Memorial Day sales are here — and these are some of the best deals

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer — and it also means retailers are slashing prices on everything from bedding to appliances.

Yahoo Life contributor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share some of the best Memorial Day deals of 2020. She shared everything from sheets to tableware and outdoor toys on sale. It's a great time to stock up on everything you need to enjoy the summer. Check out the best Memorial Day deals below.

Best Memorial Day deals of 2020

Stay cozy at home with this four-piece sheet set from Mellanni. The top-selling sheet set on Amazon, customers can score over 30% off the set for Memorial Day. The brushed microfiber set is available in 40 colors and includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Complement any bathroom with this stylish set of six towels from Modern Threads. Available at a steep Memorial Day discount, these 100% cotton towels come in several colors and are a great way to pamper your skin after a long day outdoors.

Keep your home looking spotless with this lightweight, cordless vacuum. Small enough to get into the narrowest areas, this vacuum will be available for 70% off.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer — which means hot weather is just around the corner! Stay cool with this fan. It comes with a remote control, which allows you to adjust the temperature from anywhere, and at Overstock.com, it's available at a major discount.

Need to keep your whole home cool? Try this window unit from Wayfair. Available at 20% off, buyers love its energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Not doing anything fun on Memorial Day? Try taking advantage of the day off to clean out your closet! We love this hanging organizer from The Container Store, which gives your closet some more shelf space and will be available for 25% off.

Neatly store shoes with this hanging organizer. Available for 25% off, the rack holds up to 10 pairs of shoes easily.

Need more shelf space, but not looking for a gigantic organizer? Try this short, compact three-compartment organizer, available for 25% off.

These drawers are great for any room of the home. The drawers will be 25% off for the holiday.

Upgrade your plates collection with these elaborately designed plates — and you'll love the 25% off price point.

Looking for a more minimalist, modern table setting? Try these melamine plates from Crate and Barrel, which are available for up to 40% off.

These bold, colorful plates, available for 40% off, add a pop of color to any kitchen and are dishwasher-safe, meaning easy clean-up!

Get ready to relax outdoors in this classic armchair. Sturdy and suitable for almost any outdoor weather, it's available for nearly $200 off this weekend.

Add a pop of color to your patio with this small blue and white patterned rug, available for more than 70% off!

Looking for even more coverage? Try this larger version of the same rug for 65% off.

This huge umbrella keeps several people cool, no matter what the weather! We love the neutral pattern and scalloped hem, and its current price saves you more than $150.

This glamorous umbrella, available for almost 70% off, provides shade and a dose of minimalist style. The scalloped edge and black and white patterns mesh together perfectly, and the crank lets you adjust the angle as necessary.

Never get sun in your eyes again with this adjustable, UV-resistant umbrella, available for just under $90.

Save big on this retro fringed umbrella! Adjustable and large enough to provide plenty of shade, it's on sale for almost $200 off.

Add some color to your backyard with this inflatable rainbow sprinkler! Kids will love splashing around in the water, and parents will love the 50% off sale.

Perfect for anyone looking to play pretend all summer long, this unicorn sprinkler from Kohl's will be available for just $50!

This hulking dinosaur sprinkler is over six feet tall — all the better to soak in! The toy will be discounted by 10% for Memorial Day.

