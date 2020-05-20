We found the best deals on Amazon just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all know that Memorial Day weekend is a great time to score major deals on everything from clothing to affordable furniture. But let's face it: Sometimes all of these deals can be overwhelming —especially when retailers like Amazon offer almost everything under the sun.

With this in mind, we searched Amazon to find the best deals so you won't have to. From a highly rated indoor grill to a jumpsuit you'll never want to take off, here are the best deals available on Amazon just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Amazon home and kitchen deals

If you like whipping up frozen smoothies in the summer, the Magic Bullet will become your new best friend. It comes with various cup sizes and lids, and it's currently 40% off.

Now is the perfect time to step up your barbecue game, and this indoor grill will help you whip up your favorites without stepping outside. The grill plate can be flipped over to use as a flat top griddle, and it's currently 34% off.

Nobody wants to spend their summer doing chores, so now is the perfect time to finally get a robotic vacuum to do the dirty work for you. This option from Eufy is a consistent bestseller and has over 7,000 verified five-star reviews.

If you can't decide between a memory foam or a spring mattress, this option from Olee will give you the best of both worlds. The queen size is on sale for less than $200 right now.

Your work from home setup probably needs an upgrade, and this desk will give you some extra storage space for less than $100.

Amazon clothing deals

What's better than a comfortable pair of leggings? A comfortable pair of leggings with a tummy control waistband and pockets! These Ododos yoga pants have over 6,000 five-star reviews from verified customers, and certain styles are up to 29% off.

Maxi dresses are like the summer version of leggings — comfortable enough for lounging around the house yet stylish enough to run errands in. This popular design by Grecerelle has rave reviews and certain sizes and colors are up to 26% off.

Leggings are becoming everyone's go-to quarantine wardrobe staple, and this faux leather design has rave reviews from Amazon customers. Its available in six different colors, but the classic black version is currently up to 44% off.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

If you need a sleek backpack to carry around your essentials this summer, this spacious option is currently 29% off.

Slippers are hotter than ever right now, and this slip-on style from Dearfoams is stylish and durable enough to step out of the house thanks to the rubber sole.

This jumpsuit features a tank top-style design that allows for a loose and casual fit, and several sizes and colors are currently discounted.

Amazon electronics and TV deals

With summer around the corner, it's time to get those poolside playlists together! If you're tired of playing your songs on your phone's speakers, it might be time to pick up a portable Bluetooth speaker. This option from Anker has over 13,000 verified five-star reviews and is currently 23% off just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Now is the perfect time to ditch your wired headphones and try a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. These wireless earbuds from Aukey are 40% off, and there's currently a coupon on the product page for an additional 20% off.

If you haven't jumped on the AirPods trend yet, you can pick up a pair for $20 off.

If you're looking for a smart TV at a great price, Amazon has you covered with this Alexa-enabled model from Insignia. It currently has over 3,000 five-star reviews, with many reviewers raving about its sharp picture quality and ease of use.

Alexa is becoming a permanent fixture in many peoples' homes, and the Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to add the voice assistant to your daily routine. You can use the Echo Dot to tell you the weather, play music or set an alarm — and it's currently $10 off.

Amazon beauty deals

This popular hair dryer from Conair has over 1,000 five-star reviews, and it's currently 29% off.

This handy device is both a brush and hair dryer in one, making good hair days possible all summer long (and beyond). Over 1,900 verified Amazon customers love this multi-tasker.

Hair straighteners can get expensive, but this version from Furiden is under $60 and has over 900 verified rave reviews.

Father's Day is right around the corner, and this set would be a perfect gift for the dad who is always looking for new grooming products. This Nivea kit comes with a body wash, face wash, shaving gel, shaving balm and facial lotion all in a reusable travel bag.

Amazon toy deals

If your child needs a creative outlet to keep them busy this summer, they can let their imagination run wild with this large box filled with Legos. This bestseller comes with 790 pieces — and it's currently 27% off.

An adorable castle-shaped tent like this will bring a little magic to your home. It currently has over 3,100 verified five-star reviews and is on sale for 39% off.

This dancing electronic pet was a 2019 National Parenting Product Award Winner and is currently on sale for 35% off.

You can't go wrong with a classic toy like this one. Lite Brite lets you create twinkling works of art, and the brand claims the latest version is brighter than ever. You can currently grab it for 25% off.

This toy egg set is expert-approved for its ability to help kids develop their color recognition and counting skills. It has over 1,200 verified five-star reviews and is on sale for 28% off.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!