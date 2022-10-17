From a viral laptop cleaner to custom gift sets, 25 quality gifts for every kind of boss

With the holidays just around the corner and more companies heading back to the office, there is no better time than now to showcase your gratitude for the lovable leader in your life. Not sure which route to go? Deciding on an appropriate gift for a boss can no doubt be stressful. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive gadget that won’t break the bank or an empowering gift to celebrate the motivating mentor who gave you your big break, though, Shop TODAY has you covered.

From personalized cufflinks to a TikTok-inspired cookbook, we found several unique gifts for bosses that will surely put a smile on your manager’s face. Gifting your boss an original surprise will not only demonstrate your sincere appreciation but will also make it impossible to forget. In addition to the more affordable options, we’ve also added a few splurge items as well for those bosses who have gone above and beyond in the workplace.

Thoughtful gifts for the boss who has everything

For the neat freak who tidies their workspace more than Martha Stewart, this double-sided tool deep cleans laptops, tablets and smartphones. With a soft brush that will sweep away dust and dirt, this gift is sure to keep your manager’s computer screen immaculate.

If your boss is super organized and always making lists for everything, these sticky notes are the ultimate solution. The packets include all your notes in one little folio for optimum planning. There are six unique pads and 40 sheets for each. Happy organizing!

For the trendsetting boss whose not afraid to share their TikTok username. With fan favorites and recipes from over 40 TikTok creators, this cookbook includes 60 delicious recipes for mouth-watering fun. It even comes complete with a forward from British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay. Bon appetit!

For the lover of all things personalized, these engraved cufflinks on Etsy make the perfect statement accessory and will surely put your boss in the running for “best dressed” at the office. Choose from a variety of fonts or use your own handwriting to make it even more personal. Plus, these cufflinks are handmade and made with stainless steel for a more luxurious finish.

The quintessential gift for the boss who craves a little vino but doesn’t love the calories that comes with it, Wine Sized Workouts allows you to shamelessly enjoy a glass of wine while also learning how to burn it off.

There’s no better remedy for being overworked than a giant stress ball shaped like a meatball, right? Complete with stretchy spaghetti noodle toys (you read that right), squeezing this squishy ball is the perfect way to alleviate any unwanted anxiety. We should probably mention it’s not edible, so please no sampling. Save the real Italian food for your lunch break!

Fore the boss that spends every weekend on the green, now you they can bring the golf course to work with this 7’ automatic putting mat with gravity flow return that will easily fit in any office. Electricity and battery free, gravity is used to return the balls so no need to do any extra work. The high-quality turf makes it feel like real grass that will make your manager forget they’re on conference call and not actually on the golf course!

For the die-hard movie buff boss who constantly quotes lines from "Office Space," this popcorn gift set includes five premium seasonings to sprinkle for perfection like white cheddar, sweet & salty kettle corn, buttery caramel, sizzling sriracha and chili lime.

Simplify your boss’s work day by gifting them this sleek, three-in-one wireless charging station that's compatible with both Apple and Android products. Aside from its sleek design that allows them to charge their smartphone in either portrait and landscape mode, this charger also features an anti-slip bottom so their gadgets stay firmly in place while getting juiced up. Your manager is sure to be the envy of tech geeks everywhere!

For the boss that has a million appointments to keep track of, this planner breaks down their most important tasks of the day and also includes inspirational quotes that will warm their heart with positive thoughts. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

A picture says a thousand words, right? Why not show your boss you care by creating a custom reel of their favorite photos with this nostalgic viewfinder. Whether you include snapshots from their recent family vacation to Italy or hilarious photos from the office Christmas party, this gift is sure to brighten up your boss’s day.

There's gnome place like home. In preparation for the holidays, gift your boss these forest gnome stoneware measure cups to satisfy all their baking needs this season. Crafted of stoneware with decal artwork and finished in white glaze, your boss will be the envy of Food Network fans everywhere. Good news! These cups are dishwasher-safe, so you won't be giving your boss any extra work by having to hand wash them.

Hello, is it tea you’re looking for? Stir up your favorite flavor of hot or cold boba with Uncommon Good’s at-home kit, which includes royal milk loose leaf tea, rooibos chai loose leaf tea, boba tapioca pearls and two reusable stainless steel straws that are dishwasher-safe. 98 percent of respondents would recommend this product to a friend, so it’s safe to say your boss won’t be disappointed.

Rack ‘em up with this tabletop pool table to brush up on your billiard skills. Its compact size makes it easy to transport and outshine all of your opponents from the office or home. This miniature game includes pool table, triangle, two cues and 16 balls.

Good vibes only with this calming miniature Zen garden to keep your boss relaxed and care-free. This Japanese rock garden includes a box of incenses, a meditation yoga statue and nature crystal stones for optimum serenity. Did we mention it’s Amazon’s Choice for zen gardens? Its 9.5” diameter makes it the perfect desk accessory for the office without causing too much clutter. Cheers to achieving inner peace!

Experience the satisfaction of a neck and shoulder massage without spending a fortune at a five-star spa. This massager features an ergonomic design that matches the contour of the body for maximum relaxation and tension relief. Plus, 100 percent of Walmart customers who purchased the massager rated it a perfect five stars.

The AirFly Pro allows you to connect your wireless headphones to any audio jack, for use on airplanes, at the gym or home. No more struggling to flag down the flight attendant for a pair of those airplane headphones!

Empowered women empower women! Celebrate the female powerhouse in your life with the shattered glass ceiling paperweight representing the incredible breakthroughs women have made in the workplace. Handmade from imported materials in Lincoln, Rhode Island, each product is an original with its unique craftsmanship and design.

Dwight Schrute may not have been the boss at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, but we can bet he felt like one with his own personalized bobblehead! Does your boss have a personal motto to live by? Not only can you customize the head of the product, but consumers also have the option to engrave text.

Travel the high skies in style with this classic luggage tag from Pottery Barn, made from traditional, full-grain Italian leather. Perfect for long business trips, this chic travel accessory comes in four fashionable and features a leather strap & buckle to easily attach to your carry-on or suitcase.

You’re getting very sleepy… It’s not a hypnotist, it’s just Klaus Bosch’s soothing work of art with calming beach scenes. They may pretend they’re at a bungalow by the sea while witnessing the blue and white sand transform into under-water dunes, ink paintings and even (watch out) icebergs! If your boss is in dire need of a vacation, this relaxing piece is the next best thing to plane tickets to Hawaii.

Shake up your weekend with this cocktail mixer trio from George Clooney’s award-winning tequila and mezcal label. The Casamigos set includes three fantastic flavors: the signature margarita mix, the grapefruit orange paloma mix and the blackberry basil smash mix. You won’t be up in the air with these mixers once you pour in some tequila and chill to perfection.

Keep calm and carry…all your tech gadgets in one place with this large text case by Away. Crafted with water-resistant nylon, this stylish organizer has a separate zipper compartment for larger devices and includes a top handle, making it easier to transport from one meeting to the next.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! You’re on island time now with this tropical skin care set that is basically a beach vacation in a box. With a Resting Beach Face Kit and Patchology’s Clean AF Facial Cleansing Wipes, this gift set is the perfect option for the ultimate day of at-home pampering.

For the boss that appreciates a solid charcuterie spread, this wood & marble gift set is handcrafted from polished wood marble and natural acacia wood. This gift set includes a rectangular cheese board, a wine chiller and a set of four coaster to help prevent any water marks from ruining their designer coffee table. This bestselling item even includes the option to personalize for a minimal fee of $12.50. Who ever said money can’t buy happiness?