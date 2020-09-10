Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The downside? Summer is now in our rearview mirror. The upside? You can start incorporating all of your favorite fall fashion back into your wardrobe!

Whether you're ready to or not, you're going to start bundling up once the weather gets colder. But until then — you'll need a few great summer-to-fall transition pieces to upgrade your looks this season.

While finding fashionable plus-size clothing can sometimes be a challenge, there are plenty of stylish and chic fall dresses on the market that curvy women can rock all season long.

Get ready to put your summer dresses in storage, because we've rounded up 20 trendy plus-size fall dresses you're bound to love.

This bohemian peasant dress from DressBarn will make you feel like a chic "Little House on the Prairie" cast member. It would go great with some sandals and a brown pair of Chelsea boots once the weather gets colder.

For a simple but versatile option, consider this long-sleeved shift dress from Maurices. It features a black paisley bow in the back and would look great with a denim jacket and white sneakers.

If you're on a budget, you can't go wrong with this floral maxi dress from Shein. Whether you plan on wearing it to Thanksgiving dinner or just want to throw it on for your next date night, we know you'll get plenty of use out of it this season.

This is another great staple fall dress that would look great under a denim jacket. It's lightweight, versatile and will be flattering for all sizes.

A little black dress is always a must-have for every woman. This one from Romwe features floral cutouts and long sleeves that make it easy to transition from fall to winter.

This midi dress from Lane Bryant will become your go-to fall dress in no time. It features a no-fuss silhouette and super-soft fabric. Try pairing it with sneakers or flats for a more casual look.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This Romwe chiffon midi dress will make you feel like a million bucks for only $41! It has beautiful flared sleeves and a chiffon belt to cinch in the waist.

This lace cocktail dress is another great transitional piece thanks to the elbow sleeves. It gives a dash more coverage than your typical formal summer dresses and would pair well with heels or flats.

This chic option from H&M will make you feel like a fashionista. Wear it with your favorite black leather bag, gold jewelry and some sporty sneakers.

Bring out your wild side with this leopard-print wrap dress made by Michael Kors. Pair this with a cardigan for brisk fall evenings and then a black peacoat and some tights for the winter months.

Swap out your colorful strappy dresses for this neutral floral print from Maurices. You'll feel as comfortable as you do fashionable thanks to the flowy design.

This Michael Kors long-sleeved dress is great for formal events, but could also be dressed down with sneakers!

We love this fun black dress for its intricate belt that adds some extra-flattering flare.

Just because most of us are working from home doesn't mean we can't look fabulous on our zoom calls! This could easily work as a more stylish take on loungewear.

This floral button-down midi dress would look great with your favorite fall booties. The autumnal colors prove that you can definitely rock florals in the fall!

This Torrid skater dress is another fun lace option that you could wear in the fall, winter and beyond. Plus, it's currently on sale for $52!

We can't get enough of this little black dress from Lane Bryant. It features a flattering square neckline, a flared skirt and feminine puff sleeves.

Throw this casual babydoll mini dress on before running errands and you'll be good to go all fall long.

This H&M shirt-dress is another great casual option to wear before the weather gets too cold.

The NY Collection smocked-sleeve midi dress is comfortable, versatile and currently on sale for less than $30.

For more plus-size recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!