This dress fits so well, it feels like it's tailored just to me — and it's on sale

I got my hands on two, one black and one in a subdued turquoise. Each is made of polyester, cotton, and a bit of Spandex, and the fabric feels remarkably soft. Sizes range from S (size 4/6) to XL (size 16/18). Since I normally wear a size 6 or 8, I chose size M.

Courtesy Dina Ruiz

When it comes to the fit, it feels as if this dress was tailored just to me. The elastic band is thick, which keeps it from doing the dreaded “flip-over effect” that tends to happen with thinner bands. It also sits high on the waist, which I love, as it makes the dress more forgiving in the belly area.

The style I chose features 10 buttons that run down the middle, with the top three having real buttonholes to expose as much or little cleavage as I choose. Best of all, it also has pockets! Deep pockets, which don’t seem to add any unwanted bulkiness to the garment. Other available styles have layers of small ruffles, no buttons, and higher necklines, all of which seem to hit a couple of inches above the knee in length.

However, the dress is not form fitting, so you might want to pass if you are looking for something less flowy and more body-con.

Courtesy Dina Ruiz

Versatility-wise, this one-and-done piece checks all the boxes. On a foggy day, I wore the black version around the house while taking care of some chores. For a dinner that evening (in a warmer part of town), I slipped on some cute sandals and a sweater and, voilà! I had an evening outfit! The turquoise style that I paired with strappy brown sandals made for a perfect go-to outfit for recent trips to Maui and Portland.

Both dresses traveled great, too. Surprisingly, they didn't wrinkle after I took them out of my carry-on. In fact, they’re so comfy and easy to style (and pack!), I’m considering adding even more colors to my arsenal.