Loungewear had a big year in 2020, but it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Whether you’re working from home or just looking to spice up your downtime duds, brands rolled out plenty of great options for you to lounge in.

If you’re looking for plus-size loungewear, here are some great affordable options out there, so you can still be chic on the couch.

Plus-size loungewear sets

We’re a sucker for ribbed knit sets, and this one from Forever 21 is such a great find at under $50 for both pieces.

We can always count on Asos to have the trendiest pieces in their curve collection. This plus-size loungewear set is in a trendy camel colorway and serves both comfy and chic.

Target’s youthful diffusion line is an excellent place to find affordable, trendy and quality wardrobe staples. We love that this matching sweatshirt/sweatpants set comes in blue and goes up to a size 4X.

Did you hop on the tie-dye trend last year? If you didn't, now's your chance! We're digging these pieces' super soft micro modal terry material and eclectic design.

Who says you can’t be glamorous while lounging? This Eloquii set has sold out several times already and we can see why! The gorgeous color, satin fabric and fringe detail are just fabulous. And did we mention it’s available up to a size 28?

This jumpsuit is cozy and comfy, with the added bonus of chic color options making this an easy option to wear outside with a teddy coat and your fave boots.

The 2000s are back, and this velour short and sweatshirt set is a perfect throwback to the days of "Mean Girls" and Lipsmackers. We love the super soft material and size range available here — Old Navy’s plus-size range is available from 1X to 4X.

This is one of those sets you can wear lounging around the house, or throw on a jacket, mules and sunnies and run a few errands. We love versatility.

This chic and cozy jumpsuit is another standout item from Eloquii that shoppers can't get enough of. Reviewers love how soft and roomy this piece is, while still looking like something you can totally run to the shops or grab takeaway in.

A basic with a little oomph is always on our list. This cropped top and matching joggers set from Boohoo comes with a really cute V-neck detail that elevates your whole look.

Plus-size loungewear separates

There’s no problem a good cardigan can’t solve (that’s our theory, anyway). This Asos maxi cardigan has a classic cable knit and runs slightly large for a cozy feel.

Kim Kardashian-West’s size-inclusive loungewear line has been super hot the last few months. Their soft lounge tank comes in classic neutral colors and in a super soft rib knit that “skims” the body without being constricting.

Chocolate was one of the hottest colors this fall and winter, and the oversized silhouette has been named a must-have for 2021. Asos combines both of these hot trends for under $30 and up to a size 28.

Gap’s signature athletic/athleisure line recently expanded into extended sizing, offering 1X-3X. We love their leggings because pockets! The leggings come in a variety of colors and lengths, and Athleta’s Powervita™ fabric is also super comfy and firm.

In case you needed an extra layer that you can throw on, matches everything in your closet and has fashionable details like a side zipper, quilted fabric and a funnel neck? Target has got you covered with their pullover from the All in Motion athletic line.

