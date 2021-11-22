Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the season or buy gifts for your loved ones, you can do it all at Kohl's and score some savings while you're at it.

Through Nov. 26, the retailer is giving customers the chance to save big on clothing, shoes, kitchen gadgets and other essentials during its Black Friday Deals event. We found discounts like 57% off women's denim, up to 40% off vacuums and up to 73% off weighted blankets. But that's not all, there are also opportunities to get savings on top of savings, as select items are eligible for an extra 15% discount with the code ENJOY15.

Plus, if you already got some shopping done at Kohl's from Nov. 11 through Nov. 18, you can redeem your Kohl's cash in store, online, at a Kohl's Kiosk and on the Kohl's App by Nov. 24. For purchases made Nov. 21 through Nov. 26, you can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend, which you can redeem starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 8.

When is Kohl’s Black Friday 2021?

Kohl’s Black Friday deals officially kicked off online on Nov. 21 at 12:01 a.m. CT and at 8 a.m. in stores and will run through Nov. 26. And while Kohl’s will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving day, you will still be able to shop from the comfort of your own home. The company will have a number of "super deals" online on Nov. 25 and both in stores and online the following day.

From toys to boots, here are some of the best deals from Kohl's Black Friday sale:

Kohl's Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

This lightly-lined bralette is designed to have a barely-there feel, so you can feel comfortable and supported throughout the day. The microfiber fabric appears smooth under clothes and the pad inserts are removable for an adjustable fit.

We all need two kinds of winter boots: A pair that can brave rainy, snowy weather, and a pair that will keep our feet cozy when we head out to run errands. For the latter, Kohl's has you covered! All eight styles of this boot from SO are on sale right now for over 60% off.

In winter, it seems like you're constantly searching through your wardrobe for a long-sleeve shirt to use as a base layer, so you can never have too many. Thankfully, you can grab this one for just $6 right now. It comes in more than 30 colors, so you're bound to find an option that matches your style.

Looking for a new pair of jeans? These ones are made from a stretchy denim material, come in 26 colors and have slimming pockets, so they check virtually every box. Even better, they start at just $17 during Kohl's Black Friday Deals event.

For occasions that require something a little nicer than jeans, wear these bootcut pants. Pair them with a button-up shirt or a sweater for work events or dinners.

This fleece sweatshirt has an average 4.6-star rating and is currently just $8.49. One reviewer, who said that they owned the sweatshirt in four colors, described it as being "very soft" with a "blanket quality."

There's no better way to welcome the holiday season than by cozying up with the family in matching festive pajamas. Kohl's currently has a ton of pairs on sale, including this collection, which has options for mama, papa, baby and even grandpa bear.

Available five stunning shades, from Oatmeal Marl (cream) to Plum Mauve Marl (purple), this sweater is easy to pair with just about anything in your closet. Reviewers say that they appreciate the longer length and the soft material.

You can wear these bestselling Nike sneakers for runs, long walks and every activity in between. They're made from a breathable, lightweight knit material and a soft, foam sole that provides cushioning and comfort with every step.

Reviewers say these boots are both comfortable and stylish, so they'll make the perfect addition to your seasonal wardrobe. They're only $17 right now (be sure to apply the code ENJOY15 at checkout), but sizes are already selling out, so you should add them to your cart ASAP.

Kohl's Black Friday 2021 home deals

A $60 markdown means this highly-rated toothbrush is now just $40. The cleaning action, timer and angled brush head are designed to deliver a better clean. Plus, the device comes with a two-year warranty.

Traditional flossing can be a pain, so many people have turned to Waterpik to get their teeth and gums glistening. Searches for the Waterpik Ultra Flosser are up 80% within the last week, according to Google Trends, so we have a feeling this deal will go fast.

Someone always has a robot vacuum on their wish list. This version from Shark is designed with a Tri-Brush System for thorough cleaning and can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. The gadget is discounted over $100 right now, so you can add it to your cart for just $180

If you prefer to vacuum yourself, this upright cleaner from Bissell is now over $92 off as part of Kohl's Black Friday deals. The multi-surface tool includes a dual-action brush roll to help you transition from vacuuming to mopping with ease.

