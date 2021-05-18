Etsy is having its first-ever Outdoor Sales Event — here's what you need

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With summer just around the corner, and the CDC releasing some very exciting news for vaccinated Americans, it looks like we'll finally be able to hang out with our friends and family outside again! If you're already planning backyard barbecues and nights spent around the fire pit, you're also probably thinking about updating your outdoor furniture.

Luckily, Etsy is having its first-ever Outdoor Sales Event! Starting today through May 24, you can score up to 20% off on patio furniture, décor, lawn games and more. To help you get started on your search, we spoke to Etsy's resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson about this season's outdoor decorating trends.

Within the last three months, searches for items like fire pits, garden lights or lanterns, and outdoor bars and accessories have increased by over 200% as compared to the same time last year, Johnson told Shop TODAY.

"This is showing us that people are wanting to transform their outdoor spaces to an extension of what cozy and home feels like inside," she said. Johnson pointed out that this isn't a new phenomenon. At the start of the year, one of the major trends she noticed was the Norwegian concept of "friluftsliv" — spending time outdoors, even (and especially) in the winter — making its way here as a guiding principle to help people make the outdoors as cozy as possible.

"I am excited to start entertaining again because I've missed it so much, and I don't think I'm alone," Johnson said. "I think people are really wanting to spend time and energy in making their space into an oasis [and] an entertaining hub [to] let us start having those connections again."

Etsy is making it easier than ever to create an outdoor oasis of your own. We rounded up some of the best deals we think will upgrade your space just in time for summer.

Outdoor furniture

Having a picnic — even if it's just in your own backyard — is an easy way to make the most out of a nice day. Not so easy? Getting your bottles to stay upright and not spill everywhere. This portable beer and wine table has a stake is designed to be planted into the ground and securely hold your beverages steady. When you're ready to go, just fold it up and carry it by the two handles provided for easy transport.

Create a comfortable space for your guests all summer long with this patio set. It comes with two chairs, a loveseat and a tempered glass coffee table. The furniture is crafted with steel frame and the cushions are available in four different summery colors.

This patio set is perfect for small gatherings. Lounge with a friend on the cushioned wicker armchairs and matching ottomans. The glass-top wicker coffee table in between is perfect for holding drinks and snacks.

These lattice barrels double as stools or tables and are lightweight enough to move around wherever you need. Choose from red, blue, green and yellow to add a pop of color to your outdoor space.

This handmade wicker chair adds a modern touch to any décor. It complements any area of the house, so you can even bring it inside when the weather turns cold again.

Outdoor décor

String lights are an easy way to transform your patio and give it a dreamy movie-set feel. These lights are attached to a solar panel that, once installed, allows the lights to automatically turn on in darkness and off in brightness. You can choose between warm or cool light and 20, 30 or 50 bulbs.

This rechargeable portable LED lamp can be dimmed with a gentle touch to the top. There are four brightness settings: 5%, 15%, 50% and 100%. When fully charged, you can use it for up to seven hours at maximum brightness.

"It kinda looks like a sophisticated version of those old camping lanterns, but it's been modernized. It's super, super cute," said Johnson. She likes this lamp because it is functional both indoors and outdoors.

Use a layering rug to add some texture or a pop of color to your outdoor space. These cotton rugs come in four sizes and 12 colors and patterns.

This tabletop fire bowl with exposed crystals is absolutely mesmerizing. It's an easy way to add warmth to any space and create the perfect ambiance both indoors and out. There are six crystals to choose from and three trim color options.

Whether you're living in a smaller space that doesn't have access to a backyard or just want to bring the fireplace to you, this tabletop glass fireplace is perfect for any home. You can even remove the glass case and make s'mores right on the table!

"I'm an apartment-dweller like so many of us, and I don't have a backyard so I can't have that major fire pit moment," Johnson told us. "But this allows me to have that without having a massive yard."

Set up this blanket right next to your beer and wine table so you can spread out and enjoy some snacks. The round shape and fringe edges give a modern twist to the classic picnic blanket.

Linen is the perfect summer fabric, even for tableware! These vibrant reusable napkins are a cute and environmentally friendly alternative to single-use paper towels.

Add a personal touch to your fire pit with custom-cut metal! Describe your vision to the seller and they'll draw up proofs for your approval before they get to work and bring your ideas to life.

Johnson is getting in on the gardening trend this season and keeps track of her herbs with these wooden garden markers.

Add fun colors and patterns to your patio set with these Southwestern-style pillow covers. They are stain-resistant, but you can also throw them in the washing machine for a deep clean.

These Italian-style patterned dishes are perfect for summer. This eight-piece set comes with ceramic salad bowls and dinner plates, serving up to four people. All of them are made out of durable break- and chip-resistant melamine material.

Outdoor entertainment

These handmade wooden dominoes are great for barbecue games with the entire family.

"I bought it to play with my granddaughters but love the way it looks as decoration in my living room on a table," one five-star Etsy reviewer wrote.

No summer is complete without a game of cornhole! These giant treated oak cornhole boards will provide fun for the whole family. You can choose to add on accessories like a carrying case, board lights and a score board.

Enjoy a little family-friendly competition with this giant Yardzee set! The set comes with a bucket, five wood-stained dice, scores sheets and a dry-erase marker.

The only thing worse than losing a round of giant Jenga is cleaning it up! Luckily, this Etsy game comes with a 3-in-1 wooden box that helps straighten the blocks, store them and even acts as a table for those who need a flat surface to play on.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!