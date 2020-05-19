Your guide to the best Memorial Day sales to start shopping right now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to sit back, relax and score huge online savings.

This holiday weekend, retailers are slashing prices on all the items you've been yearning to own — from a new mattress to outdoor fire pits.

With so many sales, we did all the work for you and rounded up the best Memorial Day sales of 2020 in one spot. From Amazon to Home Depot and appliances to clothing, we searched high and low for all the best deals to take advantage of right now.

Whether you're looking for a new summer wardrobe or want to buy something a bit more expensive like a mattress or grill we've got you covered with plenty of options!

The list below has deals by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Scroll through our extensive list to check out the best Memorial Day sales of 2020 you don't want to miss!

Memorial Day Furniture & Home Sales

Save up to $150 on outdoor furniture sold at Walmart including items like zero gravity chairs, all-weather wicker couches, and outdoor fire pits.

Hours of working at a desk can really mess with your back. One way you can give your body a break is by relaxing in a zero gravity lounge chair like this one sold at Walmart. This set of two has over 2,200 positive reviews and is the perfect addition to any backyard.

Enjoy 20% off many items including bedding, tabletop essentials and bath products from May 22 to May 25.

Serena & Lily is offering 20% off select indoor and outdoor furniture, lamps, linens and more from May 21 to May 26.

Enjoy an extra 50% off furniture and home items at Anthropologie including chairs, beds, candles, throw blankets and more.

If you're looking to redesign your outdoor living space, consider this beautiful set from Anthropologie. The Italian-inspired chairs are made with rattan and also available in black — plus, you can also use them inside.

Take 25% off outdoor furniture and 20% off everything else sitewide.

Get 15% off when you spend $500 with the code MDW15, 20% off when you spend $1,000 with the code MDW20 and 25% off with the code MDW25 on select furniture and home decor from May 19 to May 26.

Save up to 60% on select rugs in a variety of different patterns, designs and sizes.

Get up to 70% off on sofas, bed frames, dining room sets, accent chairs, office furniture, console tables, patio furniture, vanities, kid's furniture and more for a limited time only.

This platform bed from Wayfair has a simple yet elegant design that would instantly upgrade any bedroom. It comes in five different colors — black, gold, white, gray and sea blue — and it's available in both a full or king size.

Get up to 35% off of select furniture, home decor and kitchenware from Home Depot.

Score up to 60% off select furniture at Macy's this weekend. It's offering deals for the living room, bedroom, outdoor living space, bedroom, and more. Plus, get 40% off cutlery sets until May 25.

Score 40% off on outdoor furniture and 30% off on outdoor cushions and pillows for a limited time.

Enjoy up to 70% off thousands of items including an extra 20% off of select outdoor furniture, living room furniture, dining room furniture, and bedding and bath products with free shipping.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is marking down up to 75% off sofas and desks, 40% off of outdoor furniture, and 25% off select outdoor pillows for a limited time.

Bring out the party with this modern indoor/outdoor bar cart from Bed, Bath & Beyond. It's made with weather-resistant steel so it's great to keep by the pool in the summer and has plenty of space to hold all the beverages you could need.

Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off on outdoor furniture, sofas, bedroom furniture, rugs, decor and more.

Get up to 40% off West Elm furniture including pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom and patio.

For a limited time, save up to 50% on sectionals, dining sets, dressers, outdoor furniture and more with the code FREE2SAVE.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales

Take up to $400 in savings on Leesa Sleep mattresses. You can get its "Original" mattress for up to $200 off, up to $300 off the "Hybrid" mattress and up to $400 off the "Legend" mattress. The brand even discounted the newest "Studio" mattress by $100.

Save up to $500 on select mattress sets, 40% on any size topper and 25% off pillows and bedding. For a limited time, the retailer is also offering free shipping and returns.

If you're in the market to buy a new mattress, you can't go wrong with this one from Temper-Pedic. This cloud-like mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for a personalized and comfortable night of sleep. An added perk? You can try it for 90 days before fully committing and it comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Bear Mattress is offering 20% off sitewide with the code MDW20 until May 26. All military and first responders are eligible for 25% off. Plus, you'll receive two free cloud pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase.

