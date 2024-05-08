The best gifts of 2023, according to Shop TODAY editors

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Finding the perfect gift for the important people in your life can be overwhelming at times. There are endless options across a wide range of categories, making it hard to even know where to start.

That's why, for the first-ever Shop TODAY Gifts We Love Awards, the Shop TODAY team rounded up all the best products to make the gift-giving process a little easier and maybe even a little more fun.

We've got you covered from stocking stuffers to beauty products to experience-based gifts — all of which are sure to please. Keep reading for all of the Gifts We Love of 2023, or click below to shop by category.Stocking Stuffers | Beauty | Food & Drink | Experiences | Fashion | Tech | Toys & Games | Home & Kitchen

The best stocking stuffers

Stocking stuffers don't have to be a last minute buy — prepare for the holiday season with these gadgets, toys and other fun-size gifts.

Mint & Lily Statement Initial Necklace

We Love it for: the expensive look.

$43.00

$86.00

Mint and Lily

Anna Zuckerman Classic White Bracelet

We Love it for: special occasions. See more for a deal:

$52.50

$75.00

Anna Zuckerman

Alex & Ani Wrenly 14K Gold Over Brass Stud Earrings (Set of 4)

We Love it for: the mix-and-match possibilities.

$32.40

$54.00

Alex and Ani

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Storage Box

We Love it for: convenience.

$27.99

Amazon

$28.00

Benevolence LA

$25.00

Target

Kendra Scott Emilie Cuff Bracelet

We Love it for: the statement-making appeal.

$70.00

Kendra Scott

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

We Love it for: the stackability.

$20.00

$48.00

BaubleBar

$48.00

Nordstrom

Bombas Holiday Ankle Socks

$85.50

Bombas

Tamagotchi Uni

We Love it for: nostalgia.

$44.49

$59.99

Amazon

$44.49

$59.99

Target

Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light

$20.00

Smoko

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

We Love it for: interactive play.

$24.97

$29.99

Amazon

$24.99

$29.99

Target

$24.97

$29.97

Walmart

The best beauty gifts

We all know someone who's really into their skin care and makeup routines — luckily, there are always new products to try. We found the best of the best hair, skin care and makeup gifts that anyone would love.

Nécessaire The Body Essentials

Nécessaire The Body Essentials

$75.00

Nécessaire

Cleverfy Shower Steamers (Set of 6)

We Love it for: the variety.

$12.99

Amazon

Essence Lash Princess Duo Pack

We Love it for: a stocking stuffer.

$8.99

Ulta

$15.75

Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Dream Hair Routine

We Love it for: the mouth-watering scent.

$25.00

Amazon

$25.00

Sephora

$25.00

$34.00

Sol de Janeiro

Peripera Ink The Velvet Longwear Lip Tint

We Love it for: the bold pigmentation.

$9.90

$11.00

Amazon

$9.90

$11.00

Target

L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream

We Love it for the: multigenerational appeal.

$30.00

L'Occitane

$30.00

Sephora

$30.00

Ulta

Tatcha The Starter Ritual

We Love it for: the visible results.

$68.00

$80.00

Amazon

$74.00

Tatcha

e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi-Stick

We Love it for: the 3-in-1 capabilities

$5.00

Amazon

$5.00

e.l.f. Cosmetics

$5.00

Ulta

Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

We Love it for: the fancy feel.

$22.00

Kitsch

$22.00

$48.78

Amazon

Clinique Cult Classic Lip Duo Set

We Love it for: the timeless appeal.

$15.00

Kohl's

$15.00

Clinique

$26.23

$28.69

Amazon

MyKirei by KAO Soothing Mineral Bath Soak

$13.78

$15.00

Amazon

$15.00

MyKirei by KAO

Laneige Midnight Minis Set

We Love it for: the hydrating feel.

$20.00

Sephora

$20.00

Laneige

$20.00

Amazon

The best food and drink gifts

The foodie in your life will thank you for these Shop TODAY editor-approved winners. From peanut butter samplers to coffee subscriptions, we found food- and drink-related gifts for everyone.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 (Personalized)

We Love it for: being worth the hype.

$35.00

Stanley

Nuts.com Greatest Hits Gift Box

We Love it for: filling their hearts (and stomach).

$29.99

Nuts.com

"Best of Magnolia Bakery" Sampler Pack

We Love it for: a taste of New York, wherever they are.

$45.00

Magnolia Bakery

Ladurée Napoléon Macarons (Set of 6)

We Love it for: those with a sweet tooth.

$24.00

Ladurée

B. Happy Peanut Butter Sampler

We Love it for: the peanut butter-obsessed.

