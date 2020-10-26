Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Teens don't always tell their parents exactly what they want for the holidays, which can make finding the perfect gift a struggle. Rather wrap up a pair of socks or something basic, find something your teen will squeal in excitement over.

Teens like to stay up-to-date with the latest trends but you don't have to settle on practical gifts this year. Shop TODAY put together your go-to gift guide for the 17-year-old in your life, so you can take the stress out of holiday shopping, and instead, pick out a gift they're sure to love.

Gifts for 17-year-old girls

Every teen should have a customizable piece of decor! This letter board comes with letters to create a variety of sayings.

Nothing says comfort more than a soft pair of slippers. These come in three colors and feature crystal button closures for added style.

Surprise your friend or loved one with a trendy faux leather jacket. Black is perfect for pairing with most outfits, and this jacket was also made to be worn most seasons.

A classic white sneaker is a wardrobe essential. This sidewalk sneaker is made with a mix of canvas and leather and will complement most outfits.

You can never have too many accessories. Surprise your teen with a three-pack of earrings that feature both studs and hoops.

Perfect for storage and style, this mini backpack comes in a variety of colors including red, purple and black. Your teen can store their personal belongings in this mini version of a backpack and carry it with them wherever they go.

A belt is both a practical and stylish accessory must-have. This double-prong belt was made to help hold pants in place, while the square design is for added chicness.

Three times the mascara awaits in this trio pack. The pack comes with three different mascaras that look to lift, curl and volumize lashes.

For the makeup lover in your life, a reliable set of brushes is essential. This variety collection comes with eight brushes that aim to help your teen create the perfect look.

It's important to develop a great skin care regime, and this pack can assist your loved one in refreshing and revitalizing their appearance. Included in the set are an eye cream, moisturizer and cleanser.

Give your loved one or friend a stylish case to keep their headphones safe. This case was made out of silicone and comes in different colors to suit their taste. It also comes with a clip for easier carrying.

Plant lovers are sure to appreciate this cute rainbow-inspired pot. It's made from earthenware and comes in blue or orange.

You can't go wrong with a self-care gift! This headband is perfect for helping to keep hair out of their face while they do their daily skin care regime.

Whether they're jotting down their dreams or coming up with their next big story, add some personalization to their next journal.

If your teen tends to lose things easily, then surprise them with a cute makeup bag. This bag is perfect for storing most of their makeup tools and help keep them organized.

Gifts for 17-year-old boys

Is your 17-year-old obsessed with gaming? They may love this rocker styled chair, which aims to provide comfort for long periods of time while they game. It's also made of faux leather and polyurethane foam for added comfort.

For the teen who can appreciate a good joke, they may get a chuckle out of these. The socks can be customized to say whatever you want or stick with the classic "Do not disturb, I'm gaming."

Help keep their belongings safe with a custom case. It was designed to store their headphones and can be personalized with their name.

A fun game is perfect for the one who loves hosting game nights. This scavenger hunt-inspired game requires the use of your phone as you compete to complete all the tasks before everyone else.

Turn mealtime into a sport with an interactive mug. Whether they're tossing marshmallows into the basket or shooting hoops with their cereal, your teen will definitely appreciate this cute find.

Nothing is more satisfying than popping bubble wrap. Ditch the traditional calendar and surprise your loved one with a bubble wrap-inspired calendar. They can look forward to popping it each day!

Combine style and comfort with this henley shirt. The three-button closure allows them to adjust it to fit their needs. It's also available in a variety of colors, so you can choose their favorite shade.

A reliable hoodie is essential for every teen's closet. This pullover hoodie was designed with fleece for added comfort and warmth and also comes in 25 different colors to pick from.

Rather than go for a traditional wallet, surprise your friend or loved one with a long-lasting alternative. This carbon fiber wallet was designed to be scratch-proof and aims to be durable. The design features storage for their cards and a clip to hold things like money.

After a long day, your 17-year-old will look forward to sliding their feet into these. The slippers were made with memory foam for extra comfort and support. A waffle-knit design was also added for breathability.

The right shoe can make all the difference during a workout. These sneakers were designed to provide both comfort and support and even comes in a variety of colors.

Gift your 17-year-old with a Bluetooth speaker that does more. This smart speaker has the ability to play music from most streaming services and can even make hands-free calls.

Give your teen the ability to stream their favorite shows from the comfort of their bedroom. This media player gives them the option to download apps and enjoy their favorite movies and television shows in 4K.

Gamers typically enjoy chatting with their friends as they play. This headset was made to cancel out background noise, so your 17-year-old can focus on their game. It was also made to be compatible with most gaming systems.

Whether they're on-the-go or are done gaming for the day, give your teen something they can store their tech in. This carrying case was designed to take on-the-go and features multiple pockets and storage for chargers and a Nintendo Switch.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!