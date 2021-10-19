29 gifts for 21-year-olds that are better than booze

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Remember when you were 21 and no one knew what gift to get you? Now you’re on the giving end and the challenge is setting in.

Twenty-one is the age when most young adults are trying to find their footing in the world, moving into their first apartment and diving even deeper into their personal interests. If you’re struggling to figure out a gift for the 21-year-old in your life, then consider these 29 awesome gift ideas for their home, kitchen, wellness routine and more.

To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click the links below or scroll down to see all 29.

Best home gifts for 21-year olds

Neon signs aren’t just for gas stations and convenience stores anymore. These trendy signs will be the highlight of any 21-year-old’s holiday. The signs are cool to the touch, even after being on all day, and come with a remote for turning it on and off and dimming the display.

Like the rest of us, 21-year-olds are always looking for a way to charge our devices. The Chargetree Swing allows them to charge their phone, smartwatch and Apple AirPods all in one convenient spot.

Diffusers are a home must-have these days, and if your 21-year-old lives in a small apartment, this one is ideal. The cordless diffuser can be moved throughout their home and can run continuously for up to four hours. When it needs to be charged, plug it into the wall or use the included charging pad.

New bedding is a great way to make a 21-year-old feel a little more grown up. The super-soft sheets are specifically designed to keep you at an ideal sleeping temperature. They come in a variety of colors to match any bedroom design as well.

As 21-year-olds get ready to start a new journey, the gift of a good night's sleep is one they will cherish. The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress is an expensive gift, so you might want to pull a few family members in on this one, but it’s worth it knowing your 21-year-old will have great sleep on a cooling mattress that will last for years to come.

A good set of pots and pans is a useful gift for anyone, but especially 21-year-olds who are setting out on their own. This set is nonstick and dishwasher safe, making it ideal for those who are just starting out in home cooking.

Entertainment and food blogger Elizabeth van Lierde’s new cookbook is perfect for those who love entertaining friends and family. The easy recipes in the book include several crowd pleasers, such as miso carbonara, green Chile queso and citrus carnitas. The book is also sprinkled with tips and tricks to make entertaining easier and more fun.

Best clothing gifts for 21-year-olds

Everyone needs a comfortable pair of cozy slippers. This pair has the on-trend crisscross top and open back that every 21-year-old will want to be wearing this winter.

Snag a set of cozy PJs for your favorite 21-year-old. The super-soft Gooseberry PJs come in four colors and are a shorts and long-sleeve combo. They’ll never want to get out of these.

Give your loved one a stunning custom piece of jewelry with this sound wave necklace. Record yourself saying a personalized message like “I love you” and Sincerely Silver's software will engrave the message in the form of a sound wave on a necklace.

Help them keep warm in this mock neck sweater. The classic sweater comes in seven different colors, and you might as well get two because you’re going to want one as well.

Give him the gift of warmth with this sweater. The cozy material will have them wearing this all season long. The sweater can be purchased in three different colors and even layered under a blazer for a more formal look.

Whether they are into fitness or walk to work every day, the Lexi slip-on shoes are an affordable yet comfortable and durable pair of shoes that any 21-year-old will enjoy. We love that they don’t have ties, so there’s no need to worry about tripping on laces or constantly bending over to retie them.

Chunky headbands are having a moment, and we love these faux-velvet braided headbands. The pack has four fall and winter colors, but these could be worn all year long.

Best beauty and health gifts for 21-year-olds

If they are into sheet masks, consider this gift set that has 20 different sheet mask products included. All of the products are marked as vegan and clean, if that’s something they are into as well.

Late nights and early mornings can lead to bags and dark circles under your loved one’s eyes. Snatch up this eye-patch kit to make people think 21-year-olds get a full 10 hours of sleep every night.

Everyone needs a good hot hair tool. The Kosa styler can do everything from straighten hair to curl it and even do classic beach waves. The styler turns off after 60 minutes, so there’s no need to worry if it stays plugged in or not.

Give the gift of a white smile with this sonic toothbrush. The toothbrush has three speeds, a pause after 30 seconds to let you know when to move to a different part of your mouth, and a slim charging stand so it doesn’t take up too much room on precious bathroom countertop space.

There’s nothing we love more than '90s and early 2000s TV shows, and one that’s making a big splash again is Lizzie McGuire. Snag this eyeshadow palette inspired by the colors of the animated Lizzie, grab a bucket hat and you’re ready to go.

If you’re looking for a small, practical gift, then this travel manicure set is ideal. The set can easily be tossed into a purse or backpack and be taken anywhere. The kit includes a nail clipper, nail file, cuticle pusher, scissors and tweezers.

Twenty-one-year-olds are always running around doing something, but they are also mindful of their mental health and wellness. For the person who’s busy but also wants to take time to look inward, consider this journal, where all they have to do is write one sentence about each day to reflect on.

Gift sets are always a great idea, especially since the person you’re shopping for can try multiple items at once and maybe find a new favorite. The Best of Will set includes things like a muscle soak, cleanser and serum.

Gift them the joy of new makeup brushes for all of their glam needs. The stunning rose gold brushes use synthetic bristles and come with a carrying case.

Cadence magnetic travel product pods were a trending product throughout the year. If your 21-year-old travels to festivals or for work frequently, these are a great gift. Each pack of six is fully customizable, from color choice to the product words on the top of each pod.

The Adventure Quencher tumbler has been a viral hit this year and has been selling out almost every time it restocks. Your 21-year-old likely has a friend who already has this cup, and they most likely want it too.

Best entertainment gifts for 21-year-olds

Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, but everything retro is back again, which is why we love this one for a 21-year-old. The speaker even doubles as a phone charger.

Let your loved one stream all of their favorite Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and Disney+ shows with the Fire TV Stick. The stick uses Alexa technology to instantly start shows and movies at the sound of their voice.

Record players are still a popular gift, even after being a resurging item for the past few years. We like this one because it’s got Bluetooth connectivity so you can pair it with a speaker or your phone and listen anywhere in your house.

Over-ear wireless headphones are a must-have for any 21-year-old with an office job. They will love the Beats Solo Pro Wireless version because they are incredibly comfortable and allow in outside ambient noise so the entire world isn’t completely blocked out.

