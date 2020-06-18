I'm ditching foundation this summer thanks to this glow-enhancing moisturizer

It's surprisingly lightweight

Whenever I hear the word lotion I automatically think of something that might feel thick and heavy on my face, but luckily this is a “glotion.” It squeezes out of the tube much like any other liquid foundation from the drugstore and can easily be applied to the face. While it initially comes out on the thicker side, it begins to thin out once applied and provides enough coverage for me to feel confident all day long.

The lightweight formula contains two key ingredients that also stood out to me: glycerin and shea butter. Glycerin is known for its ability to retain moisture in the skin to keep it feeling soft and smooth. Shea butter is another moisturizing ingredient in the formula that I often look for when searching for lotions and hand creams.

Since it is meant to give your skin a glow, it can be applied in three different ways — as an all-over highlight, as a spot treatment highlight, or it can even be applied under foundation for a more subtle glow. I prefer to apply it all over to even out my complexion and give myself a more uniform look.

It's available in four different shades

The formula is available in fair, light, medium and deep shades. If you want a sheer look and prefer to use it as a liquid highlighter, opting for a lighter shade would work best to help you achieve the look you're going for.

If you're like me and want an all-over glow, choosing a shade that closely resembles your natural skin tone is likely the best way to go. Rather than using a makeup brush or a beauty blender, I simply use my fingers to apply it as I would any other lotion.

One reviewer also found that applying the lotion all-over helped them ditch the other bulky components of their makeup routine. "Love this lotion! It gives me such a dewy glow. I use instead of foundation, just this and a concealer," they wrote. "Perfect for days I don’t want to wear a ton of makeup but still want to look fresh."

Looking for more of a shimmery contour rather than a highlighter? Pick a darker shade and use it as a liquid contour for target areas like under your cheekbones.

I won't be wearing foundation again for a long time

Since my skin tends to be especially oily during the summer months, I was a bit hesitant to ditch my trusted foundation and take a leap on something that might make my skin even shinier. Not only that, but the $15 investment seemed a little scary, given that I wasn't exactly sure how much I would like it. However, I'm more than glad that I took the leap of faith.

While I was expecting it to act as more of a sheer coating, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it gave me a subtle tint of color and made my skin both look and feel soft. I especially like that it isn't overbearing and looks natural, and it's hard to detect that it's actually a drugstore find.

Since I typically apply highlighter whenever I decide to wear a full face of makeup, I was also worried that I would find glitter on my fingers whenever I accidentally touch my face. However, the durable formula seems to be unwavering and never transfers.

It's the only "makeup" item I've used within the last few weeks since I purchased it, and I truly don't think I'll be picking up my typical foundation until the colder months start to call for it once more.

Whether you're looking for a little extra glow for the summer months or want an affordable color-correcting base that doesn't compromise coverage, the L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer might just become your new go-to.

