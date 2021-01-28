The leggings feature a high waist and a ribbed, honeycomb pattern. But the defining feature is the scrunched seam that runs down the center back, to lift and accentuate the shape of your behind.

"Apparently it gives you that Beyoncé bump," Justin Sylvester, co-host of “Daily Pop” on E!, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager yesterday when he joined them on the fourth hour of TODAY to discuss the trend.

While many Amazon reviewers said that they love how their butt looks in the leggings, they're quick to point out that they won't actually make you look like you have extra junk in your trunk (sorry!), but rather accentuate what you already have.

The pattern also adds to the appeal. "The honeycomb texture of these leggings completely conceals any dimples or cellulite," wrote one verified Amazon reviewer.

The price ranges from $19 to $30, depending on the fit. They come in more than 50 style options, with colors ranging from bold hues to tie-dye print. You can choose between a capri-cut or ankle-length fit — and there are even a few options with side pockets. Even better? Many reviewers say they pass the squat test, aka the gold standard for leggings.

Even Lizzo has gotten in on the trend. The singer recently posted an Instagram wearing the TikTok-famous pants.

While the Seasum leggings kicked off the viral movement, other similar pairs have been popping up across the board. GYMSPT's High-Waisted Yoga Pants, which start at just $6 are a current bestseller on Amazon. And the Jenbou Butt-Lifting Leggings have an average 4.3-star rating from more than 2,900 reviews. But none seem to be quite as popular as the original.

"These are hands down my favorite leggings," wrote one verified Amazon reviewer who said they have multiple different colors. "I love the fit and the feel of them."

