Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Teens like to stay up-to-date with the latest products that you may not know about. They always seem to know about the most innovative and unique things on the market, which can make them hard to shop for.

When buying a gift for a teenager, you want to make sure you get them something they'll love — preferably without breaking the bank. Whether it's new tools to add to their skin care routine or a pair of trendy sneakers, these are the best gifts for 16-year-olds.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 30.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Gifts for 16-year-old girls

Face masks are like super food for your face. With ingredients like vitamin E, peach extract and more, this variety pack comes with six different face masks that look to calm and smooth your skin.

Add some extra tools to their skin care regimen with this set. These face scrubbers try to give a deeper clean with flexible bristles that aim to dig deep in a gentle yet thorough way. It was also designed with a handle for an easier grip and a suction cup for air drying.

Your makeup-loving teen will swoon when they see the vibrant colors in this eyeshadow palette. With 14 matte and shimmery colors to choose from, they can have fun mixing and matching these shades to keep up with the latest trends.

Teens love their accessories and these are sure to make a statement with any outfit. The 28-pack comes with a variety of pearl, gem and colored clips and barrettes, perfect for casual or dressed-up occasions.

For the teen who appreciates a day filled with self care, they are sure to love these slippers. Made with memory foam for extra comfort, these slippers will make a chic and stylish gift for all their self care needs.

A pair of trendy everyday sneakers are a wardrobe staple. With 36 colors to choose from, you can surprise them with a classic white sneaker or for the teen obsessed with pink, give them the dusty pink style.

Let your loved one relive their favorite memories in an instant. This smartphone printer can print your teen their favorite photos in real time. All they have to do is pull up the photo on their phone, line it up with the printer and wait.

Teens seem to always be taking photos, so help them take the perfect selfie with this light ring. Your friend or family member can have perfect lighting no matter where they are.

Add a little personalization to your teen's phone with this popular phone case. It comes in a variety of colors including black, pink and yellow. Attached to the case is also a stylish wristlet and you can further customize it with your loved ones name.

Storage in style! Your loved one can carry their personal belongings in a cute trendy tote. With one compartment and one slip pocket, they can hold everything from their laptop to notebooks and more.

For the astrology lover, try a star-inspired sleep mask. Designed with mulberry silk, this mask will help protect their skin from the tugging caused by tossing and turning at night.

Test your movie fan's knowledge with a classic game of trivia. Featuring questions about famous actors and their movies, any movie lover is sure to appreciate this game.

Vintage-inspired pieces have become all the rage with teens. For all their organization needs, this rustic-like jewelry holder is a great statement piece to add to their bedroom decor.

Trendy coats are a must-have for teenagers, so give your 16-year-old a jacket they'll be excited to show off. This shaggy oversized-inspired jacket is not only rated a bestseller on Amazon, but is also made of a fleece to help keep your teen warm.

Pair this statement dress with a jean jacket or dress it up with heels — it can really go either way. Plus, this dress is great for almost any season.

Gifts for 16-year-old-boys

A projector is a great piece of tech to have for the entertainment fanatic. Movie nights just got a whole lot better with this model's ability to stream content straight from a phone, laptop and more.

Teens love to decorate their room with twinkling lights. These LED strips come with their own remote for color customization, meaning your 16-year-old can deck out their room and make it their own with these lights.

Teens always seem to know about the latest tech. Keep them up-to-date with a wireless charger for all their electronics. The brand designed it to be compatible for most phone models and it even aims to charge through a phone case, for an easier, hassle-free charge.

Skateboarding has become popular among teens. This model is designed to be a smooth ride with rear grip tape for stability and traction. Your 16-year-old can enjoy hours of riding whether it's around the neighborhood or even to class.

Surprise your friend or family member with their very own cologne. Created with warm and spicy scents, this cologne has key notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord.

Upgrade your 16-year-olds beauty regime with a multipurpose soap. This all-in-one wash was designed to clean their face, hair and body without stripping skin and hair of essential moisture.

Give your loved one a sneaker they can wear with almost anything. These retro-inspired sneakers come with a cushioned midsole for extra arch support and are available in 45 styles and colors for you to personalize to their preferences.

Bring mystery and excitement to your teen's game night. Inspired by the TV show "The Walking Dead," this chilling game requires teamwork as your loved one and their friends solve the clues to win the game.

Keep their laptop safe in a personalized leather case. Choose to customize it with their name or initials and pick one of the six colors it comes in for a truly personalized feel.

Whether your 16-year-old is hiking or traveling, help them keep their belongings safe with a trusty bag. This sling-inspired bag is a nice versatile option as it can be worn across their back, chest or as a shoulder bag. It even comes with multiple storage pockets to keep all their belongings safe.

Teens are always going to need jeans. For casual looks, it's a go-to most days. These jeans were designed with a looser fit in mind and come in 35 different washes.

Who doesn't love a hoodie? Provide your teen with one that's both comfy and stylish. Designed with environmentally friendly materials, this sweatshirt could be their new go-to, so buy one or more in their favorite colors.

Give your loved one a reliable hat that's both stylish and protective from the sun. Designed with absorbent material and a sweatband to help keep them dry, this hat aims to provide comfort even on the hottest days.

For the gamer in your life, this gift will be a huge hit. This bestselling game features beloved characters from the 90s for your teen to choose from in a battle of the best.

Keep your teen hydrated throughout the day with a water bottle fit just for them. This customizable stainless steel water bottle can be personalized with their name and one of the 12 icons, including a baseball, basketball or fish.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!