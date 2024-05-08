The best gifts of 2023, according to Shop TODAY editors

Finding the perfect gift for the important people in your life can be overwhelming at times. There are endless options across a wide range of categories, making it hard to even know where to start.
That's why, for the first-ever Shop TODAY Gifts We Love Awards, the Shop TODAY team rounded up all the best products to make the gift-giving process a little easier and maybe even a little more fun.
We've got you covered from stocking stuffers to beauty products to experience-based gifts — all of which are sure to please. Keep reading for all of the Gifts We Love of 2023, or click below to shop by category.Stocking Stuffers | Beauty | Food & Drink | Experiences | Fashion | Tech | Toys & Games | Home & Kitchen
The best stocking stuffers
Stocking stuffers don't have to be a last minute buy — prepare for the holiday season with these gadgets, toys and other fun-size gifts.
Mint & Lily Statement Initial Necklace
We Love it for: the expensive look.
$43.00
$86.00
Mint and Lily
Anna Zuckerman Classic White Bracelet
We Love it for: special occasions. See more for a deal:
$52.50
$75.00
Anna Zuckerman
Alex & Ani Wrenly 14K Gold Over Brass Stud Earrings (Set of 4)
We Love it for: the mix-and-match possibilities.
$32.40
$54.00
Alex and Ani
Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Storage Box
We Love it for: convenience.
$27.99
Amazon
$28.00
Benevolence LA
$25.00
Target
Kendra Scott Emilie Cuff Bracelet
We Love it for: the statement-making appeal.
$70.00
Kendra Scott
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
We Love it for: the stackability.
$20.00
$48.00
BaubleBar
$48.00
Nordstrom
Tamagotchi Uni
We Love it for: nostalgia.
$44.49
$59.99
Amazon
$44.49
$59.99
Target
Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet
We Love it for: interactive play.
$24.97
$29.99
Amazon
$24.99
$29.99
Target
$24.97
$29.97
Walmart
The best beauty gifts
We all know someone who's really into their skin care and makeup routines — luckily, there are always new products to try. We found the best of the best hair, skin care and makeup gifts that anyone would love.
Nécessaire The Body Essentials
Nécessaire The Body Essentials
$75.00
Nécessaire
Cleverfy Shower Steamers (Set of 6)
We Love it for: the variety.
$12.99
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess Duo Pack
We Love it for: a stocking stuffer.
$8.99
Ulta
$15.75
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Dream Hair Routine
We Love it for: the mouth-watering scent.
$25.00
Amazon
$25.00
Sephora
$25.00
$34.00
Sol de Janeiro
Peripera Ink The Velvet Longwear Lip Tint
We Love it for: the bold pigmentation.
$9.90
$11.00
Amazon
$9.90
$11.00
Target
L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream
We Love it for the: multigenerational appeal.
$30.00
L'Occitane
$30.00
Sephora
$30.00
Ulta
Tatcha The Starter Ritual
We Love it for: the visible results.
$68.00
$80.00
Amazon
$74.00
Tatcha
e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi-Stick
We Love it for: the 3-in-1 capabilities
$5.00
Amazon
$5.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
$5.00
Ulta
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
We Love it for: the fancy feel.
$22.00
Kitsch
$22.00
$48.78
Amazon
Clinique Cult Classic Lip Duo Set
We Love it for: the timeless appeal.
$15.00
Kohl's
$15.00
Clinique
$26.23
$28.69
Amazon
Laneige Midnight Minis Set
We Love it for: the hydrating feel.
$20.00
Sephora
$20.00
Laneige
$20.00
Amazon
The best food and drink gifts
The foodie in your life will thank you for these Shop TODAY editor-approved winners. From peanut butter samplers to coffee subscriptions, we found food- and drink-related gifts for everyone.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 (Personalized)
We Love it for: being worth the hype.
$35.00
Stanley
Nuts.com Greatest Hits Gift Box
We Love it for: filling their hearts (and stomach).
$29.99
Nuts.com
"Best of Magnolia Bakery" Sampler Pack
We Love it for: a taste of New York, wherever they are.
$45.00
Magnolia Bakery
Ladurée Napoléon Macarons (Set of 6)
We Love it for: those with a sweet tooth.
