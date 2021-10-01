This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Got hair care fatigue? Trust us, we know the feeling. After almost two years of being inside with little need for a blowout, no visits to a colorist and minimal energy to even comb one’s hair, it can feel daunting to revert back to a normal routine. But as offices begin to open and schools fall back in session, there’s no time like now to refresh your hair styling arsenal, and QVC has everything you need.

Easiness is essential as we transition back to a fast-paced world. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best products, from dry shampoos to styling tools, that will make on-the-go hair care simpler than ever. Just remember, there’s no mood booster quite like a good hair day.

The foundation for stress-free hair styling starts on wash day. This shampoo and conditioner duo from Bumble and bumble. softens even the unruliest hair and protects it from breakage. Pro tip: both products are best when worked in with a scalp brush. Leave the conditioner on for a minute or two, and witness your hair’s texture transform.

In a hurry? Say goodbye to prolonged blowout sessions. Drybar’s Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum reduces time spent under the heat of a dryer, while maintaining moisture. Whether your hair is thick and wavy, or fine and straight, this cult favorite product is a win for everyone, especially those in a time crunch.

There’s nothing more essential to a haircare routine than a good brush. When your hair needs a midday refresh, even the simplest act of running a brush through your locks can make a major difference. We recommend The Lemon Bar Paddle Brush from Drybar to mimic the look of a fresh blowout. What could be better? Plus, imagine how easy this saturated yellow hue would be to find in a crammed handbag.

We’re all familiar with the benefits of a good dry shampoo; whether it’s been a while since your last wash, or you’re trying to maintain salon-styled hair, it’s a product you should always have on hand. This one from Aveda promises to keep everything in place by reducing excess oils and boosting volume instantly.

If you’re not a fan of dry shampoos, then a classic hairspray is an easy alternative for keeping hair under control. What makes CHI’s Infra Texture Dual Action Hairspray special is that it allows for movement, while also protecting against humidity, moisture, and any other surprises the day might throw at you.

In need of a quick touch-up? Then color WOW’s Root Cover Up is the product of your dreams. It flawlessly conceals grey roots with its innovative formula, and comes in a lineup of 8 shades to ensure the most healthy-looking, natural blend for your hair. And in case we haven’t convinced you yet, it’s travel sized.

When you pass someone with impossibly wavy, Brooke Shields-worthy hair, chances are she’s using a product like this every day. Believe us when we say that perfectly imperfect texture is just a few spritzes away with Glamsquad’s Beachy Wave Spray.

There’s nothing better for no-fuss hair maintenance than a leave-in product, like this serum from Voir Haircare. All you’ve got to do is divide your freshly washed hair into sections, and apply three drops to each section. Once you’ve worked it in you can proceed to style your hair as normal. The serum will then restore hydration to the scalp, ultimately leading to shinier hair throughout your day.

If you want to achieve curly hair without the fuss of a traditional curling iron, the Conair Fashion Curl Automatic Curler was made for you. This tool does virtually everything, from timing the curling process, to drawing your hair into a styling chamber to create perfect curls. And you can say goodbye to time consuming styling because this curler heats up in just 30 seconds.

When your hair needs an afternoon pick-me-up, this serum from WEN by Chaz Dean will be your best friend. After so many hours in the office, or even just out and about, hair naturally starts to dull. The solution? Running a few pumps of WEN’s nourishing formula through your hair. This one step is all you need to reduce frizz, and increase shine. It truly doesn’t get any easier than this.

Sometimes the only solution to a hair styling dilemma is to tie it into a ponytail, and that’s where hair accessories come into play. Scrunchies are back in a big way, thanks to the street style darlings at Copenhagen Fashion Week. We suggest having at least three in your collection in order to create several looks.