If you're interested in buying a mattress made of completely organic materials, check out Avocado Mattress. For a limited time, the brand is offering $200 off all of their mattresses with the code WEHONOR200. You can also get $150 off their bed frames with the code BED15 and two free pillows with the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Those who work in education, law enforcement, the military and the healthcare industry will also receive an additional $50 off their order.

Casper is offering 10% off select mattresses including their most popular "Original" mattress — which has thousands of five-star reviews on their website — until June 1.

Casper's original mattress is made with three supportive layers of foam and has almost 20,000 positive reviews on its website.

While supplies last, Nectar Sleep is giving away a free mattress protector, a sheet set and a premium pillow set with every purchase — a total of $399 worth of products!

This brand is offering $100 off all purchases with the promo code MDWS100. For orders of $1,250 or more, shoppers can save $150 with the code MDWS150; spend $1,750 or more and save $200 with the code MDWS200. The brand is also throwing in two free pillows and free delivery.

Birch Living is known for its organic cotton, non-toxic, and natural latex mattresses. This holiday weekend its are offering $200 off any mattress with the code MDWS200.

If you try to live an organic lifestyle, you'll love this Birch Living mattress. It's made with 100% organic cotton and comes with a natural cotton cover to promote breathability and airflow.

Zoma is offering $150 off mattresses with free shipping and returns through May 25 using the code MD150.

Through May 27, upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen, or upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin. Customers can also get a free adjustable base — a value of up to $699 — with a purchase of $499 or more.

Memorial Day Appliance Sales

Save big on a variety of different appliances from Amazon including the Dash egg cooker, a Philips Kitchen electric indoor grill and more.

The Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is a game-changer if you enjoy hard-boiled eggs. You can also use this 12-egg cooker to make omelets, poached eggs and boiled eggs with the accessories included.

Celebrate Memorial Day by saving $100 on Dyson's brand new V11 Torque Drive Vacuum through May 23.

Home Depot is offering up to 40% off appliances until June 3. The sale event includes refrigerators, freezers, spring essentials and more.

Score big savings on major appliances like refrigerators, smoke hoods, portable air conditioners, wine fridges and more for as low as $199.

Take $30 off select small appliances, up to $50 off blenders and pick up kitchen tools and gadgets starting at just $2.99.

Jump right into the healthy green juice trend with this luxury juice extractor by Crux. It can process soft fruits, hard fruits, leafy greens and vegetables to create a clean and nutritious beverage right in your home.

Enjoy up to 25% off select Yeti items including the brand's popular Tundra Haul Cooler and 36-ounce Rambler Bottle.

Take up to 40% off appliances including select refrigerators, freezers, washer and dryer sets, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves and more.

For a limited time, you can save up to $169 on LG appliance packages with select models. If you buy three LG appliances, you'll get an extra 5% off or save an extra 10% when you buy four or more LG products.

Memorial Day Grill Sales

Save up to 30% on select grills sold at Amazon including gas, propane and pellet grills.

This Weber grill is great for those looking for a user-friendly quality grill. It has cast iron grates with six tool hooks and two large wheels for easy transport.

Score up to $150 on select gas grills, outdoor griddles, charcoal grills, pellet grills and combo grills.

Save up to 40% off on a variety of different grills and fire pits from Wayfair this holiday weekend.

If you're not interested in using gas or charcoal fuel, consider the Patio Bistro grill. All you do is plug the grill in and get cooking. The grates are rust-resistant and easy to clean — plus, the side shelves offer ample space for food prep.

Get up to 20% off on charcoal grills, gas grills, smokers, pellet grills and more.

Splurge on your outdoor cooking setup with a grill starting as low as $149.

Memorial Day Clothing Sales

Save up to 70% off on some of Baublebar's most popular styles including statement earrings and fun rings.

Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with the code SUNNYDAYS until May 26.

Get up to 40% off select dresses, pants, jackets, blazers and more with the code HOWFUN.