$24.00
Ladurée
B. Happy Peanut Butter Sampler
We Love it for: the peanut butter-obsessed.
$45.00
Uncommon Goods
Atlas Coffee Club Coffee of the Month
We Love it for: the under-caffeinated.
$28.00
Atlas Coffee Club
Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon By Steph Curry
We Love it for: the person who loves cocktails on the rocks.
$93.99
Total Wine
The best experience gifts
Not everyone loves receiving physical gifts for every occasion. That's where the experiential gift comes into play. Shop all of our favorite experiential gifts for the adventurer in your life.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Cast Iron Pan
We Love it for: the foodie with a signature dish.
$125.00
Uncommon Goods
AeroGarden Harvest 360
We Love it for: gardeners and foodies alike.
$79.95
Amazon
$79.95
$89.95
AeroGarden
Solo Stove Tabletop Fire Pit
We Love it for: outdoor ambiance.
$69.99
$129.99
Amazon
Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Birthday Book
We Love it for: celebrating milestones.
$99.95
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods x The Moth by Mail Subscription
We Love it for: unique stories.
$48.00
Uncommon Goods
Plum Print Custom Book
We Love it for: parents of budding artists.
$175.00
Plum Prints
DelightfulStamps Personalized Book Embosser
We Love it for: bookworms.
$9.00
Etsy
The Sill Digital Gift Card
We Love it for: gifting greenery.
$25.00
The Sill
Uncommon Goods Recipes By Mail Subscription
We Love it for: the foodie that’s also a history buff.
$40.00
Uncommon Goods
ResortPass Gift Card
We Love it for: the (in)frequent traveler.
$50.00
ResortPass
West & Willow Custom Pet Portraits
We Love it for: honoring the pet who is part of the family.
$51.00
$68.00
West & Willow
Virgin Experience Gifts SpaFinder Wellness Gift Certificate
We Love it for: the person who could use some "me time."
$150.00
Virgin Experience Gifts
Bouqs Monthly Flower Subscriptions
We Love it for: gifting to yourself (or others).
$44.00
Bouqs
The best fashion gifts
PJs, robes, sweatshirts and more — we found the latest fashion trends to gift that are both comfy and stylish.
BRONAX Pillow Slippers
We Love it for: lazy days.
$23.99
$35.99
Amazon
Mark & Graham Build Your Crossbody
We Love it for: the customization.
$188.00
Mark & Graham
Allbirds Wool Runners 2
We Love it for: a fresh take on a bestseller.
$110.00
Allbirds
ShineGlitz Pashmina Shawl
We Love it for: its ability to elevate any outfit.
$17.99
$29.87
Amazon
American Eagle Felt Clog
We Love it for: the trendy look.
$23.96
$29.95
Aerie
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
We Love it for: its versatility.
$50.00
Quince
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
We Love it for: convenience.
$38.00
Lululemon
The Drop Brigitte Chunky Ribbed Cardigan
We Love it for: how soft it is.
$54.90
Amazon
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
We Love it for: workouts or relaxing
$118.00
Lululemon
Lake Pajamas Short-Long Pajama Set
We Love it for: sweet dreams.
$114.00
Lake Pajamas
Ugg Men's Waylen Pajama Set
We Love it for: fuss-free sleepwear.
$98.00
Macy's
Koolaburra by Ugg Graisen Slippers
We Love it for: people who are hard to shop for.
$74.99
Koolaburra
$64.99
$74.99
Kohl's
$64.99
$74.99
Amazon
Rothy's The Lightweight Tote
We Love it for: the commute.
$179.00
Rothy's
L.L. Bean Cotton/Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
We Love it for: a classic wardrobe staple.
$49.95
L.L.Bean
Hulken Foldable Bag on Wheels
We Love it for: the person who is always on the go.
$99.99
Hulken
The best tech gifts
Being gifted a new gadget is always exciting. Gifting the right gadget, however, can be difficult. We found affordable and practical tech gifts for the photographers, music-lovers and even bird-watchers in your life.
Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera
We Love it for: sharing memories.
$59.99
$79.99
Kodak
$50.74
$79.99
Amazon
$59.99
$69.99
Target
JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless
We Love it for: affordable sound quality.
$30.00
JLab
Beachwaver Rotating Curling Iron
We Love it for: the ease of use.
