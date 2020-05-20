Get your wardrobe summer-ready with these Memorial Day clothing sales

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Time is flying by and Memorial Day is just days away — which means all the best Memorial Day sales of 2020 are in full swing. Now is the perfect time to stock up on everything from outdoor furniture and mattresses to clothing and beauty favorites.

Whether you're in the market for a new bathing suit, sneakers or eyeshadow palette, we've got you covered with all of the best Memorial Day clothing and beauty deals happening right now!

The list below has deals by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Memorial Day clothing sales

Memorial Day shoe sales

Memorial Day beauty sales

Baublebar is currently offering up to 70% off its most popular styles of statement earrings and fun rings. You can also get 15% off all its Pisa bracelets with the code PISA15 for a limited time.

The Baublebar Pisa bracelets come in a variety of different sizes, designs and colors. You can customize them with charms or leave them as-is for a simple but trendy look. This set of two is made out of zinc casting, elastic and shiny rose gold plating.

Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with the code SUNNYDAYS until May 26.

Take advantage of Kate Spade's Memorial Day sale and spruce up your wardrobe with a colorful new handbag or wallet. This fun pouch was designed in collaboration with artist and poet Cleo Wade and features a floral design that's perfect for warm weather.

You can enjoy an extra 50% off sale clothing items and accessories at Anthropologie, plus 50% off swimwear and summer sandals for a limited time.

Whether you're lounging on the couch or enjoying the sun in the backyard, this linen jumpsuit from Anthropologie is great for all of your summertime activities. You could pair it with sandals or sneakers for the perfect casual look to wear all summer long.

Nordstrom is offering up to 40% off on dresses, blouses, swimwear and more from bestselling brands like Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and Ugg.

Everyone looks good in a one-piece. More importantly, you'll feel confident, too! This La Blanca Goddess suit lets you show off your neckline and features crisscrossed straps from a unique touch.

Macy's is offering up to 60% off on clothing, shoes, handbags and more until May 25.

Memorial Day sales are a great time to stock up on the basics. These men's Lacoste T-shirts are classic and a total necessity for any man's closet. While we love the bright red shade, they also come in white, black, light pink and more.

Coach is offering up to 50% off select bags, wallets, shoes, accessories and men's items.

This mini ID case from Coach is great for the moments you just want to grab your wallet and get out the door! It has two credit card slots, an ID window, a zip closure for safekeeping and a keyring to attach to your car keys.

PacSun has a massive buy-one-get-one-free deal across the whole site, making it the perfect time to stock up on bathing suits and summer shorts.

These denim mom shorts are high waisted, flattering and even have a cuffed hem. They'd go well with a comfortable T-shirt and your go-to summer sandals.

Shabby Chic is offering an extra 20% off its sale section with the code EXTRA20 from May 21 to May 25.

Upgrade your loungewear collection with these rayon joggers from Shabby Chic. Pair them with a lightweight shirt and you'll have the perfect outfit for lounging around the house.

You can score up to 60% off your purchase with the code HISUMMER — and an extra 40% off select sale styles.

Add a pop of color into your wardrobe with this pink ruffle dress from J. Crew. Pair it with some white sneakers to dress it down, or throw on your favorite heels for a dressier look.

Old Navy is offering up to 50% off shorts, swimwear, T-shirts and tank tops this week.

These embroidered twill shorts from Old Navy are perfect for summer and would go with a variety of different tops to wear all season long.

You can save 40% off your purchase with the code SOGOOD. Gap is also offering an extra 50% off markdowns and free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

If you love to be prepared for any adventure, then you'll enjoy these hybrid weekend shorts from Gap. They look like regular shorts, but double as swim trunks! They're also quick-drying, made of 100% recycled nylon weave and come in many colors like black, yellow and pink.

Fossil has several deals available for different price points. Spend $100 and save $25, spend $200 and save $75 or spend $350 and save $150 with the code MOREPLS until May 25.

This rose gold watch from Fossil will add a dash of glam to any outfit. Whether you choose to wear it every day or just on special occasions, you're bound to make a statement with your new arm candy.

Kendra Scott is offering 20% off (including fine jewelry and sterling silver) with over 100 new markdowns at up to 50% off from May 20 to May 25. Plus, on May 25 there will be Memorial Day exclusive prices, with select styles for just $40.

This dainty Elisa pendant necklace is one of the brand's bestsellers with over 6,500 positive reviews on their website — and for good reason! It's perfect for everyday use and adds a dash of sparkle to any outfit.

From May 21 to May 25, you can get 40 to 50% off everything at Express. Plus, all shorts are $25 and select T-shirts are $15.

