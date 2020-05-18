Ready to spend time outside? Upgrade your backyard with a fire pit

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Memorial Day just around the corner and the weather starting to get nicer, it may be a good time to start thinking about your outdoor living space. Since you’ll probably be spending your summer at home, it’s the perfect excuse to invest in an outdoor fire pit for your backyard.

Whether you’re looking for a portable fire pit or a wood-burning fire pit and want to create a fun atmosphere filled with s'mores or dream of playing the guitar around a campfire under a starry night, we rounded up the best fire pits for every budget.

To shop this article by category simply click on each link below:

Portable Fire Pits

If you love campfires but can’t stand the smoke, consider investing in the Biolite fire pit, known for producing an efficient burn with less smoke than traditional fire pits. The high tech fire pit uses an air injection system with 51 air jets to pump the fire with oxygen to create the perfect fire for up to 24 hours depending on the burn level you choose.

The Biolite also boasts a detachable power pack that you can recharge via USB or solar carry cover — and, you can control the fire pit via Bluetooth!

Maybe you want to try out a fire pit this summer but don’t have the space to store a large item. If that’s the case, start out small with this 19-inch option. It’s made with high-quality steel for durability and comes with a cover, carry kit, burner, hose, grip, tank stabilizer ring and lava rocks.

For a slightly smaller and more affordable option, this portable pit is a great way to go. It’s good for everything from smaller backyards to socially distant beach gatherings. The Bond portable fire pit has a steel frame with a black finish, uses an external 20-pound propane tank (not included) and comes with a locking lid.

If you’re in the market for a portable fire pit with a beautifully sleek design, this wood-burning fire pit made by Parson will fit the bill. It has a modern, minimalist design and it’s lightweight and compact for easy storage.

This small but mighty 11-inch pit is made for outdoor and indoor use. It’s easy to use, a great way to generate small fires and has a stylish design that comes with decorative rocks.

For a slightly larger tabletop fire pit, this 14-inch version is also just as compact. It's made with distressed oil-rubbed bronze steel and comes with decorative fire glass and a protective cover.

Wood Burning Fire Pits

If you love the idea of sitting around a wood-burning fire pit this summer, this budget-friendly option is the way to go. The black 30-inch pit comes with a wood grate, a mesh cover and a poker for added safety.

For an rustic look, this Garden Treasures black steel wood-burning fire pit is a great option. The functional deep bowl design with sturdy four-leg base construction is the perfect complement to any backyard.

If you’re interested in cooking more than just marshmallows with your fire pit, this one includes an adjustable metal cooking grate that rotates 360 degrees. It has an integrated fire grate to promote efficient log burn and an oversize fire bowl.

This wood-burning fire pit is unique thanks to a decorative star and moon design. It will instantly upgrade any outdoor space and also comes with a cooking grate for added versatility.

The weather-resistant pit is made with a bronze finish and features a geometric silhouette with star cutout designs. The bestselling fire pit also has over 700 reviews on Wayfair and an impressive 4.6-star rating.

The Layton Copper Firepit from Frontgate is a splurge-worthy option you'll love for years to come. It features a 100% solid copper base with an iron stand that's powder-coated to prevent rust. If you’re interested in completing this luxurious set, the brand also sells a firepit spark guard that’s designed to fit perfectly onto the fire pit.

This vintage-inspired copper fire pit is another great option that truly looks like a piece of art and will brighten up any outdoor living space. It’s also made with 100% copper but has a rose gold finish and comes with a protective screen.

This multifunctional fire pit table will be a game-changer this summer. It can do a multitude of things including heating, cooking food, and cooling drinks when used as an ice pit. It’s constructed with heavy-duty iron mesh and built in a square shape for added stability.

Outdoor Propane Fire Pits

This gas fire pit from Hampton Bay is currently a bestseller at Home Depot. It’s made with durable steel and features an antique bronze finish to complement any backyard. Plus, it’s well-loved with almost 600 positive reviews on the Home Depot website.

The Tacklife propane fire pit table is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller and comes with a wallet-friendly price tag. The best part about it? The propane fire pit becomes a table when it's not in use!

This mini propane gas tabletop fire pit is designed with faux wood and uses propane gas to create the perfect atmosphere. It provides a clean and smokeless burn and will fit on any patio table with an umbrella hole.

This fire pit is by far the most expensive on our list but according to reviewers, it’s worth every penny. With a square sleek iron structure, this statement piece will upgrade any space. Reviewers love this fire pit because it’s easy to assemble, has a beautiful look and has an adjustable flame.

Fire Pit Accessories

If the fire pit you purchase doesn’t come with all the things you’ll need for the perfect campfire — or you need new accessories for the fire pit you already own — consider the following items.

This heavy duty spark screen will quickly tame any fire thanks to its steel design. It’s also water-resistant and available in a neutral black finish and seven different sizes.

If you’re buying a wood-burning fire pit, you’ll need a high-quality wood carrying bag. This Amagabeli option has over 1,100 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.

To make sure you don’t ruin your deck, consider investing in a fire pit pad to absorb the intense heat your bonfires generate.

If you don’t have a fire pit cover, this round waterproof option is available on Amazon and comes in six different sizes.

This log turner is easy to use and great for re-assembling your firewood. It’s long, sturdy and ideal for those large bonfires.

The Sunnydaze steel fire pit poker stick is 26 inches in length so it will safely keep your hands out of harm's way while still giving you control over your flames.

Roasting marshmallows over an open flame is always a good idea! These adjustable roasting sticks have wooden handles for extra comfort and happen to be Amazon’s top seller with over 600 positive verified reviews.

