11 QVC travel essentials to pack before your next trip — starting at $13

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Summer is peak travel season, and we bet you have quite a few adventures already planned now that vaccinations are out and cities are opening back up. But with long vacations and weekend getaways comes the annoying, yet entirely unavoidable, process of packing.

You've planned your outfits and overstuffed your suitcase with items you probably won't even use but ask yourself if you're forgetting something that could make your travels a little bit easier. For starters, do you have a reliable charger in case your plane seat doesn't have a USB port? Or maybe it's a travel-size moisturizer to help keep your skin hydrated while on the go?

Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable finds from QVC to help you get prepared for your next trip. From packable toiletries to cute and functional organizers, the retailer has everything you need when stocking up on travel essentials. Below, we've rounded up 11 must-have items you'll want to load into your carry-on ASAP.

It's hard not to wake up on a flight, especially a red-eye, without feeling like you have bloodshot eyes. But with these hydrating pads from Elizabeth Grant, you can end a long trip looking like you just had a refreshing spa treatment. The not-so-secret ingredients, caviar and torricelumn, instantly hydrate your eye areas and de-puff the skin.

Created by a former news anchor accustomed to having to remove heavy makeup, this cleanser works on all skin types. It has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 500 reviews, many of which rave about its gentle formula and hydrating ingredients. The 0.6-fluid ounce travel-size bottle is perfect for a weeklong trip, so you can leave your bulky products behind and worry less about checking a bag.

Packing can be a nightmare if you're not organized. Luckily, these handy packing cubes can help you find a home for all your travel essentials — and save a ton of storage space in the process. The set is available in four color options and includes five cubes: one small, two large and two extra-large.

Available in 12 fun prints, this Vera Bradley travel organizer can double as your next favorite fashion statement piece. But more importantly, it's functional. It's made of water-repellent fabric and includes four compartments designed to fit must-have toiletries. Thanks to the metal hook, it hangs easily and doesn't need to take up precious counter space.

They give massages in airports because travel can take a toll on the body, especially the neck. With this travel pillow, you can get the support you need for the duration of your journey. It features a super-cute design and even ties together nicely with a pink bow. Better yet, the cover is machine-washable and is even safe to drop in the dryer.

If you're worried about pickpockets, have peace of mind with this anti-theft backpack, which features a locking compartment for your precious valuables. The pack also includes slash-resistant straps and a front pocket organizer made with RFID contactless technology to protect your credit cards and IDs.

Keep your devices charged and ready to use with this portable battery pack from Skullcandy. It's wireless and can charge multiple devices via USB-C and micro-USB. Unlike other portable battery packs, this one shows what percentage of power your device has left. So, you're never caught by surprise!

This velvety body butter might be a bit pricey, but your soon-to-be super-soft and nourished skin will thank you for the small splurge. This argan oil-infused body butter has nearly 1,200 reviews and comes in several scents, including Juicy Peach, Lavender Citrus, Vanilla Bean and Vanilla Fig. For $36, you get an 8-ounce product and a 2-ounce travel-size container.

If you plan on wearing eye makeup during your travels, don't forget this travel-size primer. It smooths your skin's surface and preps it for makeup, ensuring it won't cake or crease. Made by trusted beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, it's no surprise that this product has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from nearly 200 reviews.

It's hard to find travel-size mascaras in stores, but it's definitely worth ordering if you're worried about not having enough room in your trusty Ziploc bag. This mini mascara from Benefit Cosmetics adds impressive volume to your lashes the same way its full-size product does — it's just easier to travel with and takes up a fraction of the space.

Normally $55, these comfy French terry joggers are now more than 40% off. They're the perfect pair of pants to wear on a long flight when you want to feel like you're curled up on the couch at home — not sitting in coach. They also make the ultimate road trip pants! Because no one wants to drive in denim longer than they must.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!