$45.00

Uncommon Goods

Atlas Coffee Club Coffee of the Month

We Love it for: the under-caffeinated.

$28.00

Atlas Coffee Club

Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon By Steph Curry

We Love it for: the person who loves cocktails on the rocks.

$93.99

Total Wine

The best experience gifts

Not everyone loves receiving physical gifts for every occasion. That's where the experiential gift comes into play. Shop all of our favorite experiential gifts for the adventurer in your life.

Uncommon Goods Personalized Cast Iron Pan

We Love it for: the foodie with a signature dish.

$125.00

Uncommon Goods

Canva Custom Notebook

$23.00

Canva

AeroGarden Harvest 360

We Love it for: gardeners and foodies alike.

$79.95

Amazon

$79.95

$89.95

AeroGarden

Solo Stove Tabletop Fire Pit

We Love it for: outdoor ambiance.

$69.99

$129.99

Amazon

Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Birthday Book

We Love it for: celebrating milestones.

$99.95

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods x The Moth by Mail Subscription

We Love it for: unique stories.

$48.00

Uncommon Goods

Plum Print Custom Book

We Love it for: parents of budding artists.

$175.00

Plum Prints

DelightfulStamps Personalized Book Embosser

We Love it for: bookworms.

$9.00

Etsy

The Sill Digital Gift Card

We Love it for: gifting greenery.

$25.00

The Sill

Uncommon Goods Recipes By Mail Subscription

We Love it for: the foodie that’s also a history buff.

$40.00

Uncommon Goods

ResortPass Gift Card

We Love it for: the (in)frequent traveler.

$50.00

ResortPass

West & Willow Custom Pet Portraits

We Love it for: honoring the pet who is part of the family.

$51.00

$68.00

West & Willow

Virgin Experience Gifts SpaFinder Wellness Gift Certificate

We Love it for: the person who could use some "me time."

$150.00

Virgin Experience Gifts

Bouqs Monthly Flower Subscriptions

We Love it for: gifting to yourself (or others).

$44.00

Bouqs

The best fashion gifts

PJs, robes, sweatshirts and more — we found the latest fashion trends to gift that are both comfy and stylish.

Etsfmoa Unisex Beanie with Light

$14.99

Amazon

BRONAX Pillow Slippers

We Love it for: lazy days.

$23.99

$35.99

Amazon

Mark & Graham Build Your Crossbody

We Love it for: the customization.

$188.00

Mark & Graham

Allbirds Wool Runners 2

We Love it for: a fresh take on a bestseller.

$110.00

Allbirds

ShineGlitz Pashmina Shawl

We Love it for: its ability to elevate any outfit.

$17.99

$29.87

Amazon

American Eagle Felt Clog

We Love it for: the trendy look.

$23.96

$29.95

Aerie

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

We Love it for: its versatility.

$50.00

Quince

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

We Love it for: convenience.

$38.00

Lululemon

The Drop Brigitte Chunky Ribbed Cardigan

We Love it for: how soft it is.

$54.90

Amazon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

We Love it for: workouts or relaxing

$118.00

Lululemon

Lake Pajamas Short-Long Pajama Set

We Love it for: sweet dreams.

$114.00

Lake Pajamas

Ugg Men's Waylen Pajama Set

We Love it for: fuss-free sleepwear.

$98.00

Macy's

Koolaburra by Ugg Graisen Slippers

We Love it for: people who are hard to shop for.

$74.99

Koolaburra

$64.99

$74.99

Kohl's

$64.99

$74.99

Amazon

Rothy's The Lightweight Tote

We Love it for: the commute.

$179.00

Rothy's

L.L. Bean Cotton/Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

We Love it for: a classic wardrobe staple.

$49.95

L.L.Bean

Mark & Graham Cozy Sherpa Robe

$49.00

Mark & Graham

Hulken Foldable Bag on Wheels

We Love it for: the person who is always on the go.

$99.99

Hulken

The best tech gifts

Being gifted a new gadget is always exciting. Gifting the right gadget, however, can be difficult. We found affordable and practical tech gifts for the photographers, music-lovers and even bird-watchers in your life.

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

We Love it for: sharing memories.

$59.99

$79.99

Kodak

$50.74

$79.99

Amazon

$59.99

$69.99

Target

JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless

We Love it for: affordable sound quality.

$30.00

JLab

Beachwaver Rotating Curling Iron

We Love it for: the ease of use.

$149.00

Beachwaver

$149.00

Ulta

$149.00

Amazon

Hagibis Cleaning Pen for Airpods

$7.99

$11.99

Amazon

Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand

We Love it for: the innovation.

$149.00

Amazon

$149.00

Solawave

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

We Love it for: the impressive look.

