He’s seen enough of the world to know what he wants, but perhaps not enough to know what he needs. He’s developed his style, but still perfecting the small details. Whether he’s in his youth or young at heart, rugged, refined or a little bit rock and roll (who says you have to choose?), there’s bound to be something that will spark his interest, ignite a lifelong passion or at least put a smile on his face.

From small somethings (a new scarf, candle or Yeti tumbler to keep him cozy) to investment pieces (a turntable, projector or smart phone for endless entertainment), behold a mix of the 30 best gifts for young men that have the power to transform his day and perhaps transcend for yours to come.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 30.

Best fashion & grooming gifts for young men

Best food & home gifts

Best arts & recreation gifts

He can cozy up in style with this sherpa fleece jacket from Urban Outfitters. It comes with a zip-front closure and front zip pockets.

This pair of sneakers from celeb-loved brand Veja is perfect for sneakerheads, the minimalist or the casual dresser. Plus, it's eco-friendly and made in Brazil from sustainable materials.

Let him luxuriate in this balm to help hydrate just-shaved skin. He can douse himself in warm, spicy notes of bergamot, violet flower, Tuscan iris, black pepper oil, benzoin resin and opoponax.

This refreshing travel kit from Kiehl’s has all the fuel he needs to get going — whether that’s on a big trip, to the office or at least to the living room (toss in a set of cleansing cloths that are gentle on his beard and the environment).

Staying put for a while? Scoop up this shower starter from Beast, which boasts the brand’s popular body soap and wash for a premium cleanse free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and more. There’s also a reusable bottle for helping to reduce waste.

Available in two sizes starting at $192, the Vetiver scent from fine fragrance brand Le Labo is considered its most masculine. It's centered around notes of pepper, cedar, guaiac and labdanum for a distinguished aroma that will draw the right kind of attention. (For a woodsy, natural cologne at a lower price point, we also like Smoked Vetiver and Sueded Oud from Clean’s Reserve collection.)

Make him feel like a legend with a pair of timeless shades from Ray-Ban. These versatile aviators will add a touch of casual cool to any ensemble, and protect his peepers in the process (also trending: Polarized Aviator Classic and New Wayfarer Classic).

For another all-season, confidence-boosting classic, you can’t miss with a pair of Converse sneakers, which go with just about anything and come in every color of the rainbow (peep the site for additional fits and fresh partnerships, and add a touch of flair with a pair of Blue Q’s personality-packed socks).

Give him incentive to bundle up with a cozy cashmere scarf. Uniqlo has eleven coed shades to choose from at a fraction of the usual cost.

Keep the fuzzy feeling going with Patagonia’s line of eco-conscious fleeces. This quarter-zip strikes the perfect balance between rugged and refined for accommodating a range of looks and activities.

Say you have his back with "the backpack" from Day Owl. We love it for its streamlined, sturdy construction and eco-conscious, convertible design. Plus, sneaky pockets and free repairs for life! (For the weekender, you also can’t go wrong with a Herschel Novel Duffle.)

Best food & home gifts for young men

Help him literally spice up his life with this hot sauce kit. Chances are he already has his go-to brand for heat, but making his own will be way more delicious.

The kombucha lover in your life will thank you for this DIY kit, complete with everything he needs to brew the fermented drink at home. It also comes with educational materials, so the next time someone asks what "culture" is, he'll be prepared.

Keep the sweet tooth guessing with a think-outside-the-box chocolate tasting from Vosges. This collection features an eclectic mix of truffles infused with Hungarian paprika, Chinese star anise, Tuscan fennel pollen, etcetera.

Feed the ego of the guy who’s always streaming cooking shows ("Ugly Delicious," perhaps?) or trying new restaurants with a plate of pork buns from David Chang’s buzzy NYC restaurant Momofuku (complete the experience with the revered chef’s latest book, "Eat a Peach").

Treat him to a palatable experience with a meal plan from Home Chef, which serves up weekly recipes (such as Japanese BBQ Burgers and Garlic-Parmesan Crusted Filet Mignon) catered to a range of skill levels and dietary preferences, as well as gift cards for their menu-selecting pleasure.

Give the caffeine lover the gift of hot coffee with a rambler from Yeti, which is manufactured with a special insulation system for preserving liquid temps for long periods and proves the perfect companion to any desk or camping trip.

Create that cozy feeling near and afar with a scented candle. This pick from Malin+Goetz emits notes of leather, sensual sandalwood and sueded amber for a soft air of sophistication.

Secure him a good night’s sleep with a classic set of sheets from Brooklinen, made with a 270 thread count of long-staple cotton for cool, breathable comfort reminiscent of a luxury hotel.

For another smart system with a steady following, check out AeroGarden’s indoor garden system. With close to 4,000 ratings, it enables (aspiring) green thumbs to grow up to six plants at a time right in water (no messy soil) and comes complete with a user-friendly control panel, LED grow lights and a selection of gourmet herb seeds to get him started.

Keep him comfortable, while considering the environment, with this innovative thermostat from Google, which has heating and cooling system alerts, can be controlled from any room and self-regulates to help conserve energy when no one is home.

Give the lean, mean, cleaning machine something to get excited about with this high-power, low-footprint stick from Dyson, which has garnered a five-star rating from the neat elite who hail its versatility (lightweight and wire-free for quick maneuvering), convenience (up to 40 minutes of run time), and strong suction (deep cleans hard and wood floors).

Best arts & recreation gifts for young men

Tap into his creative side with one of Wacom’s digital drawing tablets, complete with a corresponding stylus for all the little details.

Who couldn’t use a portable speaker? This one from Ultimate Ears has a five-star rating for its small, portable size and big sound (360-degree radius). A 13-hour battery life and waterproof design make it a must-have (more colors available).

For the avid reader, there’s perhaps no better gift this season than the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, thinner, lighter and now waterproof for bathtub and poolside escapes. Available in both 8GB ($129.99) and 32GB ($159.99).

Unlock his gaming potential over the holiday break with this innovative system from Nintendo, which comes in a convenient handheld version for some friendly competition on the go (new games right this way).

A solid set of luggage is a household and travel staple, and this set from Samsonite has a near-perfect rating for its durability and sleek design (four-way spinners are a must!). Scoop it up in Charcoal or Teal, and throw in this bucket-list adventure book for a little inspiration.

Allow him to turn up or down with ease, thanks to this fully-automated turntable from Denon. The heavier base construction makes for rich, detailed sound quality and the sleek design blends seamlessly into just about any setting.

For those looking to break free from the sidelines, consider some strings from iconic guitar company Fender. The backs and fronts of this concert-style pick — available in three finishes — are laminated with basswood (or rather, tonewood) for letting music linger.

Turn any space into your own personal theater with this wireless, Bluetooth-enabled projector from LG, which has a built-in battery for up to two hours of video playback and HD resolution for crisp image quality.

Alas, the latest iPhone is here, complete with brand new bells and whistles for impressing and enabling the techie in your life. Callouts include an all-new stainless steel design with a ceramic shield front cover, reimaged camera system with an ultra-wide lens, and a LiDAR scanner for taking AR experiences and night mode portraits to the next level. (Consider the brand’s AirPods and new AirPods Pro for a smaller something with serious impact.)

Last, but certainly not least, take him for a ride (or hundreds) with a new bike from Cannondale. This version has a near five-star rating from trailblazers who can’t get enough of its sleek, durable design (aluminum) and smooth shifting (there are 14 gears).