It can be hard to find a great deal on reliable luggage. This three-piece softside set is on sale for just $68 — a deal that might be hard to pass up on ahead of holiday travels.

Experts say that using a weighted blanket may help enhance sleep. If you've been wanting to try one out, this is the perfect opportunity to do so, because this pick from Altavida is currently just over $21. The 12-pound blanket has a plush faux-mink material on one side and brushed microfiber on the other.

With plenty of cold nights on the horizon, it might be time to swap your bedding for something a little heavier. These bestselling flannel sheets should keep you nice and cozy. They have an average 4.6-star rating from more than 4,400 reviews and come in a range of patterns, colors and sizes.

While you're making upgrades to your bedding, you should take advantage of this deal on The Big One's Gel Memory Foam Pillow. Made for side sleepers, according to the brand, it will keep your neck neutrally aligned and provide pressure point relief.

Kohl's Black Friday 2021 kitchen deals

From holiday baking to pasta dinners, this stand mixer from KitchenAid has proven itself worthy of space on many kitchen counters. It's on sale for $350, and you can earn $105 in Kohl's Cash with your purchase.

Anyone with a cast iron skillet or pan knows how much of an essential it is in the kitchen. It can be used on the stove, in the oven, on the grill or even over the campfire. This skillet from Food Network is on sale in all three sizes: 12 inches ($12.74), 10 inches ($10.61) and 8 inches ($6.36).

Need a stocking stuffer for the home chef in your life? This bright cutlery set makes it easy to reduce the risk of cross contamination in the kitchen, thanks to its bright color-coded design.

While this bestselling cookware normally costs nearly $130, during the Kohl's Black Friday event, it's marked down to just $55.24. The 10-piece set comes with saucepans, skillets, a sauté pan and a stockpot that you can use to whip up tasty meals.

This popular air fryer has a 5.5-quart capacity, so you can make crispy snacks and foods for the whole family. It features preset cooking programs, so you can air fry, roast and reheat foods with the touch of a button.

Dutch ovens aren't just for making soups and stews (although they're great for that, too). Chef Monti Carlo previously told Shop TODAY that she uses hers for deep frying, making pasta, roasting chicken and more. While they can be pricey, you can get this one for just $34 right now at Kohl's.

Kohl's Black Friday 2021 tech deals

From reading to games, this tablet has everything you need for entertainment. Plus, it comes with Amazon's Alexa technology for a hands-free user experience.

This battery-powered doorbell can detect people, packages, animals and more that find themselves at your front door. You can download the Google Home app on your phone to monitor your space and receive alerts, regardless of where you are.

During the Kohl's Black Friday Deals event, you can score $100 off the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch. Along with tracking workouts, the watch will allow you to monitor your sleep and stress levels and provide you with insights on how to improve them.

Another affordable Fitbit on sale this week, the Inspire 2 is only $60 during Kohl's Black Friday sale. The small tracker helps users form healthy habits and reach fitness goals that they can actively monitor right from their wrist.

Kohl's Black Friday 2021 toy deals

Whether they love to accessorize or can't resist a good craft, this fun jewelry-making activity is one they'll be excited to unwrap this year. It includes enough beads, thread and more to make over 100 pieces of jewelry.

They can bring all of the fun right into the living room with this CoComelon-inspired play center. From play balls to an interactive music box, it's easy to take fun on the go with this pit.

You can introduce your little one to all the fun of a Mr. Potato Head doll with this set. It comes with both Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head as well as two pet potatoes that they can customize with the 45+ included accessories.

They'll have a blast bringing this ferocious T-Rex to life. They can press one button on the remote to hear the dinosaur roar and then press the other to move it around the room.

Gift your future chef with this Kohl's Exclusive interactive kitchen set! The 25-piece setup includes hooks for hanging cups, a recycling bin and a sound-activated stove burner that also lights up!

