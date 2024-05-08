The best gifts of 2023, according to Shop TODAY editors

Finding the perfect gift for the important people in your life can be overwhelming at times. There are endless options across a wide range of categories, making it hard to even know where to start.

That's why, for the first-ever Shop TODAY Gifts We Love Awards, the Shop TODAY team rounded up all the best products to make the gift-giving process a little easier and maybe even a little more fun.

We've got you covered from stocking stuffers to beauty products to experience-based gifts — all of which are sure to please. Keep reading for all of the Gifts We Love of 2023, or click below to shop by category.Stocking Stuffers | Beauty | Food & Drink | Experiences | Fashion | Tech | Toys & Games | Home & Kitchen

The best stocking stuffers

Stocking stuffers don't have to be a last minute buy — prepare for the holiday season with these gadgets, toys and other fun-size gifts.

The best beauty gifts

We all know someone who's really into their skin care and makeup routines — luckily, there are always new products to try. We found the best of the best hair, skin care and makeup gifts that anyone would love.

The best food and drink gifts

The foodie in your life will thank you for these Shop TODAY editor-approved winners. From peanut butter samplers to coffee subscriptions, we found food- and drink-related gifts for everyone.

The best experience gifts

Not everyone loves receiving physical gifts for every occasion. That's where the experiential gift comes into play. Shop all of our favorite experiential gifts for the adventurer in your life.

The best fashion gifts

PJs, robes, sweatshirts and more — we found the latest fashion trends to gift that are both comfy and stylish.

The best tech gifts

Being gifted a new gadget is always exciting. Gifting the right gadget, however, can be difficult. We found affordable and practical tech gifts for the photographers, music-lovers and even bird-watchers in your life.

The best toys and games gifts

Not all toys have to be silly. We found gadgets that'll tell your kids stories, encourage their development and boost their self-confidence.

The best home and kitchen gifts

Comfy blankets, flower subscriptions and more — help upgrade your loved one's home and kitchen with personalized decor and high-quality appliances.