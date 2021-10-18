Chef notes

As a middle-aged woman of the world, it is no secret to me that you can doctor up boxed cake mix to create a heavenly dessert. This trend took hold in the nineties and it gave masses of people permission to forgo the measuring and mess of a from-scratch cake. But just in case your generation hid this eternal cake mix truth from you your whole life, I'm here to lift the veil.

This is an incredibly simple way to ease into the cake-mix era in your life: a rich, very chocolaty cake that's such a cinch to make, it might become your go-to birthday cake request.

Technique tip: You can double the ganache if you'd like a thicker coating on the cake. Bake the cake in a 9- by 13-inch pan if you'd like square slices!

Swap options: Top with crushed candy bars (such as Heath Bars, Snickers and so on) instead of sprinkles. Substitute bittersweet chocolate chips for semisweet for a deep chocolaty flavor.