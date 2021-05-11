Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When the weather warms up and the sun sets later, there's nothing better than having a cocktail on the porch after dinner or gathering the family on the patio for a board game.

And the icing on the cake to make those outdoor moment more memorable is a well decorated outdoor space, filled with potted plants, beautiful rugs and comfortable furniture that express your style perfectly.

But for those who have small outdoor spaces like balconies and tiny patios, deciding how to make the most of a minimal space can be a challenge. Luckily, there are plenty of outdoor living essentials that are compact, stylish and fit perfectly in spaces that appear challenging to decorate.

We've rounded up 22 great pieces for small outdoor spaces, from miniature fire pits to tables that double as planters.

Patio furniture

Channel beach vibes in your backyard with this wooden sling chair, adorned with tropical colors and relaxing palm leaves.

Dreaming of a hanging swing but don't have the place to put it? This wicker egg chair is held by an aluminum frame, eliminating the need for a sturdy place to attach it.

This planter and table in one is a perfect space-saver that looks gorgeous in any type of outdoor area. Simply add succulents, vine, cacti or your plant of choice to the planter area and enjoy an extra boost of greenery!

A creative way to add seating to your outdoor space, this inflatable chair from Intex can be deflated and stored when there's no need for it.

This compact and stylish loveseat is perfect for any outdoor space and comes with a comfortable seat cushion that makes backyard sitting even more pleasurable.

Like its matching loveseat, this outdoor table from Zinus is sleek and streamlined. It also comes with an outdoor cover to further protect the beautiful wood when not in use.

Reviewers of this outdoor seating set, available at Home Depot, say it's "the perfect size for a small patio." Add in its beautiful gray cushions and rattan accents and we're sold!

Outdoor decor

We love the muted shades of gray and pastel along with the farmhouse-style knit of this stylish throw pillow. It's also machine washable, making it easy to clean after it's been outside.

These soy wax candles come in beautiful stoneware bowls in a variety of colors and would look beautiful on a table or bar cart in the backyard. As an added bonus, the bowls can be repurposed into catch-all bowls when the candle finally burns out.

The beautiful lantern-like light that comes from this Sony Bluetooth speaker makes it a stunning addition to a back porch set-up. We can just picture ourselves having a glass of wine after dark on the back patio, enjoying the soft light from the speaker and the tunes it plays.

These handcrafted mariner striped pillows are made from recycled sails from the working waterfront of Portland, Maine.

Compact yet stunning, this water feature from The Soothing Company takes up hardly any space, yet provides calming sounds and visuals sure to relax everyone on your patio. It's also available in several different finishes, making it easy to match to any decor.

The delicate sound of wind chimes makes any outdoor space a bit more relaxing. This beautifully-made lotus flower chime from Ten Thousand Villages does just that, and is also stunning to look at.

Outdoor rugs

There's lots to love about these area rugs from Scout, from the colorful prints they're available in to the rubberized backing that prevents sliding.

This large outdoor rug from Sam's Club comes at an unbeatable price for its size, and is perfect for covering an entire patio area to cover damage to concrete or wood or to help reduce the temperature of the patio on hot days.

Give your outdoor mats a cheerful summer upgrade with this colorful tropical mat from Society6.

Ways to beat the heat

A great way to cover a space that attracts lots of sunshine is a shade sail like this one from Shelter Logic, which turns a hot uncovered patio into a cool oasis.

There's no better way to beat the heat than an outdoor mister! This patio misting system comes pre-assembled and produces a fine mist that will keep everyone on your patio cool in the summer months.

Fire pits

Yes, you can have a fire pit in a small space! These fire pits use small cans of gas fuel and are smokeless, making them perfect for all outdoor spaces, even covered balconies.

This affordable fire column from BJ's is less than two feet in diameter, making it a great fit for a small outdoor sitting area.

Bug repellants

This tiny mosquito repeller creates a 20-foot invisible forcefield to keep mosquitos away from your outdoor area. It's also rechargeable, so it can be used all season long.

Place a few of these simple-but-elegant ceramic citronella candles around your patio area to minimize the amount of pesky mosquitos.

