6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census, the number of women-owned businesses continues to increase, but only account for 19.9% of all firms that employ people in the country.
If you want to put your money where it counts this Women's History Month (and always), you might want to consider shopping from and supporting women-founded and women-owned businesses. The next time you run out of shampoo or want a dainty piece of jewelry to refresh your current collection, there is likely a women-founded company that you can support while doing it.
To make it even easier, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach rounded up 33 finds from six women-founded businesses on Amazon that you can support right now. Keep reading to learn more about the companies, the women behind them and a few of the bestsellers from each brand.
Kristin Ess Hair; Founder: Kristin Ess
Kristin Ess is best known as a veteran celebrity hairstylist who has styled the likes of Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale and more. Her approach to hair is all about keeping things simple, which is reflected in her affordable line of hair care and styling products. The standout ingredient is the Zip Up Technology, which helps smooth split ends and the appearance of damaged hair. Aside from hair care products, Ess also launched hair accessories, heat tools and color glosses. Below, we rounded up some of the bestsellers from the brand, from a weightless air dry cream to a conditioner for dry ends. Whether you prefer to keep your hair care routine minimal or like to create hair product cocktails, keep reading to discover some of our favorites from the brand.
Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo
This sulfate-free, clarifying shampoo is suitable for all hair types (including color-treated hair). It works to cleanse and condition, leaving you with shiny, moisturized hair.
Kristin Ess The One Signature Conditioner
Follow up with this conditioner, which the brand says is moisturizing, but light enough to still give you a bouncy blowout. Leave it in for three minutes and then make sure to rinse thoroughly.
Where to get best-selling products made by womenMarch 11, 202204:38
Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Air Dry Creme
Anyone who is always on the go can appreciate a good styling cream. This formula can be used on all hair types to reduce frizz, restore shine and help protect against damage.
Kristin Ess Sea Salt Air Dry Mousse
Whether you want to give your natural waves a boost or encourage the texture of your natural hair, this mousse can help you achieve it. It can be applied to damp or towel-dried hair for easy styling.
Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint
The brand's first-ever in-shower watercolor, this tint creates a temporary tone on your hair. Leave it in for as little or for as long as you like to give your hair a subtle pink color. We should note, it works best on pre-lightened, highlighted or blonde hair.
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
Frequently hit the gym or need some extra volume on days when you have chronic bed head? This dry shampoo can help add volume and shine to flat hair and also works to soak up excess oils and odor.
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Conditioner
You've heard about dry shampoo, but what about dry conditioner? Use this on your locks to help add shine to and also soften hair.
Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
Build texture, add shine or give your hair some hold with this spray. It's suitable for all hair types and has a subtle grapefruit scent.
Kristin Ess Soft Bend 2-Inch Curling Iron
Have trouble with at-home blowouts? The brand says this is one way to fake it. It'll give your hair soft curves without having to break out the blow dryer.
Wander Beauty; Co-Founders: Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson
Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson, co-founders of Wander Beauty, are both moms who understand the importance of multitasking — so they wanted their beauty products to do the same. The brand creates beauty essentials that are versatile, easy to use and do all of the work for you. We love the Baggage Claim eye masks (Brach uses them to help her look more awake on early mornings) and are impressed with the brand's mascara and eye products, too.
Wander Beauty Cream Eye Shadow
A 2021 Allure Best of Beauty award winner, this cream eye shadow can be used to add a silky pop of color to your lids. The compact size makes it convenient for on-the-go touch-ups, too.
Wander Beauty Cream Blush & Lip Tint
This multitasker can be used on your eyes, lips or cheeks for a rosy look. It's perfect for lazy days when you don't want to put on a full face of makeup.
Wander Beauty Gold Under Eye Patches
These eye patches look like luxury (and Brach says they feel like it, too). They're formulated with hyaluronic acid and a blend of 17 amino acids, along with other skin-loving ingredients, to help plump and hydrate your under eyes.
Wander Beauty Upgraded Lashes Treatment Mascara
This treatment is both a serum and a mascara. It works to boost collagen production, and in just 30 days, the brand says users experienced up to a 43% increase in lash thickness and a 40% increase in lash length.
Wander Beauty Sight C-Er Vitamin C Concentrate
Vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide join forces in this concentrate to deliver brighter, nourished skin. You only need a pea-sized amount to treat your face and neck to hydration.
Wander Beauty B.O.M Voyage Cleansing Balm
Strip off makeup, oil and dirt with this cleansing balm. It practically melts off grime and rinses off as a milk, leaving you with clean, soft skin.
