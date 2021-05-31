Take up to 73% off grills, storage solutions and more this Memorial Day

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend may be coming to a close but the deals are still heating up! While plenty of retailers have already kicked off their sales in honor of the holiday, more deals are launching today — and even extending into June.

While you can expect deals on big ticket items like mattresses and appliances, there are plenty of other products you can find on sale if you know where to look. Luckily, you won't have to look too far, as Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share the best Memorial Day sales that might be flying under your radar. Whether you're seeking storage solutions or didn't even know you needed a mini waffle maker, Post has shared all the deals you won't want to miss out on this Memorial Day.

Ahead, you'll find markdowns on all things beauty, fashion and more. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Mattresses & Bedding

This Memorial Day Allswell is offering a discount of 20% off all mattresses and free shipping through May 31 — just be sure to use the code MEMDAY at checkout.

This boxed mattress is a hybrid mattress, so it features not only memory foam but coils too. Don't let the boxed packaging fool you — Post calls it "luxury at a very affordable price."

Through May 31 you can also score 20% off sitewide and free shipping at Tuft & Needle.

The mattress that started it all for Tuft & Needle is crafted with two layers of open cell foam and cooling gel to regulate your body temperature as you sleep. You can also select an upgrade at checkout for antimicrobial protection.

As soft as your favorite T-shirt, T&N's Jersey Sheets were made for a good night's sleep. The set includes one fitted sheet, one top sheet and at least one pillowcase, depending on your preference.

Right now, you can take advantage of a deal happening at Brooklinen — sheets and select towels are marked down nearly 25%.

You can save big on all of your bedding and home needs this Memorial Day at Bed Bath & Beyond thanks to 30% markdowns on select sheets, 25% off select bath essentials and up to $230 off select vacuums.

If you suffer from allergies, you won't want to miss out on your chance to save on these bestsellers! The special weave of these 300-thread count sheets helps protect them against allergens such as dust mites, pet dander and pollen.

Casper’s Memorial Day sale means 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and other bedding essentials.

A deal you won’t want to sleep on? Up to $500 off mattresses from Leesa Sleep. When you purchase a mattress you’ll also receive two free pillows.

Whether you need a new mattress or a mattress topper, you can find your sleep essentials on sale at Tempur-Pedic right now and save up to $500 this weekend.

Take advantage of a site-wide sale at Bear Mattress when you use the code MD25 at Bear Mattress this weekend. At checkout, you can score a free gift set, which includes cloud pillows and sheets.

Use the code HONOR at checkout to save $100 on the Green and Vegan mattresses at Avocado this weekend.

As part of Nectar’s Memorial Day sale, you can save on more than just mattresses. In tandem with major markdowns, you’ll also score a mattress protector, sheets and pillows - a $399 bundle.

Birch, a Helix brand, is offering shoppers $200 off mattresses as well as two free pillows with their purchase this weekend.

Home Decor & Furniture

Through May 31, you can take up to 70% off select items at Wayfair. This means you can shop office furniture from $80, catch 40% markdowns on outdoor upgrades or take up to 70% off on area rugs.

With a 4.5-star rating and over 700 reviews, we have a feeling this deal won't last! You can still catch it on sale in select colors for 61% off.

From pool floats to umbrellas, Bed Bath & Beyond’s summer kickoff sale is the perfect time to snag all of the outdoor essentials you need to get through the next few months, and to save big while doing it. You can also score some great picks for inside your house like mirrors and plant stands.

Spice up your living space with some new decor! This functional decoration is sure to make statement on any wall.

Need new silverware? Wine glasses for summer nights? You can snag it all on sale at Crate & Barrel right now and enjoy discounts of up to 40% off.

Right now, you can enjoy 70% off of clearance items at Wayfair and save on everything from bedroom furniture to large appliances.

This Memorial Day, you can add Staub products to your cart for up to 50% off the original price and take up to $200 off espresso machines at Williams Sonoma to get ready to entertain guests this summer.

Don't miss out on the chance to score 30% off at Ashley HomeStore and to snag an additional 10% discount when you use the code MEMORIAL10 at checkout.

Cushioned, comfortable and modern, this sofa will make a great addition to any living space. You can save over $100 on this statement piece right now.

From dining tables to wall decor, now is the time to save on all things home at Pier1. The home decor giant is offering up to 20% off all things home just in time for Memorial Day.

Rugs

Add some color to your home office with deals on area rugs at Wayfair, with discounts of up to 70%.

