5 expert-approved tech gifts to give and get, plus tips for using them

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Tech always makes a great gift for the holidays, but whether technology is your strong suit or not, it can be hard to decipher what gadgets are in and what gadgets are out.

Just in time for the holidays, USA Today tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to break down the hottest gadgets, what you need to know about them and when you should buy them.

From a smart clock to a smart cocktail maker, read on for all of the gadgets and gizmos that should be on your radar.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

If they already have a fully-equipped smart home, they'll appreciate you keeping their safety in mind. Jolly says this camera is "an inexpensive do-it-all" and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It features motion detection, night vision, voice control and a built-in siren to alert you of any movement. It comes with a 14-day trial of cloud storage, but it also features a MicroSD card slot that can be used to continuously record after the cloud storage expires. One tip from Jolly? Be sure to enable two-factor authentication as a security measure to help provide more control over who can access the account.

This smart clock far outshines any analog clock they might have in their home. It is a high-end gadget that can display the time, weather and family photos, track family schedules and more. Jolly says it is a great gift for the family prone to mad-dashes in the morning. Jolly's tip, along with the clock: "buy them an annual subscription to a password manager like BitWarden or LastPass."

Jolly says that while TVs continue to get thinner, the speakers have also gotten smaller. So, while you can stream shows and movies in 4K, the sound quality might not match the picture. She calls soundbars a home theater's "secret weapon," since they can "significantly" improve the sound from your TV. This version from Vizio is "the best soundbar for the money," according to Jolly.

PROMO: Use code TODAYSHOW21 at Bartesian's website until Dec. 22, and get a free pack of cocktail capsules with every Bartesian appliance purchase. This offer is one per customer, and you must have the machine in the cart first.

This one is a major splurge, but it might be worth it for the family that is always entertaining (or enjoys a good drink). It's almost like a Keurig for your cocktails.

While we love taking pictures on our phones, they might not have enough storage to hold them all. Jolly recommends gifting a flash drive with a great amount of storage space to combat this issue. They can store photos, videos, files and more on this password-protected drive.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!