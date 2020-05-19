Walmart's Memorial Day deals have begun — here's what to buy

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend is still a few days away — but that hasn't stopped Walmart from kickstarting summer a little early with some great sales and deals.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor living space with some new patio furniture or you're on the hunt for a quality grill or TV, we found all the best deals to make online shopping a bit easier.

So sit back, relax and enjoy the savings taking place during the Walmart Memorial Day sale. Trust us: You don't wait to miss out on these deals!

Keep your home in tiptop shape with this high-quality Dyson V8 Animal+ cordless vacuum. The cord-free model delivers up to 40 minutes of cleaning per charge and transforms into a handheld. It's great if you have pets in the home as it features a HEPA filter to capture allergens and expel cleaner air.

Since you're probably spending a lot more time watching TV these days, it may be time for an upgrade. The Sony 55 inch 4K LED Smart TV is $400 off and comes with a slew of features including built-in Android TV and Google Assistant.

You can also access thousands of different apps to watch your favorite shows on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu and it has an extra crisp and detailed display thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player is a great way to upgrade your current TV without breaking the bank. Whether you're watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, the Roku will automatically optimize your picture with sharp detail and vivid color.

You'll have access to many different apps including Showtime, HBO Now, and ABC and have the ability to voice control your TV with the Roku remote. An added perk? This set comes with premium JBL headphones for private listening, too.

The Ninja Nutrient Extraction blender does all the work for you so that you can enjoy a delicious smoothie at any time.

The Auto IQ technology built into the blender calculates the specific time it will need to pulse and blend to deliver the perfect final product. Plus, it has over 200 positive reviews on the Walmart website and an impressive 4.4-rating.

While a lot has changed over the last few months, your summer camping trip may still be possible. To make packing and hiking easier, consider this Ozark Trail Himont 75 Liter Backpack that's currently on sale.

It's designed with ample storage for you to pack for multi-day trips and has cool features like trekking pole attachments and a padded waist belt with zip pockets for quick access to essentials. While the navy blue color is our favorite, its also available in green, black and gray.

Has it been a while since you visited the dentist? The Waterpik makes it extremely easy to get the daunting job of flossing done in a timely manner. The electric flosser cleans deep between teeth and below the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a combination of water pressure and pulsations.

If your little one can't get enough of the "Frozen" movies, they'll love this castle playset that's currently on sale. It comes with 14 accessories to fill out each of the seven rooms including a piano, banquet table and a throne chair.

You don't want to miss out on this Memorial Day mattress sale. The GranRest 9-inch gel memory foam mattress is a basic but durable option if you're in the market for an upgrade. Plus, it has almost 200 five star reviews on Walmart's website and comes in two different memory foam options.

Whether you're looking for extra seating in your living room or want a place for overnight guests to sleep, the Victoria daybed has a simple yet decorative design to suit any room. It comes in white, gray or black and two different sizes: twin or full.

Keep your kids entertained in quarantine with this Cra-Z-Art Timeless Creations Coloring Kit. It comes packed with art essentials like coloring books, markers, colored pencils and a carrying case to keep it all organized.

If you or your loved one have been under a lot of stress, consider buying this HoMedics 3D Shiatsu Massaging Lounge Chair. This chair has three massage zones that allow you to concentrate on massaging your upper, lower or entire back to soothe and comfort tired muscles.

These Emerald cut gemstone drop earrings are one of Walmart's bestsellers when it comes to jewelry. They come in a variety of different colors including green amethyst, black, watermelon tourmaline and more.

Upgrade your outdoor living space with this beautiful patio coffee table. The compact design is 19.5 inches wide and available in gray. It's made from solid acacia wood and has an open lower shelf for extra storage.

This classic stand mixer from KitchenAid will make all the difference in the kitchen. It has 10 optimized speeds and a tilt-head design so you can easily add ingredients into the bowl. It also comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, a wire whip and a pouring shield.

This mini luxury Bentley for kids will have your little ones riding in style. The child-size luxury car is designed just like the real thing and features LED headlights, a horn and more, so your toddler can have plenty of fun driving around your neighborhood.

The Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker is a great investment for all at-home chefs. You can make everything from hard-boiled eggs to chicken dishes and cooked rice. You'll love knowing that you can whip up a meal in less than 30 minutes — especially if you have a whole family to feed.

Wish you could eat fried food every day? Now you can. This air fryer makes crispy french fries, veggies, chicken and more in minutes without using excess oil.

The classic Keurig coffee maker delivers rich, smooth and delicious cups of coffee with just one click of a button. Whether you like your coffee strong, mild or decaf this Keurig can make it all.

This outdoor rattan furniture creates an elegant setting in any yard or Florida room. The chairs are made with high-quality steel and come with thick cushions designed for comfort. The set is complete with a matching side table to place your morning coffee or cocktails during happy hour.

One of Walmart's bestselling gas grills is also on sale this holiday weekend. The top-rated grill has enough room inside for 19 burgers and chrome-plated warming racks. It has two foldable side shelves and wheels so you can move and store it easily.

Enjoy the great outdoors — in your backyard! Gather the family around for a campfire or make s'mores with a new outdoor fire pit. This fire pit has a deep and wide bowl to fit plenty of wood and has a beautiful bronze finish with a lattice design to add character to your outdoor home decor.

Keeping the living room organized is always a challenge. To make your life just a tad easier, consider this storage ottoman to store away blankets and double as a cushy footrest while watching TV.

With summer camp isn't exactly an option this year, you'll have to get creative when it comes to entertaining your kids for days at a time.

If you can really splurge, this pedal boat is a fun option that the entire family can enjoy. It can fit up to five people, it comes with a canopy to protect yourself from the sun and has adjustable seats for a comfortable ride. There's also a built-in cooler and storage area with beverage holders.

For a more sensible option, this inflatable family pool is another great way to have fun in the sun this summer. It's made with durable vinyl and can hold 137 gallons of water.

With the warmer weather creeping in, a fan is always a great way to maximize your air conditioning. This Better Homes & Gardens 16 inch metal fan has a retro feel and comes in fun colors like mint, red, black and white.

