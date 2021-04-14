Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You've finally got spring cleaning out of the way, so now it's time to make your home feel like it is actually ready to welcome the new season. As the days get warmer, all things pastel and floral seem to be taking over the home design realm. If you want to incorporate these trends into your space, however, you don't have to channel your inner interior designer to make it happen.

So, how exactly you can embrace the season's hottest color in your home? Is it possible to decorate with florals and fauna if you don't have a green thumb? Luckily, we have all the answers. Hoda & Jenna tapped designers Liz Marie Galvan, author of "Cozy White Cottage," and Farah Mehri, author of "Inspire Your Home," to share all of their must-haves for sprucing up your home this spring.

Whether you enjoy the sight of bright flowers or are ready to create a space for socially distant entertaining, Galvan and Mehri break down how you can make any indoor or outdoor space feel brighter — no elbow grease required. From citrus-inspired serving-ware to gold-trimmed decor, all of these trending finds can work for any kind of home, no matter your style.

Indoor spring decor ideas

Get your citrus on

Fill a pitcher with ice cold water, lemon and other citrus fruits for a drink that tastes just as refreshing as it looks. It's a statement piece all on its own and, even better? This pitcher from Food Network is dishwasher safe.

H&M's home section is full of hidden gems, including these beverage glasses Mehri found. The gold rim can make any drink feel extra elegant, no matter what you pour inside.

These triple-ply napkins are printed using food-safe ink, but they're almost too pretty to use! Perfect for brunch or outdoor dinner, each pack of 15 is both biodegradable and compostable, so you don't have to worry about waste when the meal is over.

Don't be fooled! Though this adorable serving bowl looks fragile, it's actually made from melamine, so it won't shatter, chip or scratch. It's a centerpiece all on its own and is also dishwasher safe.

These lemon drops double as a sweet spring treat and a piece of decor in their own jar, but can easily fill the above bowl for guests to pick on. Who can resist this classic sweet?

Mehri also picked out these fancy placemats. Complete the citrus-inspired table with these tasteful placemats. Though they're crafted from paper, the packs of 24 are bound to make a lovely addition to your setup.

Gold accents

With notes of the Mokara orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara candle smells just like spring. It's made from a coconut wax blend and 100% natural wicks that boast a burn time of around 50 hours. Aside from its wonderful scent, the scalloped edges make it an accent piece all on its own.

Whether you choose to fill it with cake or cookies, Mehri points out that a cake server will upgrade the presentation of any dessert. This gold-plated server has reviewers raving over how "beautiful" it looks thanks to the metallic finish, and it boats a 4.6-star overall rating.

Getting into charcuterie? This beautiful serving tray looks way more expensive than it actually is, and we wouldn't be surprised if it's the most talked-about piece of decor on your dining table.

Mehri chose these faux stems from Grandin Road since they will look as good this spring as they will the next. With wired stems that are over three-feet-long, they can easily fill any vase in your home with the perfect combination of height and style.

Dining room table

Florals

For a pop of color, add these placements to your tabletop. Each set of 12 has been designed and printed in the U.S.

Combine the floral and gold trend with these modern vases. The set of two features vases of two different sizes, the largest being just 12-inches tall, making it perfect for florals like the white stems.

The perfect centerpiece for any living space, this large bowl is sure to be as chic as it is functional. The hammered finish seems to be a popular style we've seen on jewelry, too.

Living room

Velvet accents are taking over home decor, and these cushion covers offer an affordable way to get in on the trend without ditching what you already own. Available in dark yellow, pink, dark green and light beige, there's a style for everyone to incorporate into their living space.

Bohemian decor is another trend that won't be going anywhere for quite sometime. This plush pillow is a subtle accent piece that you can take anywhere from the living room to the bedroom without having to splurge.

Is it the ribbed design or subtle sparkle that makes us want this piece for our own living room? From the soft fleece to the budget-friendly price tag, this throw is another easy way to incorporate some color into your space.

Another pick for those who prefer faux fauna, this tropical palm tree brings all of the spring vibes without any of the upkeep. Though it's an investment, it's a piece that will last forever, Mehri notes. It arrives in a decorative white pot with realistic looking dirt and all — all you'll need to do is find a spot for it to call home.

Door

Wreaths and other forms of door decor aren't just for Christmas time! This faux wreath features plenty of greenery and both lemon and orange accents that make it the perfect piece for not just the spring, but summer, too.

Outdoor spring decor ideas

Though you might already be picturing this topiary on your front porch, it can be used as an indoor plant, too. The realistic features are made with quality materials that are both durable and delicate.

If your focus is solely on spring, this faux geranium wreath is one way to welcome the season from the moment you walk through the door. It can be used in tandem with Grandin Road's urn fillers or combined with other greenery to enhance the natural look of the piece.

Made from sturdy wicker, this chair set is fade-, moisture- and weather-resistant. No matter what color you choose to complete your outdoor living space, you'll have a set that is perfect for entertaining.

Full of lush leaves, vines and berry clusters, these urn fillers will make your space feel green regardless of the season. Galvan notes that the included cage also makes this filler all the more elegant.

You can use these planters to hold live or faux plants. Though they offer the look of cast iron, they're made from a durable fiberstone that is mold-, corrosion- and crack-resistant; perfect for anyone with or without a green thumb.

Who can resist an adorable door mat? Grandin Road's durable mat is crafted from coir extracted from coconut husks, which makes it durable enough for high-traffic areas. Naturally, it resists mold, mildew and fading, a perfect pick for the backyard.

