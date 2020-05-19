Ready to revamp your living space? Don't miss these Memorial Day furniture sales

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If spending so much time at home has made you grown tired of your living space, it might be time to upgrade your furniture and revamp your décor.

Luckily, Memorial Day is the perfect time to score major deals on everything from couches to dining room tables. Better yet, many of your favorite retailers have already started slashing prices, so you don't even have to wait for the weekend to place your order.

From Amazon to Wayfair, here are some of the best Memorial Day furniture deals available right now.

Memorial Day furniture deals

If you're upgrading your mattress over the holiday weekend, it might be time to overhaul your bedroom with a new bed frame. Wayfair is offering 53% off this chic design with a plush upholstered headboard.

Wayfair has slashed prices on furniture throughout the entire site, with some items up to 70% off.

For those of you looking to spruce up your dining area, Walmart has a solution for under $100. This square dining table is currently listed as a bestseller, and reviewers note it's easy to assemble.

Walmart is also offering up to 45% off its outdoor furniture items, including this set of zero gravity chairs.

This spacious wicker end table can be placed indoors or outdoors, making it a perfect summertime buy. It's made with all-weather wicker, so you'll never have to worry about it getting damaged if you keep it in the patio.

Pier 1's entire outdoor furniture selection is on sale for up to 40% off for the holiday weekend.

There's nothing like a brand new sofa to completely transform your living room, and Macy's has this comfy option for 44% off. It's available in both gray and light brown, and it comes fully assembled with two toss pillows included.

Check out the rest of Macy's furniture sales for deals up to 60% off.

Amazon is already a treasure trove of good deals, and this week it's offering a sleek coffee table for 50% off. The table is designed with a clear glass top and slightly flared legs for a modern touch.

Running out of storage space? This unit has six square spaces that are perfect for storage cubes, or you can use them to display décor.

If you feel like you're constantly running out of counter space in the kitchen, this rollable cart will come in handy. It features two shelves, two spacious drawers and a sturdy cutting board top.

Home Depot has plenty of other deals available for the holiday weekend, with everything from furniture to décor on sale for up to 35% off.

You can currently score up to 60% off furniture from JC Penney, including this ottoman that's both a storage solution and a chic accent piece. The lid can also be flipped over to use as a helpful tray.

We could all use a little relaxation right now, and this recliner on Overstock will help you kick back without breaking the bank. Reviewers say it's very easy to put together and surprisingly sturdy.

Overstock currently has tons of Memorial Day deals throughout the site — all with free shipping!

Pair this sleek folding wicker chair with its matching $23 table, and you'll have a full outdoor seating area ready to go for the summer.

If you find yourself constantly searching for a lost shoe, this folding rack is a perfect solution. It features three tiers, so you can set it by your front door or in your closet for easy access.

The Container Store has tons of other closet solutions for up to 30% off through the weekend.

Summer nights are the perfect time to binge-watch some new shows, and this TV stand will help you do so in style. It accommodates TVs up to 60 inches and is on sale for 63% off.

