Watch Ree Drummond make acting debut in trailer for Food Network's Christmas movie

In the Food Network’s first foray into full-length feature films, one of the network’s biggest stars will make her acting debut as well.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is set to appear in the upcoming "Candy Coated Christmas," which will premiere on Nov. 19 on discovery+.

The plot is a trope holiday-film-watchers will recognize instantly. Molly Gallant, played by actor Molly McCook, learns her family's business is going under. She returns to her mom's small hometown in Washington State, to a place festively named Peppermint Hollow, planning to sell her mother's childhood home. Of course, she meets the current renter, Noah Winters, played by Aaron O'Connell, and (we're assuming) learns a valuable lesson about Christmas, life and family.

The promotional poster for "Candy Coated Christmas," which features Ree Drummond as bakery-owner Bee. discovery+

Drummond, 52, portrays the town's bakery owner, Bee — a job she surely is qualified for both on and off the screen. In the trailer, she even welcomes Gallant to town with a mint brownie bite — which fans will be able to try making at home with a Pioneer Woman recipe.

The cable network told Variety earlier this year that it's all part of Discovery's plans to create supplemental content around the film, like recipes and other material. The idea is that "Candy Coated Christmas" will be the first of many such films and content around big, promotable events like the holidays.

"Now that we’ve got Discovery Plus it’s the perfect opportunity to stretch our niche content envelope,” Kathleen Finch, Discovery’s chief lifestyle brands officer, told the outlet. "It’s a great opportunity to break into new and different forms of content and leverage our audience base."

She added that Drummond is the "epitome of a female-skewing Food Network talent.”

“We put her and all these fun ideas into a pot and came up with this fun idea," Finch said.

Drummond, for her part, seems thrilled to make her first appearance as an actor.

"'Candy Coated Christmas' was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special," Drummond said in a statement. "Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow!"