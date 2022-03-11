IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

Where to get best-selling products made by women

04:38

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY to celebrate women’s history month with best-selling products for women, sold by women. The brands include Kristen Ess Hair Care, Wander Beauty makeup, Honeycat Jewelry, Iconi activewear, Lillie’s of Charleston sauces and seasoning and Ruggable.March 11, 2022