A white dress during the summer months is a staple every woman should have in her closet. This flattering wrap dress from Madewell is lightweight and would look flattering on any body type.

Enjoy an extra 50% off sale clothing items and accessories at Anthropologie for a limited time.

Get 25% off select apparel and footwear from top brands including Nike, Columbia and The North Face. Save 30% off Oakley and Rayban sunglasses, 25% off select swimwear, and up to 40% off select running sneakers.

Puma is offering 30% off most of its website from May 22 to May 26 with the code WEEKEND30.

Save up to 40% off on dresses, blouses, shoes and more at Nordstrom including items from brands like Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and Ugg.

Macy's is offering up to 60% off on women's clothing, men's clothing, kid's clothing, shoes, handbags and more until May 25.

This classic polo shirt could make a great Father's Day gift. It comes in six different colors including blue, white and pink, and has over 300 glowing reviews on Macy's website.

Coach is offering up to 50% off select bags, wallets, shoes, accessories and men's items.

Buy yourself a few new bathing suits or summer dresses while taking advantage of Pacsun's buy one get one free sitewide deal.

Shabby Chic is offering an extra 20% off their sale section with the code EXTRA20 from May 21 to May 25.

Score 50% off select styles and an extra 30% off sale items with the code SHOPHAPPY.

Enjoy up to 50% off everything at Old Navy, including dresses starting at just $15, shorts starting at $12, tops as low as $7.

These Old Navy sandals can pair with a casual pair of shorts or dress up a stylish summer dress. The affordable shoes are just $15 and come in gold, snake print, brown or black.

Enjoy 40% off your purchase with the code SOGOOD. The retailer is also offeringan extra 50% off markdowns and free shipping and returns on orders of $25 or more.

For a limited time get 50% off select shoes from Dolce Vita including heeled sandals, slides, flip flops, flats and more.

Spend $100 and save $25, spend $200 and save $75 or spend $350 and save $150 with the code MOREPLS until May 25.

For a limited time, Free People has discounted select sandals to $50.

Kendra Scott is offering 20% off sitewide (including fine jewelry and sterling silver) with over 100 new markdowns at up to 50% off from May 20 to May 25. Plus, on May 25 there will be Memorial Day exclusive prices, with select styles for just $40.

Memorial Day Electronic Sales

Amazon is offering a wide range of tech deals for Memorial Day weekend, including a discount on the new Apple AirPods and the 8-piece Ring alarm kit.

Ditch the cord or upgrade your old wireless earbuds with these discounted Apple AirPods Pro. The new style has noise-canceling capabilities and easily connects to your Bluetooth.

Save $150 when you buy the Hero 8 bundle which includes the camera, a shorty grip, a head strap, a 32 GB SD card and a spare battery.

Save big on wireless headphones, speakers and more popular items for a limited time only.

This popular Bose home speaker has a built-in voice assistant and has a compact design that can be used indoors and outdoors.

Apple is offering up to $250 off the iPhone 11 when you trade in an older model.

Best Buy is offering a savings of up to $250 on select touch-screen laptops.

Memorial Day Beauty Sales

If you're in need of new hair care products, this is the time to replenish your beauty ollection. If you spend $50 then you'll get $10 off your purchase, spend $100 and get $25 off or spend $150 and get $40 off.

With summer just around the corner, this UV-protecting and frizz-smoothing oil is a must. Its a fan favorite with over 300 five-star reviews and high praise for its detangling and protective attributes.

Now through May 30, enjoy 50% off select hair care essentials and get a free 23-piece beauty bag with any $80 purchase.

If you spend $50, the brand will include a free makeup bag full of mini bestselling Philosophy products with the code SUMMER.

Stay on top of your skin care game with this best selling facial cleanser from Philosophy. The Purity facial cleanser has over 4,100 reviews on the brand's website and an impressive 4.8-rating.

Macy's is offering 20% off all Lancôme products until May 25.

Take $15 off Urban Decay's Stay Naked liquid foundation for a limited time. Also, spend $50 or more and receive a full-size eyeshadow in the shade "sin."