$149.00
Beachwaver
$149.00
Ulta
$149.00
Amazon
Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand
We Love it for: the innovation.
$149.00
Amazon
$149.00
Solawave
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
We Love it for: the impressive look.
$349.98
Amazon
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
We Love it for: the user-friendly feel.
$499.99
Dyson
$499.00
Sephora
$499.00
Amazon
AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter
We Love it for: frequent flyers.
$34.99
Amazon
$29.99
$34.99
Twelve South
HDJSIGN Custom Neon Sign
We Love it for: new homeowners.
$26.99
Amazon
Ninja Thirsti Drink System
We Love it for: saving on soda.
$149.99
$179.99
Amazon
$159.99
$179.99
Ninja Kitchen
$159.99
$179.99
Target
SharperImage.com Video Camera Bird Feeder
We Love it for: the avian aficionado.
$159.99
$199.99
SharperImage.com
Nintendo Switch Lite
We Love it for: gamers of all ages.
$199.00
Amazon
$199.99
Target
$199.99
Best Buy
Amazon Kindle 6" E-Reader
We Love it for: easy page-turning.
$99.99
Amazon
$99.99
Target
$99.99
Kohl's
Roku Express 4K+
We Love it for: the streaming enthusiast.
$37.99
$39.99
Amazon
$39.99
Target
$39.99
Roku
QKXC Wireless Charging Station
We Love it for: the cable-less design.
$29.98
Amazon
Loop Switch Earplugs
We Love it for: city dwellers.
$59.95
Loop Earplugs
AAXA Technologies Smart LED Mini Projector
We Love it for: outdoor entertainment.
$242.11
Walmart
$199.95
Amazon
Ultimate Ears EpicBoom Speaker
We Love it for: easy listening.
$299.99
$349.99
Amazon
$299.99
$349.99
Ultimate Ears
$299.99
$349.99
Best Buy
The best toys and games gifts
Not all toys have to be silly. We found gadgets that'll tell your kids stories, encourage their development and boost their self-confidence.
Furby Interactive Purple Plush Toy
We Love it for: kids young and old.
$49.49
$59.99
Target
$49.00
$69.99
Amazon
$49.00
$69.99
Walmart
Tonies Playtime Puppy Starter Set and Tonies (Set of 3)
We Love it for: bedtime stories with a twist.
$139.99
Tonies
Paw Patrol Liberty and Junior Patrollers Playset
We Love it for: Paw Patrol's littlest fans.
$39.99
Target
Lalo The Play Box
We Love it for: easy gifts by age.
$90.00
Lalo
Slumberkins Yak Kin
We Love it for: their first stuffed animal.
$39.00
$52.00
Amazon
$28.80
$48.00
Slumberkins
The best home and kitchen gifts
Comfy blankets, flower subscriptions and more — help upgrade your loved one's home and kitchen with personalized decor and high-quality appliances.
Anthropologie Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug
We Love it for: festive sipping.
$14.00
Anthropologie
Uncommon Goods Geode State Ornament
We Love it for: a one-of-a-kind memento.
$18.00
Uncommon Goods
The Spirited Labels Custom Photo Wine Label
We Love it for: celebrations of every kind.
$2.50
Etsy
Brightland Aurora Rosemary Infused Olive Oil
We love it for: elevating homemade meals.
$40.00
Brightland
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
We Love it for: the person who's always cold.
$147.00
Barefoot Dreams
$158.00
Nordstrom
Crock-Pot On-The-Go Personal Food Warmer
We Love it for: office lunches.
$29.99
$44.99
Amazon
$39.99
$44.99
Kohl's
Plant Therapy Metro Stone Diffuser
We Love it for: flameless aromatherapy.
$49.99
Plant Therapy
National Parks Water Bottle
We Love it for: nature lovers.
$58.00
Uncommon Goods
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle
We Love it for: tea lovers and homebodies.
$59.49
$69.99
Amazon
Ruggable 2x3 Area Rug
We Love it for: remote workers.
$89.00
Ruggable
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5.3 qt Stand Mixer
We Love it for: an aesthetically pleasing kitchen upgrade.
$99.00
Walmart
Bruvi Single-Serve Coffee System
We Love it for: a smarter cup of joe.
$398.00
Amazon