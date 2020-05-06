How to upgrade your loungewear with affordable sets and DIY tie-dye

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As we continue to practice social distancing, the thought of putting on jeans might just seem absurd. We're all living in loungewear these days, whether we're putting on our coziest pair of sweatpants or a comfortable pair of leggings.

Although comfort is key right now, you can still channel your inner fashionista to create an ensemble that's as cozy as it is stylish.

If you want to upgrade your loungewear game without splurging, you won't have to look far. Lifestyle expert and creator of The Ultimate Edit weekly newsletter, Jenn Falik, joined Hoda & Jenna to share some of the latest loungewear trends, including affordable options and tips on how to upgrade your own closet staples with some easy at-home DIY tricks.

Read on to shop the trends and learn how to get in on some of them from the comfort of your couch.

Trending: Matching Sets

Falik called matching sets the "uniform of choice for quarantine," and shared that the easiest way to get in on the trend is with a print that is already on everyone's radar: camo. "It is so wearable it almost becomes like a neutral in your closet!" Falik says. You can complete the look with the matching joggers below.

These joggers are made with soft terry and feature an elastic waistband for all-day comfort. One style tip, Falik adds, is to pair the print with pastels "to get a classic, feminine effect."

Trending: Bike Shorts

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This cotton-blend T-shirt will quickly become an everyday essential and it's so soft you might not ever want to take it off. The ribbed design adds some dimension to the shirt, no matter which of the four colors you choose.

According to Falik, bike shorts are set to be the fashion trend of the summer. "We are seeing them paired with everything and there are styles that work for all shapes and sizes," Falik says.

To style these retro-inspired shorts, pair them with an oversized T-shirt to maintain comfort. For a trendy look, you can tuck your top into the waistband or tie an oversized shirt with a chic knot on one side.

Trending: Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are just as popular for the same reason one-piece swimsuits are: comfort. The less complicated your outfit can be right now, the better, says Falik. "And one-piece jumpsuits are as simple as it gets!" You can dress up the piece with a cardigan or blazer for a Zoom call or opt for a denim jacket for a weekend outfit.

Trending DIY: Tie-dye

Fashion trends never die out — they simply come back when you least expect it. Social distancing has inspired people to get creative and tie-dye nearly all of the basics in their closet. The trend has even been dubbed the "quarantine uniform" on Instagram, says Falik. If you're looking to get in on the trend yourself, she has all the steps you need to upgrade your basic white T-shirt to a work of art. But first, you're going to need some supplies.

Falik used this kit to get started on the tie-dye process with her little ones. "[It's] mess-free — you do all the dyeing in a contained orb so nothing spills or drips," Falik said. It includes six different colors to create with and also features an instruction design booklet for some starting inspiration.

This popular tie-dye kit is another option that comes with all of the essentials for the process, including 18 dye colors, gloves, rubber bands and even a cover and storage been to help prevent some of the mess. There are enough supplies for six people to use at once, and the kit lasts long enough to create up to 36 tie-dye creations.

Love the trend but don't have the time? This stylish sweatshirt dress is comfortable enough to wear all day and is perfect for the spring-to-summer transition. To step the look up a notch, add a belt for a more polished look. If you're still looking for more tie-dye staples, click here to shop everything on the trend — from T-shirts to sneakers.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter.