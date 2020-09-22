I just found the perfect, universally-flattering fall dress for under $30

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It started with the search for the perfect little black dress.
I was headed out of town for the weekend and wanted the perfect outfit for walking around downtown Savannah, Georgia at night, dining and drinking cocktails.
I ordered multiple black dresses on Amazon, and after trying them all on and hating most of them, I unwrapped a V-neck mini tunic dress from Amoretu and fell in love.
I had never tried on a dress in this style before, and the long, flowing sleeves and swingy ruffled skirt immediately made me think of one of my favorite characters in "American Horror Story: Coven," Lily Rabe's Misty Day, a Stevie-Nicks-loving witch who dressed in similar frocks and gave off a mystical vibe.
I had to fight the urge to throw my arms out and spin in circles while wearing it.
Amoretu Flowy Tunic Dress
What surprised me most about my love of the dress was the length. As a short plus-sized woman, it's rare that I'm on board with dresses that fall on the short side. But there was something about the long sleeves, V-neck and swingy silhouette that made me feel fancy, flirty and feminine.
I packed it in my suitcase along with some rose gold chandelier earrings and pretty sandals, and all of the other little black dresses I'd ordered went back to Amazon. I was in love.
My husband and I have been together for 18 years — long enough that when I say, "I like this enough to order it in every color," he knows I'm not kidding.
After our weekend in Savannah, I came home and ordered a few more versions of the dress. At less than $30 each, my sweet husband only rolled his eyes a tiny bit.
I've since stepped out in the brown polka dot version, which I chose because it reminded me of Julia Roberts' "horse race dress" in the film "Pretty Woman." Like it's solid colored counterpart, it did not disappoint.
The dress comes in three sleeve lengths — long, short and sleeveless — and is available in solid colors like burgundy and navy or fun patterns like polka dot and plaid. And, it's true to size, which is always a bonus when choosing clothing from obscure brands on Amazon where the sizing can be a challenge.
I'm not built like the tall, thin woman who models the dress on Amazon, but I still found the dress incredibly flattering. Although long-sleeved dresses are often too tight on my upper arms, this dress has a gentle stretch to the fabric that made the sleeves fit perfectly.
I plan to purchase a few sleeveless versions of the dress, as I live in Florida and we've got lots of warm weather ahead. However, the long-sleeved version just may be the perfect dress for fall and winter and would look fantastic over leggings or with tights. Just throw on some cute boots with it and you're good to go.
Just try not to bump into anyone when you feel the urge to spin in it.