This stylish pick from Kelly Clarkson is on sale right now for 80% off. It is available in three different styles and five different sizes.

For a limited time, you can save up to 75% off of all things summer decor at Rugs USA.

Through June 3, you can snag up to 70% off every category at Overstock.com, in addition to free shipping.

With a 4.6-star rating and over 7,000 reviews, this distressed rug is worthy of any living space. It comes in more than a dozen sizes and 10 different colors.

Made from natural fibers, this seagrass rug is suitable for indoor use. The natural look makes it a perfect fit for casual or farmhouse-inspired spaces.

Storage

If you missed spring cleaning it might be time for "summer cleaning." The Container Store is running its Closet Essentials Sale this Memorial Day, with up to 25% off its bestsellers. Be sure to take advantage of 20% off shoe storage, 10% off hangers, 20% off stackers and 20% off drawer organizers.

Perfect for sneakerheads and heel-lovers alike, this shoe rack can hold up to 50 pairs of shoes at once. The 4.5-star rated unit is on sale right now for 20% off.

Take 20% off this innovative storage solution this Memorial Day and maximize your storage options in smaller spaces.

A 20% discount takes these useful bins from $10 down to just $8. They can easily fit in closets or under your bed.

These clear drawers glide with ease so you can grab what you need without shifting bins around. They can hold everything from shoes to books to toys.

Major Appliances

Until May 31 you can take up to 35% off select appliances, large and small, at The Home Depot.

This French door model is on sale for 34% off — which means you save over $1,000 if you purchase today. It features spill-proof shelves, easy access controls and a three-door design.

Small Appliances

Save up to 50% off on tech, AC units (like the one below), outdoor essentials and more during Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale.

Keep cool all summer long by taking advantage of markdowns on units like this one this Memorial Day at Walmart. Ideal for smaller spaces, this unit from Midea is easy to use and has a 4.4-star rating.

Save on all of your kitchen essentials at Macy's, including items you didn't know you needed! Select items will be on sale through June 8.

Elevate your brunch game with a great deal on this mini waffle maker and add it to your cart for just $10.

Didn't know you needed this in your life until now? The unit makes four-inch sweet and savory pies.

Whether you're entertaining or simply want an easy snack, this mini donut maker can whip up seven donuts in a matter of minutes.

Dash's egg maker is a bestseller, so it is no surprise that the egg bite maker is also a favorite among reviewers. Your meal prep Mondays just got a whole lot easier.

Know someone with a sweet tooth? This mini cake pop maker makes four cake pops in minutes, so all you have to do is toss them in a glaze.

If your summer plans consist of a lot of movie nights, you're going to need this nifty gadget. With the push of a button you can make up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn and bring the movie theater into your own home.

This lightweight mixer can actually fold flat, so you can conveniently stow it away in a drawer when you've finished whipping up that recipe.

Target's Memorial Day sale is the perfect time to grab home essentials you've been resisting the urge to splurge on. You'll find steals for up to 50% off on everything from vacuums to kitchen appliances like the air fryer below!

Not in on the air fryer hype yet? You can snag this top-rated model for 20% off right now.

Dyson products rarely go on sale, but you can add a few high-tech finds to your cart right now and save up to $120 on select items.

Not only does the V8 Absolute work on both hard flooring and carpeting, but it also can convert into a handheld vacuum in a matter of seconds. It can work for up to 40 minutes on a single charge and features no-touch emptying.

Grills & Grill Accessories

You can also save 20% on grills and blenders this Memorial Day at Macy's, so you can look forward to firing up burgers, hot dogs and more all summer long.

In a deal that's almost too good to be true, you can snag this grilling set for 65% off — just $35.

Enjoy 50% off this portable grill that can fold up in seconds, so you can take it anywhere. It is charcoal-powered, so all you'll need is a kindling to barbecue.

Deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods are just heating up! Enjoy up to 50% off of apparel, camping and hiking essentials and more this weekend before it’s too late.

Whether you plan on tailgating, camping or relaxing at home, you'll need a grill this Memorial Day. Thanks to savings at Dick's you can save $20 on this portable option from Coleman.

Outdoor Essentials

Whether you’re ready for s’mores nights or could use a cool gift to get Dad this Father’s Day, Solo Stove’s portable fire pits are the perfect pick - and they’re on sale right now!

