy opening and closing.

To celebrate the holiday, Pier 1 is offering up to 50% off select home items, like office furniture and patio seating.

These chairs are perfect for curling up with a good book or lounging with a friend during your backyard wine night. The chairs are both UV-protected and weather-resistant, so they're built to last.

Save up to 60% on grills and grilling accessories from top brands like Weber, Nexgrill and more.

You'll be ready to host plenty of barbecues this summer with the Weber Gensis Grill. It has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 1,500 reviews and reviewers say they love how easy it is to use and how quickly it heats up.

Stock up on all your summer essentials at Macy's. Right now, you can get up to 50% off patio furniture, 20% off grills and blenders and 40% off servingware.

Make your backyard the go-to spot for summer hangouts with this four-piece sofa set. The set comes with a coffee table, two armchairs and a sofa, all constructed from a durable wicker material.

The retailer’s Memorial Day sale kicked off on Thursday, May 20 and runs through Monday, May 31. You can get up to 30% off furniture, up to 25% off bedding and more.

Not just for smoothies, you can easily whip up sauces and soups with this bestselling blender. It features a large 90-ounce capacity and pre-programmed speeds so you can quickly blend up ingredients with the touch of a button.

Etsy's first-ever Outdoor Sales Event kicked off on Tuesday, May 18 and runs through Monday, May 24. Shoppers can score up to 20% off patio furniture, lawn games and outdoor decor.

Kick back and relax in this bestselling wicker chair. The stylish pick can be added to your indoor or outdoor setup.

Walmart is slashing prices on items across all categories, and you can save big on home, fashion and kitchen essentials.

Whether you're headed to the beach or the park, this chair will be your new go-to. The lightweight, folding design makes it easy to take with you on the go and it even has an adjustable canopy to keep you protected while you lounge.

Memorial Day mattress sales

Popular eco-friendly mattress brand, Avocado is running a number of deals for the holiday. You can use the code HONOR at checkout to save $100 on the brand’s Green, Hybrid and Latex mattresses. Or you can use the code MEMORIALDAY to save $250 on the new Luxury Plush Mattress.

Not only is Avocado’s Green Mattress super comfortable, but it’s a great pick for any who are shoppers searching for a sustainable option. It’s made from natural and organic materials, like Global Organic Textile Standard cotton and wool. And according to previous testing by Consumer Reports, it’s a good choice for those who sleep on their backs.

You can get up to 15% off mattresses, pillows and sheets through May 31.

Casper's Original Mattress is the brand's most popular. The classic mattress features Zoned Support to keep your spine aligned and has a top layer of perforated, breathable foam that increases airflow, so you'll stay cool all night long.

Cocoon by Sealy's Early Memorial Day Sale features the brand's biggest offer ever. You can save 35% on the 10-Inch Memory Foam Chill Mattress or the 12-Inch Hybrid, Chill Mattress. Plus, you'll get a sheet set and two free pillows with your purchase. This deal ends Monday, May 24, so you'll want to act fast.

This hybrid mattress combines a supportive coil base with comfortable memory foam on top. It's a great pick for sweaty sleepers, thanks to the unique cooling technology infused into the cover of the mattress.

This weekend only, you'll get up to $399 worth of sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheet set and pillow bundle, when you purchase any mattress on the site.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made with five layers crafted from premium materials. The mattress has more than 26,000 five-star reviews, so it's a popular product. But if you don't end up loving it, you have up to a year to return it for a full refund.

Through May 27, you can use the code MEMORIAL25 to get 25% off everything on the Brooklyn Bedding site, including mattresses and bed bases.

Rest easy on this comfortable foam mattress from Brooklyn Bedding, which is just $300 during the sale.

Whether you're looking for new sheets or a sturdier bed frame, Nest's Memorial Day Sale has you covered. You can get 20% off select luxury mattresses and 10% off bedding and furniture until June 6.

This mattress comes in three different levels of firmness, to suit any sleeping style. It's made with a combination of foam and individually wrapped coils for ultimate comfort.

Through May 31, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 20% off its mattresses, bedding and furniture.

You spend a lot of time in bed, so it's not surprising that your mattress can get pretty gross. Thankfully, Tuft & Needle's Mint Mattress uses HeiQ NPJ03 technology to protect the mattress against microbes and expand its lifespan.

When you use the code MEMORIALDAY100 at checkout, you'll get $100 off your purchase of $600 or more. For purchases more than $1,250, use the code MEMORIALDAY150 to save $150 or use the code MEMORIALDAY200 to get $200 off your purchase of $1,750 or more.

You'll get your best night's sleep yet on this award-winning mattress from Helix. It features an ultra-breathable cooling cover and zoned lumbar support that contours to your shape.

Through June 7, you can get up to $200 off one of Purple's mattresses. As an added bonus, you can save between $150 to $200 on the brand's pillow and sheet bundles.

Purple's original mattress features Purple's Gel Grid, a gel layer that forms to your body shape and cradles your hips and shoulders.

Through May 31, home brand Allswell is offering 20% off all mattresses when you use the code MEMDAY.

Don't let the name fool you. Allswell's Brick mattress is super comfortable, though it's better suited for those who like their mattresses to be on the firmer side.

Memorial Day clothing sales

Stock up on all your summer essentials at Old Navy — the popular clothing brand is offering up to 50% off site wide, with styles starting at just $5.

You can never have too many casual dresses and this one can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion.

You can find a handful of can't-miss deals on Anthropologie's website right now. For a limited time, you can get an extra 25% off sale items, 20% off select outdoor entertaining essentials and up to 30% off select bedding and decor. As an added bonus, the brand is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Fruit-themed apparel is trending for summer and this stylish graphic tee feels like a particularly sweet choice for the season.

The retailer is offering up to 80% off select fashion and beauty essentials during its This Won't Last Sale.

This colorful dress is the perfect choice for a casual summer barbecue or a romantic date night. Add a pair of statement earrings or your favorite strappy sandals for an effortlessly cool weekend outfit.

Memorial Day beauty sales

OK, Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event may not technically be a Memorial Day sale, but the beauty retailer's deals are too good to miss. Through May 29, Ulta is offering a 50% discount on select hair care products and tools, with new deals dropping each day.

Don't live by the ocean? No problem! You can still get summer-ready beachy waves with this easy-to-use tool from Bed Head.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!