Honeycat Jewelry; Co-Founders: Julie Stott and Jo Baar
California-based Honeycat is a female-founded jewelry brand started by two best friends. The goal? To create affordable jewelry that doesn't compromise when it comes to fashion. Since they're so dainty, the pieces are timeless accessories that you can wear with practically anything in your wardrobe. With such a wide range, we rounded up some of the eye-catching pieces below, from necklaces and earrings to rings.
Honeycat Puffy Heart Locket
This gold-plated locket comes in gold, rose gold and silver and makes for a great gift.
Honeycat Celestial Starburst Studs
These sleek studs are perfect for anyone who prefers dainty accessories on their ears.
Honeycat Starburst Pendant Necklace
This pendant measures 24 inches long and comes in both gold and silver.
Honeycat Bonbon Black Onyx Crystal Pendant
There's something about the deep color of onyx that can add a bit of edge to any look. This pendant is perfect for wearing with a V-neck top.
Honeycat Thick Demi Hoops
Who can resist a stylish pair of hoops? We love the minimalist design of this set.
Honeycat Lucky Charms Bracelet
This bracelet is adorned with fun charms and can be worn alone or stacked with your other favorite bracelets.
Honeycat Mood Ring
This mood ring probably looks a lot more stylish than the one you had growing up. Plus it comes with its own chart to help you decode the color changes.
Honeycat Lucy Tiny Drop Bar Studs
Match these sleek studs with an equally impressive bracelet or necklace.
Honeycat Twist Croissant Hoops
These trendy hoops look way more expensive than they actually are.
Iconi; Founder: Angel Johnson
Angel Johnson, an Air Force veteran, is the force behind Iconi, a motivational activewear line. The name Iconi is actually an acronym, which stands for "I Can Overcome, Nothing's Impossible." The idea for the brand came during a workout, when Johnson's friend broke the news that the new pair of leggings that she splurged on were actually see-through. So, she set out to launch her own line of squat-proof leggings, designed with waistbands that would actually stay in place while you exercise. Now, the size-inclusive brand's line has expanded to include high-quality sports bras and more.
Seamless High-Waisted Legging
A bit of compression, a supportive high-rise waistband and a seamless fit make these leggings perfect for the gym (or for the couch).
Iconi Seamless Medium Impact Sports Bra
This moisture-wicking bra features a racerback design and removable padding. It comes in four different colors, including black, grey, maroon and olive green.
Lillie's of Charleston; Co-Founders: Tracey Richardson and Kellye Wicker
Sister-duo Tracey and Kellye were inspired by their father's love of barbecue (a skill that he learned from their Aunt Lillie) to create Lillie's of Charleston. Their father introduced the first sauce at his restaurant, The Rib Shack, and soon passed the recipes on. While working summers at The Rib Shack, they started to bottle the sauces up and start their own business. Each sauce is inspired by their Gullah heritage, including the bestselling Hab Mussy (which means "have mercy" in Gullah) Hot Mustard BBQ Sauce. Brach tried the authentic South Carolina-style mustard-base sauce and found that it truly does have some "sneaky heat" — it starts off sweet and tangy, but then the heat kicks in!
Lillie's of Charleston Hab Mussy Hot Mustard BBQ Sauce
This award-winning sauce can be used on wings, veggies, grilled meats and more. Our mouth is already watering at the sweet-and-spicy combination.
Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Natural Hot Sauce
You'll want to put this sauce on everything from wings to oysters to eggs. It makes for a great dipping sauce or can add a little extra kick to a Bloody Mary.
Lillie's of Charleston Finger Leek-en Mild Mustard BBQ Sauce
This finger-licking-good sauce goes great with chicken, pork ribs, fish and more. It might just put regular mustard to bed.
Ruggable; Founder: Jeneva Bell
We all love our furry friends, but don't love finding the accidents they leave behind — especially on brand new, expensive rugs. Jeneva Bell created Ruggable to find a fix for this issue. Rather than attempting to clean rugs with solutions or sprays, she created rugs that you can clean just like a towel or sheets. The machine washable rugs are comprised of two parts: one non-slip pad and a low-pile, lightweight rug. Each rug is stain and water resistant and are designed to actually fit in your washing machine at home. Whether you're looking to complete your rustic-inspired living room with an accent rug or prefer Persian and Moroccan-inspired design, there's a pick for everyone (and, every room).
Ruggable Verena Dark Wood Area Rug
Tie your farmhouse-inspired room together with this dark rug.
Ruggable Kamran Hazel Area Rug
Floral medallions and designs make this area rug light enough for any space.
Ruggable Vintage Area Rug
This rug has a bit of a boho feel to it and features a blend of blue and slate grey colors.
Ruggable Kamran Coral Area Rug
Inspired by traditional Heriz design, this geometric rug features ornate patterns and rustic colors.