Amazon is celebrating Memorial Day with its “Spring into Summer” event, offering discounts on kitchen essentials, toys, beauty products and more. To up your backyard game, these solar-powered torch lights are perfect.

Add some "flare" to your backyard with these solar powered torches. They can make a great addition to any walkway or patio.

Lowe’s is offering deals on everything from grills to fire pits to pool floats so you can turn your backyard into the ultimate outdoor oasis this summer.

If you plan on vacationing in your backyard this summer, you won’t want to miss Frontgate’s Memorial Day sale. You can take up to 40% off site-wide and even snag an extra 20% off of sale items, too.

Home Depot is offering discounts on everything from lawn and garden supplies to large appliance packages with savings of up to $1,700. Get your plants in shape with the chic planters below.

Spruce up your outdoor setup with some greenery in accented plants. This set of three is on sale right now for 10% off.

Through May 31 you can save up to 25% on clothing, wearable tech and other outdoor essentials at REI.

Stock up on all of your summer apparel needs at Columbia Sportswear this Memorial Day and save big on tees, tanks, shorts and more.

These beloved reusable water bottles almost never go on sale - and you can snag one right now for 25% off, like the 32 oz. option, which is great for taking hiking, or to work.

Enjoy up to 50% off outdoor essentials during Backcountry’s big summer sale.

Vacuums

Savings at Bed Bath & Beyond means you can take up to $230 off select vacuums, this weekend only.

Robot vacuums are a must for anyone that hates vacuuming — luckily you can catch this recent release on sale! A 33% off markdown means you can save $100 this Memorial Day.

Clothing

At Bloomingdale’s, you can not only save up to 50% on summer-ready styles, but through May 31 you can also take up to an extra 70% off of items labeled “Extra 50% Off” at the retailer.

You can shop Levi’s Summer Daze sale right now and save on more than just jeans! The brand is even offering an extra 50% off sale items when you use the code SMILE at checkout.

The major department store is slashing prices on over 80,000 items this Memorial Day, including designer fashion finds from brands such as Michael Kors and Coach.

Whether you could use a new blouse or pretty plates for your kitchen cabinet, you can take advantage of markdowns at Anthropologie right now and score it all for less, thanks to discounts of up to 20% off.

Refresh your wardrobe for this summer with savings at Nike. You can take up to 40% off everything from sneakers to shorts when you shop the brand’s sale section right now.

This Memorial Day, you can save 25% on everything at ASOS when you spend $30 or more and use the code MEMDAY at checkout. You can snag trendy items like this puff-sleeve jumpsuit.

Step out in style with this discounted jumpsuit. It is not only on trend, but also makes picking out an outfit effortless.

Whether you’re looking for loungewear or an outfit for the office, you can take 40% off select men and women’s styles at J. Crew or use the code WEEKEND to take 25% off of your purchase.

Enjoy 50% off site-wide at Old Navy and add styles to your cart for as little as $10.

Express is offering markdowns on top of markdowns this Memorial Day. You can shop fashion essentials as low as $10 and take an additional 50% off of clearance items both online and in stores.

You can take up to 50% off at BaubleBar right now on some of their top-rated items, including the celeb-loved Alidia Rings. You can also take an extra 20% off sale prices when you use the code SALE20 at checkout.

The crowd-favorite ring comes in a mini size! You can snag select styles for just $20 right now.

Between May 28 and June 1, you can not only take 20% off sitewide at Bzees, but you can also score free shipping. To stock up on comfortable footwear, you'll just need to use the code SUMMERFUN at checkout.

Through May 31 you can save on some of Richer Poorer's bestsellers and enjoy up to $10 off on packs. You can also take 25% off sitewide when you spend $100 or more.

Still in need of some cozy loungewear? Don't miss out of Barefoot Dreams' Memorial Day sale! The beloved brand is offering 25% off select pieces through May 31.

This weekend, the Khloe Khardashian-founded clothing brand, Good American, will be offering an additional 40% off sale items.

Whether you plan on swimming at the beach or relaxing poolside, swimwear is a must. You can save 50% off select swim items and even score 50% off pool floats and towels.

Wishing you could head somewhere tropical? This vibrant one-piece can transport you there.

Florals are everywhere this summer and this one-piece takes the trend to the next level with its unique cutout pattern.

Don't miss the chance to score these swim trunks for just $15, thanks to a 66% discount. They're available in five different sizes and five different styles.

Let this beach towel inspire you on every beach day with its soft feel and bold design.

