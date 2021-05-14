Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The comfiest article of clothing isn't up for debate: it's sweat shorts. They're versatile. They're trendy. They're breathable. Throw a pair of sweat shorts on for bed, for a quick workout or pair it with a casual top for the perfect work-from-home look. You'll never feel constricted or uncomfortable in a pair of sweat shorts. The best part? They're also affordable — sweat shorts from our favorite retailers start at just $9!

Here are Shop TODAY's favorite sweat shorts and sweat short sets for women. Your journey to ultimate comfort and style has officially begun.

Best sweat shorts for women

These high-waisted terry shorts from H&M come in two of our go-to colors: light green khaki and cream. You can grab the matching terry top for just $12.99, too.

Call it what it is: a classic. You can't go wrong with these comfy jersey shorts from Hanes. This short comes in four different colors that are all equally fashionable.

Designed for someone always on the move, these shorts from Lululemon feature 3" length and four-way stretch. A review called these sweat shorts "my new go-to shorts." Need we say more?

These bestselling shorts from Madewell have a ribbed waistband and sizable stitched pockets. You can also shop guilt-free knowing they were made from certified organic cotton that was grown without chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

Get everything you love about sweatpants without the sweat. These sweat shorts mock your classic elastic waist sweatpants but won't leave you too hot during the summer months. They come in grey, green and purple.

These tie-dye shorts have a relaxed fit and can be dressed up or dressed down, depending on the look you're going for. Right now they're on sale for under $11.

If you're looking to splurge on a long-lasting pair of sweat shorts, we recommend these terry cloth ones from The Bar. Complete this sporty chic look with the matching top.

Sage green is all the rage this year, which isn't the only reason we're obsessed with these ribbed knit shorts. These shorts — and their matching top — also come in black and blush.

These gender-neutral shorts are made from tri-blend fleece and come in a range of sizes from XS to XXXL.

Athleisure just got cuter! These double-layered running shorts are lightweight and stretchy. With a fitted layer underneath a flowy layer, you won't have to worry about wardrobe mishaps, either.

Acid wash is always a good idea. These sporty shorts from Nike are made from fabric that's heavier than your typical T-shirt but lighter than fleece, making it ideal for those hot summer days.

100% cotton and 100% comfortable. These shorts are perfect for working out or working from home, and everything in between.

Sweat short sets for women

This cute and comfy set from Nasty Gal is perfect all year round. Get it for 50% off before it's gone!

This set features a V-neck button-adorned top and drawstring shorts. For just under $20 and a little effort, you have a super cute outfit.

Sporty and cute? This lounge set from Venus has it all. This ruffled sweatshirt and matching shorts can be worn together or mixed and matched with other tops and bottoms in your closet.

Who says you can't wear your pajamas all day long? With a matching set like this, now you can! This loose-fit crewneck shirt and elastic waistband shorts is made from soft and light material.

It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day for you to enjoy this adorable heart-covered lounge set.

This set comes in eight different colors, all perfect for spring and summer. At only $9, this set is affordable and perfect for a lazy day.

