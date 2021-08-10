Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If we had to choose one fashion trend that we couldn't live without, it'd be athleisure. If you haven't heard the term, athleisure is simply a combination of the words "athletic" and "leisure" and describes a trend that's enabled athletic clothing to transcend everyday life. Yoga pants and comfy hoodies are no longer only for the gym — people are now wearing activewear around the clock for a variety of activities. As athleisure continues to grow in popularity, it's time to get your hands on some cute and comfortable activewear sets.

We've rounded up the best activewear sets on the market right now based on consumer reviews, price points and material features. These sets are great for both inside and outside of the gym. Wear them together or mix and match your favorites — after all, there are no rules in athleisure.

Best activewear sets

This seamless and slim-fit activewear set from Amazon is great for the gym or for hanging at home. One reviewer says, "It’s stretchy so it fits to your body, gives support and isn’t too tight where you feel uncomfortable."

For something with a more relaxed fit, consider this sweatshirt and short set. The shorts have an elasticized waistline, while the crew neck sweatshirt is cropped to add a little flare.

Ultra-stretchy and squat-proof, this long sleeve and full-length legging set is perfect for an active lifestyle. Reviews say the material is super stretchy and comfortable.

Remember the viral TikTok leggings? This set is made with a similar hip-lifting design in mind. You've got a whole gym outfit for under $20.

This sweat-wicking and squat-proof set comes in three different colors. Reviewers say this set is high-quality, comfortable and true to size.

Best activewear separates

If tight leggings aren't your thing, opt for these boot cut yoga pants instead. Pair it with Old Navy's performance scoop neck top, which one reviewer says, "is so comfortable and the material is so light and soft. The style is perfect and can be worn with capris and other activewear."

This nylon-blend knit bike short and sports bra set from Torrid has moisture-wicking technology and tons of support. The zip front on the plus-size sports bra allows you to adjust it to your level of comfort.

'80s-inspired trends are back and better than ever. Aerie's bike short and long-length sports bra have 360-degree stretch and are both lightweight and quick drying.

This jacket and jogger set from Lululemon is going to be your fall and winter go-to. The jacket currently has 2,400 five-star ratings, and the joggers are its perfect match.

Fierce yet practical, this ombre dip-dyed set from Gymshark provides enough flexibility for lifting at the gym yet enough comfort to run errands afterward.

Matching sweatsuits never went out of style. This Tommy Hilfiger set is both stylish and comfortable, plus, you might pass as a Team USA Olympian sporting the red, white and blue pattern.

Adjustable straps, removable pads and high-neck coverage? This sports bra has it all. It gets even better when paired with the matching Intention Capri. Athleta's website says this activewear set is great for activities like yoga, barre and Pilates.

Shop confidently knowing this sports bra and legging set from Girlfriend Collective is made from recycled water bottles. Oh, did we mention the reviews are stellar, too? One customer said, "It's tricky for me to find leggings that go over my hips but don't gap at the waist and these fit the bill!"

Complete the sustainable look with the Girlfriend Collective's train relaxed tank, also available in this gorgeous moss color.

Take athleisure to the next level with this ribbed tank and skirt set from Nike Air. It's stretchy enough to provide great flexibility, but durable enough to hold everything in as you're on-the-go.

Don't let the adorable scalloped edges of this L'urv set distract you from its performance! This set has moisture-wicking fabric and would look so good paired with L'urv's Dynamite Top.

Reviews for this crop tank include, "LOVE THIS STYLE! So comfortable and great for yoga," and, "Love this color and cut." The Athleta joggers didn't disappoint customers either, with one person stating, "These have been my work-from-home uniform." Honestly, same.

