I just found the perfect, universally-flattering fall dress for under $30

What surprised me most about my love of the dress was the length. As a short plus-sized woman, it's rare that I'm on board with dresses that fall on the short side. But there was something about the long sleeves, V-neck and swingy silhouette that made me feel fancy, flirty and feminine.

I packed it in my suitcase along with some rose gold chandelier earrings and pretty sandals, and all of the other little black dresses I'd ordered went back to Amazon. I was in love.

My husband and I have been together for 18 years — long enough that when I say, "I like this enough to order it in every color," he knows I'm not kidding.

After our weekend in Savannah, I came home and ordered a few more versions of the dress. At less than $30 each, my sweet husband only rolled his eyes a tiny bit.

I've since stepped out in the brown polka dot version, which I chose because it reminded me of Julia Roberts' "horse race dress" in the film "Pretty Woman." Like it's solid colored counterpart, it did not disappoint.

The dress comes in three sleeve lengths — long, short and sleeveless — and is available in solid colors like burgundy and navy or fun patterns like polka dot and plaid. And, it's true to size, which is always a bonus when choosing clothing from obscure brands on Amazon where the sizing can be a challenge.

I'm not built like the tall, thin woman who models the dress on Amazon, but I still found the dress incredibly flattering. Although long-sleeved dresses are often too tight on my upper arms, this dress has a gentle stretch to the fabric that made the sleeves fit perfectly.

I plan to purchase a few sleeveless versions of the dress, as I live in Florida and we've got lots of warm weather ahead. However, the long-sleeved version just may be the perfect dress for fall and winter and would look fantastic over leggings or with tights. Just throw on some cute boots with it and you're good to go.

Just try not to bump into anyone when you feel the urge to spin in it.