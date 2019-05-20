At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duchess of Cambridge just stepped out in the perfect pair of shoes for spring.
The former Kate Middleton made several visits to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show over the past few days (including one with the royal kiddos Sunday) to highlight the "Back to Nature" garden she created as part of the exhibit.
While on her most recent solo visit, always adventurous Kate wore the perfect tree-climbing outfit. She sported trendy wide-leg pants, a white eyelet blouse and a familiar pair of white Superga sneakers.
Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker, $51 (usually $65), Amazon
It seems like duchess has long been a fan of the brand — she was first photographed wearing them in 2016, according to Town & Country, and has worn them to many casual events in the years since.
We're obsessing over these white canvas shoes not only because they're beloved by the duchess, but also because they're affordable and will go with just about anything. We plan on wearing them them with skinny jeans, shorts or a sundress or even with wide-leg pants like the duchess.
The Superga sneakers are available in 41 different colors, including blue, pink, and yellow. They're made of breathable cotton with a supportive rubber sole, so they seem like they'd be really comfortable if you're going to be walking for a long period of time.
It's official: The duchess never fails to inspire us, from her charity work to her fashionable style choices.
