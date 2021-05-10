Don't miss out on 50% off bestselling hair products at Ulta Beauty

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether your hair is fine, thick, dry, oily, frizzy or flat, we can all agree on one thing: Quality hair care products can get pricey. From shampoos and conditioners to special serums and styling tools — and all of the mousses, gels and protective sprays in between — you're probably spending more money on your hair routine than you even realize. That's why it's crucial to take advantage when a good sale comes around. Luckily for you, one of Ulta Beauty's biggest savings events just started!

The retailer's Gorgeous Hair Event officially kicked off this weekend, and they're dropping new products at irresistible prices every day through May 29. How irresistible? Everything included in the sale is slated to be 50% off. That's right, half off! Which is why now is the best time to stock up on your favorite products and get double the bang for your buck.

To help you get started, we picked out some of the best deals from each day. Added bonus: Most are under $30!

Monday, May 10

Keep your hair moisturized and hydrated with a hair oil. Not only is it designed to work with all hair types, but it also offers heat protection, reduces blow dry time and tames frizz and flyaways.

Tuesday, May 11

This thickening mousse from Living Proof is made with a formula that brings volume to thin, flat hair. It also gives hair a light hold without the stiff finish or crunchy feel.

Wednesday, May 12

You'll never wake up with frizzy hair again after using this satin pillowcase. Customers can't get enough of this nighttime must-have, which currently has over 1,100 5-star reviews. It comes in black, silver, ivory, leopard print and a mini-dotted design.

Thursday, May 13

In between hair appointments and your roots are starting to show? Don't fret. The Color Wow Root Cover Up will keep your hair looking fresh until you can get in the chair. Use the dual-tipped brush for precise application and to cover gray roots instantly.

Friday, May 14

Leave-in conditioner is an important part of any good curly hair routine. Whether you do braids, twist outs or wash and go, this cream will leave your hair moisturized, hydrated and flake-free.

Saturday, May 15

Hydrate fine, color-treated hair with this sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo. A few of the lightweight formula's key ingredients include green tea, jojoba and vitamin E to keep locks shiny. Make sure to follow up with the Pureology Hydrate Sheer Conditioner for the full effect.

Sunday, May 16

Reviewers absolutely love this conditioning detangler spray that aims to smooth and strengthen dry, damaged hair. At 50% off, this is a deal you don't want to pass up.

Monday, May 17

This unique straightener brush offers fast, snag-free styling thanks to its duo detangling bristles and Ion Generator. If this one is anything like Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer Brush, this deal is easily one of the best in the sale.

Tuesday, May 18

Use this apple cider vinegar rinse to cleanse your hair without stripping it of its natural oils or color. Made with natural ingredients like lavender extract, aloe vera and argan oil, this product is designed to condition your hair with no scent left behind.

Wednesday, May 19

Dry shampoo is great for keeping your hair clean and fresh without the time it takes for a full wash. This Klorane dry shampoo is made with organic Aquatic Mint that is meant to detoxify and protect your hair and scalp.

Thursday, May 20

If you've been thinking about trying out a new hair color, this is your sign to go for it! This semi-permanent hair color from Lime Crime comes in 25 different shades and is now available for less than $10.

Friday, May 21

Clarify your color with the Matrix So Silver Shampoo. It's meant to help illuminate highlights on blondes and add brightness to both color-treated and natural hair ranging from gray to white shades.

Saturday, May 22

Beards need TLC, too! Cleanse, hydrate and style any beard with this kit from Billy Jealousy. It comes with a beard wash, a leave-in conditioner and a vegan boar-bristle brush.

Sunday, May 23

This Ulta Beauty-exclusive rapid repair serum will save your split-ends before they cause any further damage to your hair. The paraben-, silicone- and sulfate-free formula is designed to seal the hair cuticle and repair split-ends without leaving your hair feeling sticky or greasy.

Monday, May 24

Hair masks are a valuable part of any hair routine, especially if you have dry hair. This quality mask will provide much-needed hydration and moisture. Don't have much time? Not a problem. All you need is three minutes for this mask to work its magic.

Splurge Pick: T3 Convertible Base

If you're looking to splurge a little bit, this is a great deal. It's not often that we see T3 products for under $100, making this one too good to pass up. With a convertible base, you can attach different barrels according to the style you want. There are several options available, including the Tousled Waves 1.25-inch Tapered barrel and the Voluminous Curls Convertible barrel.

Tuesday, May 25

If you're applying heat to your hair, you should use a protection spray first to help minimize damage and breakage. This Chi spray is a fan-favorite for its weightless formula and ability to improve shine.

Get sleek, straight hair with this splurge pick from Chi. Ceramic plates give you a smooth finish and a 40-second heat-up time makes for quick styling. It has an LCD screen that shows adjustable temperature settings, along with a "Mode" button that has color-coded preset temperatures.

Wednesday, May 26

Co-washes have increased in popularity over the past few years. They eliminate the need for shampoo and replace it with a conditioner that both cleanses and hydrates. This co-wash from Curlsmith is light enough that you can use it several times a week and keep your scalp clear of any product buildup.

Thursday, May 27

What's better than getting a deep clean and a relaxing massage at the same time? How about getting them for just $5? This scalp exfoliator can not only promote blood circulation but can also help thicken existing hair when done regularly.

Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event is the perfect time to upgrade your hair tools! If you're in the market for a new blow-dryer, this one from Eva NYC is made with tourmaline-infused ceramic components and comes with a diffuser and concentrator so that you can use it for any hair style.

Friday, May 28

This popular cream has a 4.5-star review and is loved for keeping hair sleek, taming frizz and cutting down blow-drying time.

Saturday, May 29

If you have color-treated or processed hair and are looking for a mask that will condition and hydrate, look no further. Reviewers are raving about how soft and shiny their locks look after using this conditioning treatment. It can be used as both a daily conditioner and a leave-in.

