Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer — and it also means retailers are slashing prices on everything from bedding to appliances. If you aren’t shopping for a new mattress or dishwasher, you can still find some great deals – especially on trendy items you’ve seen recently pop up on TikTok, or just heard your friends gushing about.

Have your eye on a new HydroFlask for summer or some silky smooth products to treat your summer skin? We’ve already done all of the digging to find the items everyone is currently raving about, but we took an extra deep dive to find them on sale this weekend. So whether you’ve seen a must-have glotion or want to call a celeb-loved ring set yours, you can take advantage of Memorial Day savings and snag them for less!

Hydro Flask’s standard bottle is the perfect size for hikes, commuting and everything in between. It’s one of the brand’s bestsellers and you can add it to your cart right now for less than $25.

This favorite tinted sunscreen is a must-have for hot summer days, whether you’re out soaking up some sun or sitting at home. It’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as niacinamide and zinc and helps protect acne-prone skin.

The mini version of BaubleBar’s bestselling ring is just as chic as the original, and the price tag makes it even more worthy of adding to your cart. Some sizes are already sold out, so don’t wait too long!

Through the beginning of June you can score 15% off plush sheets and select towels at Brooklinen - your skin will thank you later.

Don’t miss the chance to score major savings on Staub Cookware and other kitchen essentials at Williams Sonoma this Memorial Day weekend! You can add a dutch oven to your cart for as little as $170.

The internet’s favorite hair tool is finally on sale! You can enjoy 25% off of the original price at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.

Nothing screams summer like a festive pool float, and this unicorn-inspired float is a must-have for any pool party. It’s on sale for just $23 and holds a 4.6-star rating from satisfied reviewers.

One of Instagram’s favorite cookware sets, these almost too-pretty-to-eat-with kitchen essentials rarely go on sale - until now. Through Memorial Day, you can enjoy 20% off of select items from Great Jones.

Whether you’re headed to the beach or the backyard, a fire pit is a must. Though they were hard to find during the height of the pandemic, these trendy heaters are back. Solo Stove specializes in portable flames that you can bring anywhere to keep warm on cool summer nights.

This hypoallergenic sheet set has quickly become another internet favorite - and it is on sale ahead of the holiday weekend. You can add these bestselling sheets to your cart right now and save over 15% on the set.

A similar version of this chic shoulder bag took over TikTok last month, but if you weren’t able to get your hands on it, now is your chance. You can save over $100 on this wine colored accessory, the perfect addition to any date night outfit this summer.

This Dyson exclusive is on sale for less than $400, so you can splurge on the super popular vacuum brand, but still save $100 on one of the newest models this Memorial Day.

Organization is all the rage these days as we spent more time at home, and if summer means switching through more pairs of shoes than you can imagine, keeping them all neat is a must. Snag this innovative storage solution for less as part of The Container Store’s closet essentials sale right now.

Whether you plan on relaxing on the front porch or in the backyard, you'll want a comfortable chair. These outdoor staples are timeless, fashionable and usually a splurge, but you can save 10% on three different styles right now at Home Depot.

Vibrant hues and botanical prints are owning spring and summer, and Vera Bradley’s collaboration with Anthropologie is a perfect match. Stock up on dinner plates for summer nights in three different styles that are perfect for family picnics.

You can find this trendy outdoor essential on sale right now. Along with everyone's favorite backyard game, you can save $50 on other entertainment essentials at Anthropologie during their Memorial Day sale.

Waves were the home decor du jour. What better way to jump on the trend than with this stylish rug crafted from natural coconut fibers that make wiping off shoes easy and can be swept clean in a breeze.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!