While many of us have been spending a lot of time in our sweatpants these days, sometimes it's good to dress up a bit. This trendy blouse from Express is the perfect way to make your quarantine wardrobe a bit dressier without trying too hard.

You can score 40% off select Ted Baker clothing until May 31.

This colorful cami from Ted Baker is a great pick for revitalizing your closet. If you want a quick go-to casual outfit, trying pairing it with your favorite jeans or denim shorts.

For a limited time, get 50% off select shoes from Dolce Vita including sandals, slides, flip flops, flats and more with the code FIFTY.

These Dolce Vita sandals are simple, chic and come in a variety of different colors that are bound to upgrade any outfit.

For a limited time, Free People has discounted select sandals to $50.

For a little more height, consider these Free People Slip On Petra Block Heels. While we love the chic shade of white, they also come in a snakeskin pattern, light blue and classic black.

The sporting goods retailer is offering 25% off select footwear from top brands including Nike and Under Armour, and up to 40% off select running sneakers.

Stay on top of your fitness game this summer with a pair of quality running sneakers. The Under Armour Men's Charged Asset 8 Running Shoes are designed to be lightweight, breathable and durable.

Vionic is offering up to 40% off on a selection of slip-on sneakers, sandals, flats, flip flops and more.

If you stray away from flip flops due to foot pain, the Vionic Tide Flip Flops might change your mind! The flip flops have a built-in orthotic footbed to help alleviate heel pain and properly align your body. This bestselling style comes in a wide range of colors from coral to navy blue.

Get 50% off all sandals and 30% off everything else with free shipping when you use the code KICKOFF at checkout.

These block heel sandals from Dr. Scholl's have a vintage vibe that would pair well with a flowy white sundress or bell-bottom jeans.

You can save big on items like Nike Slides, Crocs, Ugg, Reef sandals and more during the Zappos Memorial Day sale.

If you're on the hunt for a pair of basic white sneakers you can wear with any outfit in your closet, these Superga sneakers are the way to go. Plus, the simple style is Kate Middleton-approved.

Use the code TAKE30 to save on shoes for women, men and kids at Clarks.

Boat shoes are an essential part of any summer wardrobe. This pair has a dual-density footbed for extra comfort and a slip-on design so they're great on the go.

Hoka is offering a free water bottle with any purchase of $180 or more.

These Hoka One One sneakers are ideal for those looking for a moderate cushion and flexible stability.

If you're in need of new hair care products, this is the time to replenish your beauty collection. If you join Bumble and Bumble's reward program (for free!), you'll get 15% off of your first purchase.

With summer just around the corner, this UV-protecting and frizz-smoothing oil is a must. Its a fan favorite with over 300 five-star reviews and high praise for its detangling and protective attributes.

Now through May 30, enjoy 50% off select hair care essentials and get a free 23-piece beauty bag with any $80 purchase.

The Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Triple Detox Shampoo is a non-stripping, color-safe shampoo that gently removes buildup, pollution and hard water. It's free of sulfates and parabens, making it a great option for color-treated hair.

The popular skin care brand is offering $20 off all $50 purchases when you use the code SAVEMORE from May 22 to May 27.

Stay on top of your skin care game with this best selling facial cleanser from Philosophy. The Purity facial cleanser has over 4,100 reviews on the brand's website and an impressive 4.8-rating.

Macy's has discounted a variety of different makeup products and perfumes from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Thomas Roth and more. The retailer is also offering 20% off all Lancôme products until May 25.

If you're looking for a new foundation, you should give this popular Lancôme option a try. The fragrance-free formula makes it great for sensitive skin, and it has over 3,300 reviews from Macy's customers.

The beauty brand is offering 50% off of the Naked Petite Heat eyeshadow palette for a limited time. Also, you can use the code LASHES to get a free deluxe mascara sample when you spend $35 or more.

Add a little fire to your makeup looks with this newly discounted Urban Decay eyeshadow palette that includes fun shades like burnt orange and natural shades like pale pink.

From May 21 to May 26, get 20% off ZitSticka's entire website when you use the code AMAYZING at checkout.

If you struggle with pimples (like so many of us do!), consider trying ZitSticka's Killa Kit. It includes spot treatment pimple stickers that act to self-dissolve the epicenter of your early-stage zits with targeted ingredients.

Save up to 20% off select beauty and skin care products from Dermstore with the code SUMMER until May 27. Other Memorial Day discounts include reduced prices on brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, Estée Lauder and more.

The DHC Deep Cleansing Oil is a hydrating, skin-nourishing cleanser that removes excess oil, makeup, dirt and other pore-clogging impurities with its water-soluble formula. This cleanser has almost 1,000 reviews on Dermstore, with many reviewers saying they love this product because it diligently cleans their skin without drying them out.

