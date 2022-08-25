Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity picked these items: some may be from their own product line and some may be from a brand they are paid to promote. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more .

Country singer Lauren Alaina has been in the entertainment game for a while now. She got her start competing on "American Idol" at the age of 15, and while she didn't win, her second-place finish kicked off quite a career. Since then, she's released three studio albums, become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry and recently headlined a cross-country Top of the World tour.

And although her 21-day tour wrapped up in April, Alaina (who doesn't seem to have "take a break" in her vocabulary) has been hitting the road for more shows ever since. I recently got a chance to meet with the country star — she had a few minutes to chat before having to catch yet another flight to Colorado — to talk to her about what it's like to be on the road, her newest fashion venture and, of course, her travel needs.

"I have to have the over-the-ear headphones. I forgot to charge them for my last trip, and I felt like I did not know what I was doing at all," she told us. She's not the only one — currently on TikTok, over-the-ear headphones are having a serious moment with nearly 19 million views for the hashtag "aesthetic headphones," which features the bulky staple.

But being trendy is not a main focus for Alaina when she travels — or ever, really, she tells us.

"I grew up as a tomboy. There are pictures of me on picture day at school where my mom put me in something pink or something cute, and I took my brothers shirt and wore that instead. [My mom] was not thrilled."

"I'm happiest when I’m comfortable," she added.

When she's traveling she'll "keep a lot of comfy tees around, comfy leggings, comfy jeans." Right before our chat when I watched Alaina perform her new hit version of "Dancin' In The Moonlight' with fellow duet partner Chris Lane. She had been wearing a stunningly white midi length dress with vibrant floral details and bright red mules. By the time we sat down just a few minutes later, she had already changed into a pair of jeans with a tee and well-worn in sneakers.

This passion for comfort makes sense with her latest launch, a size-inclusive fashion line designed around being comfortable, featuring a collection of graphic tees inspired by her song lyrics and country roots. The singer worked with fashion retailer Maurices to design her own limited-edition line and became the first-ever celebrity ambassador for the brand.

“I’m a big fan of Maurices. Any brand really that represents small towns because that is who and what I am," she said.

Although the transition from the singing world into fashion designing was seamless, there are some things in Alaina's life that don't come to her as naturally — if at all. For instance, when asked about her skin care routine, the 27-year-old performer confessed to being a little behind in that department.

"I am the world's worst person about a beauty routine," she said. "However, in the last probably two years, I've made it a priority because I realize that 30 is around the corner."

Below, we asked Alaina to fill us in on even more of her must-haves while on the road or getting glam. She gave us the scoop on the meal prep cooler she's obsessed with to the products her makeup artist taught her about that last — even in 109-degree temperatures.

Lauren Alaina's favorite products

This product is from the singer's line.

For her new line, Alaina made sure to fully invest herself in the creative process — from checking the quality of the fabric to choosing the sassy designs. The self-proclaimed "queen of puns," aimed to show her personality in each tee, some of which include a few of her favorite one-liners. But most importantly, Alaina was committed to making something that every woman could wear.

"I have fans of all sizes all shapes, and they're all beautiful and unique in their own way so it was really intentional to make sure that I had a T-shirt that I felt would accommodate everyone," she said.

As part of her new commitment to a skin care routine, Alaina has been sure to add a sunscreen in. As someone who's been performing on outdoor stages for years, she's fully aware of the damage all that direct sunlight has on her skin. But finding the right sunscreen has been one of Alaina's biggest challenges.

"I have an allergy to sunscreen, so I had to literally search and search and search to find one that I was not allergic to. But I found a line that I can use called Zo ... I'll wear that on my face and my body," she said.

“I use like a cleanser and moisturizer and some stuff for redness. So I do that twice a day and I wear sunscreen on my face and my body.”

"What I'll do is just kind of do a base on my eye and then pop the glitter on. I look like I spent three hours doing it — and I spent, like, two minutes," Alain said. When talking about makeup (a topic that she confessed to loving), she said she liked liquid eyeshadows because of how easy they are to apply as well as the staying power. "Because when I'm out at festivals and stuff, I'm sweating bad."

Another makeup favorite is the cult favorite Better Than Sex Mascara by Too Faced. "My mascara is the best mascara in the world. It's fire," Alaina raved. The formula features collagen, acacia senegal tree extract and polymers to keep lashes curled and volumized, the brand says.

This product is from a brand the singer is an ambassador for.

Alaina's love of Maurices runs deeper than her new T-shirt collection. She mentions that she's always been a fan of the brand because of all the different styles and sizes they have available. "I have a really interesting body shape. I'm very curvy. I have a big booty. And [Maurices is] very accommodating of that."

"I use MAC Concealer Pro Longwear, which, if you're not doing what I do, it might be a little too much because it's thick. But I put it under my eye and I do a little bit right here (points to upper lip area) and it stays. I could jump in the pool, and it's going to stay."

While traveling, the singer needs to have her favorite pillow with her to stay cozy on longer trips. Her choice: a medium/firm pillow from Target. "I subscribe to the Target pillow," she said. This "thermoregulating" option is designed to absorb heat and improve comfort levels for side and back sleepers, according to the brand.

The debate of whether or not to bring back the thin eyebrow trend is ongoing, but it looks like Alaina is all about filling hers in. "I use Benefit eyebrow pencil. I like their brow gel as well."

Alaina also keeps a bottle of this award-winning oil-free foundation in her makeup bag. It's designed to offer medium coverage and a "lit-from-within" glow.

When asked about the last item she purchased, Alaina couldn't stop raving about the travel cooler she found. "I bought a meal prep cooler that has six compartments for meals and then you can put snacks in the side. I'm very excited about it." We found a similar sounding option on Amazon that doubles as a cooler and includes just as many containers for food storage.