$349.98

Amazon

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

We Love it for: the user-friendly feel.

$499.99

Dyson

$499.00

Sephora

$499.00

Amazon

AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter

We Love it for: frequent flyers.

$34.99

Amazon

$29.99

$34.99

Twelve South

HDJSIGN Custom Neon Sign

We Love it for: new homeowners.

$26.99

Amazon

Ninja Thirsti Drink System

We Love it for: saving on soda.

$149.99

$179.99

Amazon

$159.99

$179.99

Ninja Kitchen

$159.99

$179.99

Target

SharperImage.com Video Camera Bird Feeder

We Love it for: the avian aficionado.

$159.99

$199.99

SharperImage.com

Nintendo Switch Lite

We Love it for: gamers of all ages.

$199.00

Amazon

$199.99

Target

$199.99

Best Buy

Amazon Kindle 6" E-Reader

We Love it for: easy page-turning.

$99.99

Amazon

$99.99

Target

$99.99

Kohl's

Roku Express 4K+

We Love it for: the streaming enthusiast.

$37.99

$39.99

Amazon

$39.99

Target

$39.99

Roku

QKXC Wireless Charging Station

We Love it for: the cable-less design.

$29.98

Amazon

Loop Switch Earplugs

We Love it for: city dwellers.

$59.95

Loop Earplugs

AAXA Technologies Smart LED Mini Projector

We Love it for: outdoor entertainment.

$242.11

Walmart

$199.95

Amazon

Ultimate Ears EpicBoom Speaker

We Love it for: easy listening.

$299.99

$349.99

Amazon

$299.99

$349.99

Ultimate Ears

$299.99

$349.99

Best Buy

The best toys and games gifts

Not all toys have to be silly. We found gadgets that'll tell your kids stories, encourage their development and boost their self-confidence.

Furby Furblets Ooh-Koo Mini Friend

$9.99

Amazon

Air Hogs Zero Gravity Sprint Wall Climber

$57.44

Amazon

Furby Interactive Purple Plush Toy

We Love it for: kids young and old.

$49.49

$59.99

Target

$49.00

$69.99

Amazon

$49.00

$69.99

Walmart

Tonies Playtime Puppy Starter Set and Tonies (Set of 3)

We Love it for: bedtime stories with a twist.

$139.99

Tonies

Moose Magic Mixies Color Surprise Magic Cauldron

$19.99

Moose

$19.69

Target

$19.69

Amazon

Paw Patrol Liberty and Junior Patrollers Playset

We Love it for: Paw Patrol's littlest fans.

$39.99

Target

Lalo The Play Box

We Love it for: easy gifts by age.

$90.00

Lalo

Slumberkins Yak Kin

We Love it for: their first stuffed animal.

$39.00

$52.00

Amazon

$28.80

$48.00

Slumberkins

The best home and kitchen gifts

Comfy blankets, flower subscriptions and more — help upgrade your loved one's home and kitchen with personalized decor and high-quality appliances.

Our Place Dream Cooker

$199.00

$250.00

Our Place

Anthropologie Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug

We Love it for: festive sipping.

$14.00

Anthropologie

Uncommon Goods Geode State Ornament

We Love it for: a one-of-a-kind memento.

$18.00

Uncommon Goods

The Spirited Labels Custom Photo Wine Label

We Love it for: celebrations of every kind.

$2.50

Etsy

Brightland Aurora Rosemary Infused Olive Oil

We love it for: elevating homemade meals.

$40.00

Brightland

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

We Love it for: the person who's always cold.

$147.00

Barefoot Dreams

$158.00

Nordstrom

Crock-Pot On-The-Go Personal Food Warmer

We Love it for: office lunches.

$29.99

$44.99

Amazon

$39.99

$44.99

Kohl's

Friends NYC Big Match Lighter

$9.99

Friends NYC

Plant Therapy Metro Stone Diffuser

We Love it for: flameless aromatherapy.

$49.99

Plant Therapy

National Parks Water Bottle

We Love it for: nature lovers.

$58.00

Uncommon Goods

Aromatique The Smell of Christmas Hearth Candle

$25.99

Macy's

$26.00

Aromatique

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

We Love it for: tea lovers and homebodies.

$59.49

$69.99

Amazon

Ruggable 2x3 Area Rug

We Love it for: remote workers.

$89.00

Ruggable

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5.3 qt Stand Mixer

We Love it for: an aesthetically pleasing kitchen upgrade.

$99.00

Walmart

Bruvi Single-Serve Coffee System

We Love it for: a smarter cup of joe.

$398.00

Amazon

Laura Millar contributed.