Fins up! This watercolor towel is almost too pretty to take to the sand.

Sitewide, you can take advantage of deals for the whole family at Old Navy. With styles starting at $5, there's a find for everyone — including swimwear starting at $12.

Luggage & Handbags

Select handbags and wallets are starting at just $50 at Macy's this Memorial Day, and you can find luggage for up to 75% off.

Chic, functional and on sale, can you ask for anything else? This sleek tote can pair well with any kind of outfit.

Planning summer travels? Don't miss out on the chance to add this durable carry-on to your cart for just $90.

Shoes

Upgrade your shoe game with discounts of up to 30% off! You can also find clothing and accessories on sale too, with select brands, such as Clarks, on sale for up to 40% off.

T-Strap sandals are a summer staple, and this pair is ready for warmer days in six different colors.

FluidFlow's feature a bounce midsole, flexible traction and a breathable upper. Whether you live an active lifestyle or simply won't settle for a shoe that is less than comfortable, you won't want to miss this deal.

These bright shoes scream "summer!" Vans aren't just for skateboarders and this pair proves yellow can work its way into your wardrobe in more ways than one.

Little tikes will love these colorful slip-ons! They're designed with comfort in mind and are reinforced with rubber at the toe and heel.

Beauty

Through June 1 you can enjoy 20% off at Dermstore when you use the code SALEAWAY and treat your skin to a vacation.

Treat your skin to hydration while also keeping it protected from the sun thanks to SPF 40 in this formula. It's an ideal pick for oily skin.

This mineral sunscreen brush helps protect against free radical damage by providing a matte finish for all skin types. It can be used alone or worn over makeup.

SPF 30 blocks 97% of UV rays while the formula itself evens out skin tone thanks to the slight tint. Not only does it provide coverage, but it also soothes the skin and helps prevent excess oil production, making it ideal for not only oily skin types, but all skin types.

Fight frizz this summer with this cult-favorite hair product. It'll keep hair smooth and sleek for up to 72 hours or up to three shampoos.

This kit includes frizz-fighting shampoo, conditioner, a moisture mask, styling cream and instant de-frizzer — consider it the ultimate summer tool package.

If you're hitting the road this summer, make sure you don't leave your skin care routine behind! It includes a lactic acid treatment and a sleeping night oil that work to keep your complexion glowing and radiant.

You can use this moisturizer twice-daily to repair skin and keep your face feeling supple and smooth. More than 50% of reviewers gave the cream a full five-stars, with some praising it for its texture and fragrance.

As part of Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale, you can get up to 50% off sitewide through June 6 on all things beauty, fashion and more.

Cleanse and restore skin with this cult-favorite set. It includes an enzyme cleansing gel and a witch hazel and rosewater toner that can be used twice daily.

The iconic facial spray with over 500 reviews is the drink of water your summer skin needs. Spritz it on daily to hydrate and refresh your face.

We love a bold lip and we love it even more when we can snag it at a discount! Pucker up for this sweet deal — 40% off.

Part lipstick, part lipgloss, this lip balm delivers coverage and sheen in over a dozen shades.

Enjoy 30% off this palette and sport rosy cheeks all summer long.

Shea and coconut butter deliver nourishment and a delightful fragrance to the skin in this lotion. Use it daily to moisturize without any sticky residue.

Ready to get your beauty routine in check this summer? Violet Grey is offering 20% off beauty essentials right now.

Snag up to 60% off top-rated beauty products at Skinstore this Memorial Day when you use the code MD25 at checkout. You can splurge on all things skin care and hair care without any of the guilt.

You can score 20% off sitewide at Rodan + Fields this weekend and treat yourself to all things skin care, tackling beauty concerns before they arise.

Memorial Day at Sephora means discounts of up to 50% off both online and in store through May 31.

Electronics

Keep an eye out for secret deals on tech item such as laptops, headphones and more from Amazon this three-day weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale for 21% off — so you can save $52 on the latest release of AirPods and add then to your cart for less than $200.

You can take advantage of markdowns at Best Buy this Memorial and enjoy savings of up to $1,700 on appliance packages, or save on smaller appliances like air fryers and AC units or major tech options like laptops.

Whether you're still working from home or have a high school grad gift in mind, you won't want to miss the chance to save on this top-rated device.

Now’s the time to snag the new grad in your life a brand new laptop at HP. This Memorial Day, the tech company is offering up to 47% off select products, as well as flash deals during each day leading up to the holiday.

