Actors and mother-daughter duo Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow are known for making heads turn on the big screen. The comedy great, Mann, has starred in many hilarious films like “Knocked Up," "This is 40" and “The Other Woman” — to name a few. While her oldest daughter, Apatow, who has acted alongside her mother in some of those comedy classics, is likely best known now for her role in the groundbreaking series “Euphoria.”

Though, a love of acting (and a strong funny bone) isn't all that the two share. When it comes to their morning routines and most-used beauty products, you'll find that their list of must-haves look almost identical — which might be because they have a habit of borrowing each other's things.

"No! I didn't take [the hair mask]! I have my own," Apatow stressed to Shop TODAY. Mann playfully told us her eldest daughter stole her favorite Virtue hair mask.

Though the jury is still out on who might have taken what, the pair do share a lot – including beauty tips. If there's one piece of advice Mann has made sure to pass down to her kids, it's the skin care advice she picked up from her own mother and grandmother. "I watched [them] be really good about moisturizing, drinking lots of water and being healthy and taking care of themselves. So, I did the same and encouraged my kids to do the same," she said.

“I never used to moisturize,” Apatow admitted to us, until her mom stressed the importance of it.

"There was a moment when you told me I needed to moisturize, mom. Since then, I’ve always done it." Now Apatow credits her good skin to following that advice, saying that staying hydrated and moisturized is the "number-one must-do thing every day" to look your healthiest and glowiest.

"Sometimes I overdo it, though, and it looks super greasy," Mann joked.

"That’s one of your signature looks," Maude teased, stating her mom's love of face oils gave her a trademark glow.

The importance of hydration makes sense for the pair who are Jergens brand ambassadors. As part of their role, they like to showcase their close relationship on TV, which is why they are so supportive of Jergen’s upcoming “A Mom is a Mom" campaign, aimed at showing how generational love doesn't fit a single mold or definition.

“The Mother’s Day campaign is really cool because they’re celebrating all moms and mother figures," says Mann. "It’s just a really cool, inclusive campaign!”

Of her own Mother’s Day preference, Mann told us she appreciates sentimental gifts from her two daughters, Maude and younger daughter Iris.

"I like homemade presents," Mann said. "I have a little knitted cat next to me that Iris made me and a jar that she put a little Post-it on it that says, '10 things I love about you.' And then inside the jar, she wrote the 10 things she loves about me. It sits next to my bed. Those are the types of things that I like,” Mann said. “So, get busy, Maude!”

Of her daughters, Mann gushes about working with them and watching them flourish.

"It’s fun watching them grow as creative people," says the proud mom. "I just think the world of both of them. They’re both so smart and creative, and they have a great work ethic."

Below, we asked the pair to fill us in on their beauty bag must-haves. From Apatow’s new favorite makeup brushes to the conditioner that helps Mann maintain her curls and more.

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow's beauty favorites

Jergens is a brand that Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow are paid to promote.

The Original Scent lotion has been around for more than 100 years, helping mothers and daughters alike to relieve themselves of dry skin, according to the brand. Mann also finds comfort in the product for its nostalgic value. "My grandmother used to use the Jergens Cherry Almond, so the smell of it always reminds me of her, my grandma Sadie."

This Jergens moisturizer is a post-shower essential for both Mann and Apatow. "I usually put on Wet Skin Moisturizer after the shower," says Mann. "And then I put another layer on later if I want to wear shorts or a sleeveless top because it makes your skin look really good, even if you put it on dry skin. That’s my beauty hack."

This hair mask definitely looks like it's worth fighting over. The moisturizing formula is designed to treat all hair textures and repair damaged locks to a silkier and smoother finish, according to Virtue.

Apatow loves the Artís brushes for their soft bristles and unique shape. "I started using them and now I can never go back."

Mann says that Oribe's conditioner makes her "very dry, curly hair" feel so much better. There are several different conditioners to choose from depending on your hair type and the treatment you desire, but this signature formula is designed to protect hair, revive shine and strengthen strands from root to tip.

Apatow' favorite foundation is the iconic silk formula by Giorgio Armani. "It's lightweight and doesn't ever look cakey. It just looks like your actual skin," she said.

On the other hand, Mann prefers foundations by Ilia, which she also says "looks like skin" when applied. This serum foundation offers medium coverage and is made with niacinamide to help smooth out texture and tone, according to the brand.

Mann cleanses her skin with Tatcha's cleansing oil. It's designed to gently remove dirt and makeup (even the waterproof kind!) and is made with skin-loving ingredients, including the brand's Hadasei-3 propriety complex.

