3 essential winter coat styles your closet needs, according to an expert

When the weather is frightful, a toasty warm coat is an absolute necessity. With so many styles to choose from, though, it can take some time to find the right one to suit your lifestyle and needs.

With winter rapidly approaching, Shop TODAY enlisted the help of TikTok trailblazer Agustina Panzoni (aka @thealgorythm) to hear about the three essential winter coat styles that work for every body type. We also found some cute options to help you stay warm in style this season!

Wool coats

Why it's worth your money: Wool coats stand the test of time season after season and they're particularly well-suited for the chilliest months of the year. "A wool jacket works wonders for dry, cold weather," Panzoni explained.

What's trending: "This season I've been obsessed with oversized wool coats," the style expert told us. The best part about this style? You can wear all the bulky sweaters you want underneath!

Expert insight: We've got plenty of online options for every budget below, but if you're heading out for some IRL shopping this season, Panzoni had one suggestion. "I recommend looking for lightly used secondhand options to find high-quality pieces at a bargain," she said.

When it’s cold and dreary outside, we like to brighten up our outlook a bit with a cheery coat, like this hot pink affordable find. The versatile style has button closures, a belt and a flirty flared silhouette that makes us smile.

Pretty in plaid! This gray patterned coat is a versatile find that will look equally as chic with joggers and canvas sneakers or an LBD and booties. We love the fact that it's on the longer side (and will keep you warmer) and adore the simple single button closure.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, darker wool coats are also quite useful to have since they’re forgiving and hide any number of stains. This zip style from Michael Kors is available in three colors — black, gray and burgundy — and also comes with a handy belt.

In case you missed it, Panzoni said oversized wool coats are trending right now. This option has clean lines and three simple buttons and a roomy notch collar. Plus, the discounted price is pretty nice!

Winter coats can be a standalone fashion statement on their own, and this classy style is a perfect example. We dig its asymmetrical zipper closure, flattering hourglass shape and roomy pockets.

The double breasted wool coat qualifies as a splurge-worthy find due to its high coverage silhouette, detailed button craftsmanship and highly saturated pigment. Basically, it's a style you won't regret spending a little extra on since it'll last you for years on end.

Puffer coats

Why it's worth your money: As much as we love wool coats, there's one type of weather that they're not exactly suited for, and that's where a nylon puffer comes in handy. "It's great for the lowest temperatures and wet weather," Panzoni explained.

What's trending: Let's be honest, puffer coats never really goes out of style, but Panzoni noted that it's been particularly popular the past few seasons. "Both puffers and quilted styles have been trending for the past year," she said.

Expert insight: Looking for a style you'll get plenty of use out of? Panzoni recommends a modular puffer. "You can adjust modular puffers according to the weather, so you can wear them cross-seasonally (fall, winter, cold spring nights). I live in a New York City apartment and definitely appreciate functional styles that save me space," she said.

We’ve always had a slight pastel obsession and it doesn’t magically disappear in the winter, so we’re always jazzed when we find a pastel coat like this puffer from Target’s A New Day brand. The mid-length, water-resistant style provides plenty of coverage and has a drawstring hood with a warm sherpa lining. Ooh, and it’s made of recycled polyester, so it’s better for the environment!

Want to really stand out when the weather is dreary? Try a plaid print puffer! This fun option from Old Navy features a water-resistant, frost-free shell and a warm and cozy fleece lining to help you fend off anything that winter throws at you.

When Panzoni mentioned quilted puffers, we were instantly intrigued and were thrilled to stumble across this blue style that features three pockets, including a quilted one at the chest. The mid-weight style has scattered quilted detailing throughout the coat and it can be found on the front bottom half and the back upper half. So fun, right?

Talk about a twofer! This reversible quilted jacket is perfect for warmer winter days and has two sides: one plain and one printed. It’s available in six colors (our fave is the navy) and can even be tossed right in the washing machine.

A corduroy puffer? Yep! The nifty style falls right at the hip and has just enough room to fit over your favorite sweater. It's the perfect option if you're hoping to wade in slowly to the puffer coat trend and still want a few girly details like a soft color and a flattering fit.

You essentially get three different coats that will last you through multiple seasons with this L.L. Bean jacket! It comes with a wind- and water-resistant shell that's perfect for warmer, wet days and a cozy fleece interior that's great for early fall and spring. Together, they form one powerhouse coat that's warm and weather-proof. Did we mention the style is machine-washable, too?

Leather coats

Why it's worth your money: Willing to spend a bit more on something that'll go the distance? Panzoni recommends splurging on a high-quality leather coat. "They never go out of style and the durability of the leather allows for longer use," she explained.

Why it's trending: Wool and puffer coats are excellent, but for times when you really want to pull out all the stops, a leather coat offers a certain level of sophistication. "A leather jacket provides a dressier alternative to the wool jacket for a winter night out with friends," the fashion expert said.

Expert insight: Combined with puffer and wool styles, a leather coat is the perfect way to round out your outerwear collection."Having the three of these will make sure you're all set for different temperatures and weather conditions," Panzoni said.

Not ready to commit to an expensive leather coat? Try it risk-free with a more affordable style like this mixed material option from Shein. The fashion-forward design combines faux leather and sherpa detailing and a cinched waist that helps you tailor the fit.

Black is always a great neutral color, but if you're all about color, a deep purple is a nice way to shake up your outerwear routine without stepping too far out of your comfort zone. Little details like the open-front design and round collar help it look pretty darn classy and it can even be cleaned in your washing machine.

Not all leather coats have to break the bank. This $240 style is on the cheaper end of the spectrum, but doesn't sacrifice quality with its genuine leather shell. Other notable features include a warm interior lining, hand pockets and sleek button detailing.

This lustworthy genuine leather trench coat is equal parts sassy and sexy and combines clean lines with feminine details like a bow tie belt. It also has two handy side pockets to help you store your essentials or warm your hands up when it's chilly out.

