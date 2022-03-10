6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census, the number of women-owned businesses continues to increase, but only account for 19.9% of all firms that employ people in the country.

If you want to put your money where it counts this Women's History Month (and always), you might want to consider shopping from and supporting women-founded and women-owned businesses. The next time you run out of shampoo or want a dainty piece of jewelry to refresh your current collection, there is likely a women-founded company that you can support while doing it.

To make it even easier, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach rounded up 33 finds from six women-founded businesses on Amazon that you can support right now. Keep reading to learn more about the companies, the women behind them and a few of the bestsellers from each brand.

Kristin Ess is best known as a veteran celebrity hairstylist who has styled the likes of Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale and more. Her approach to hair is all about keeping things simple, which is reflected in her affordable line of hair care and styling products. The standout ingredient is the Zip Up Technology, which helps smooth split ends and the appearance of damaged hair. Aside from hair care products, Ess also launched hair accessories, heat tools and color glosses. Below, we rounded up some of the bestsellers from the brand, from a weightless air dry cream to a conditioner for dry ends. Whether you prefer to keep your hair care routine minimal or like to create hair product cocktails, keep reading to discover some of our favorites from the brand.

This sulfate-free, clarifying shampoo is suitable for all hair types (including color-treated hair). It works to cleanse and condition, leaving you with shiny, moisturized hair.

Follow up with this conditioner, which the brand says is moisturizing, but light enough to still give you a bouncy blowout. Leave it in for three minutes and then make sure to rinse thoroughly.

Anyone who is always on the go can appreciate a good styling cream. This formula can be used on all hair types to reduce frizz, restore shine and help protect against damage.

Whether you want to give your natural waves a boost or encourage the texture of your natural hair, this mousse can help you achieve it. It can be applied to damp or towel-dried hair for easy styling.

The brand's first-ever in-shower watercolor, this tint creates a temporary tone on your hair. Leave it in for as little or for as long as you like to give your hair a subtle pink color. We should note, it works best on pre-lightened, highlighted or blonde hair.

Frequently hit the gym or need some extra volume on days when you have chronic bed head? This dry shampoo can help add volume and shine to flat hair and also works to soak up excess oils and odor.

You've heard about dry shampoo, but what about dry conditioner? Use this on your locks to help add shine to and also soften hair.

Build texture, add shine or give your hair some hold with this spray. It's suitable for all hair types and has a subtle grapefruit scent.

Have trouble with at-home blowouts? The brand says this is one way to fake it. It'll give your hair soft curves without having to break out the blow dryer.

Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson, co-founders of Wander Beauty, are both moms who understand the importance of multitasking — so they wanted their beauty products to do the same. The brand creates beauty essentials that are versatile, easy to use and do all of the work for you. We love the Baggage Claim eye masks (Brach uses them to help her look more awake on early mornings) and are impressed with the brand's mascara and eye products, too.

A 2021 Allure Best of Beauty award winner, this cream eye shadow can be used to add a silky pop of color to your lids. The compact size makes it convenient for on-the-go touch-ups, too.

This multitasker can be used on your eyes, lips or cheeks for a rosy look. It's perfect for lazy days when you don't want to put on a full face of makeup.

These eye patches look like luxury (and Brach says they feel like it, too). They're formulated with hyaluronic acid and a blend of 17 amino acids, along with other skin-loving ingredients, to help plump and hydrate your under eyes.

This treatment is both a serum and a mascara. It works to boost collagen production, and in just 30 days, the brand says users experienced up to a 43% increase in lash thickness and a 40% increase in lash length.

Vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide join forces in this concentrate to deliver brighter, nourished skin. You only need a pea-sized amount to treat your face and neck to hydration.

Strip off makeup, oil and dirt with this cleansing balm. It practically melts off grime and rinses off as a milk, leaving you with clean, soft skin.

California-based Honeycat is a female-founded jewelry brand started by two best friends. The goal? To create affordable jewelry that doesn't compromise when it comes to fashion. Since they're so dainty, the pieces are timeless accessories that you can wear with practically anything in your wardrobe. With such a wide range, we rounded up some of the eye-catching pieces below, from necklaces and earrings to rings.

This gold-plated locket comes in gold, rose gold and silver and makes for a great gift.

These sleek studs are perfect for anyone who prefers dainty accessories on their ears.

This pendant measures 24 inches long and comes in both gold and silver.

There's something about the deep color of onyx that can add a bit of edge to any look. This pendant is perfect for wearing with a V-neck top.

Who can resist a stylish pair of hoops? We love the minimalist design of this set.

This bracelet is adorned with fun charms and can be worn alone or stacked with your other favorite bracelets.

This mood ring probably looks a lot more stylish than the one you had growing up. Plus it comes with its own chart to help you decode the color changes.

Match these sleek studs with an equally impressive bracelet or necklace.

These trendy hoops look way more expensive than they actually are.

Angel Johnson, an Air Force veteran, is the force behind Iconi, a motivational activewear line. The name Iconi is actually an acronym, which stands for "I Can Overcome, Nothing's Impossible." The idea for the brand came during a workout, when Johnson's friend broke the news that the new pair of leggings that she splurged on were actually see-through. So, she set out to launch her own line of squat-proof leggings, designed with waistbands that would actually stay in place while you exercise. Now, the size-inclusive brand's line has expanded to include high-quality sports bras and more.

A bit of compression, a supportive high-rise waistband and a seamless fit make these leggings perfect for the gym (or for the couch).

This moisture-wicking bra features a racerback design and removable padding. It comes in four different colors, including black, grey, maroon and olive green.

Sister-duo Tracey and Kellye were inspired by their father's love of barbecue (a skill that he learned from their Aunt Lillie) to create Lillie's of Charleston. Their father introduced the first sauce at his restaurant, The Rib Shack, and soon passed the recipes on. While working summers at The Rib Shack, they started to bottle the sauces up and start their own business. Each sauce is inspired by their Gullah heritage, including the bestselling Hab Mussy (which means "have mercy" in Gullah) Hot Mustard BBQ Sauce. Brach tried the authentic South Carolina-style mustard-base sauce and found that it truly does have some "sneaky heat" — it starts off sweet and tangy, but then the heat kicks in!

This award-winning sauce can be used on wings, veggies, grilled meats and more. Our mouth is already watering at the sweet-and-spicy combination.

You'll want to put this sauce on everything from wings to oysters to eggs. It makes for a great dipping sauce or can add a little extra kick to a Bloody Mary.

This finger-licking-good sauce goes great with chicken, pork ribs, fish and more. It might just put regular mustard to bed.

We all love our furry friends, but don't love finding the accidents they leave behind — especially on brand new, expensive rugs. Jeneva Bell created Ruggable to find a fix for this issue. Rather than attempting to clean rugs with solutions or sprays, she created rugs that you can clean just like a towel or sheets. The machine washable rugs are comprised of two parts: one non-slip pad and a low-pile, lightweight rug. Each rug is stain and water resistant and are designed to actually fit in your washing machine at home. Whether you're looking to complete your rustic-inspired living room with an accent rug or prefer Persian and Moroccan-inspired design, there's a pick for everyone (and, every room).

Tie your farmhouse-inspired room together with this dark rug.

Floral medallions and designs make this area rug light enough for any space.

This rug has a bit of a boho feel to it and features a blend of blue and slate grey colors.

Inspired by traditional Heriz design, this geometric rug features ornate patterns and rustic colors.

