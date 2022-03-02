17 women-owned businesses to shop this Women's History Month — and beyond

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

March is Women’s History Month, and there's no shortage of ways to celebrate. We can educate ourselves with books, podcasts and documentaries, we can lift up the amazing women in our lives, and we can show our support with our dollars by shopping women-owned businesses. To help with that last one, we've rounded up 17 of our favorite female-led businesses available on QVC and HSN, from a clothing line designed to celebrate curves to a makeup brand that's inclusive of all skin tones.

Whether you’re in the market for fashion, beauty products, home goods or kitchenware, this list has it all. Keep scrolling to learn more about the creative, inspiring women behind these businesses — and for 51 great products to shop from them.

Women-owned fashion and accessories

Fashion influencer Tanesha Awasthi founded the blog Girl with Curves in 2011, covering trends, style tips, beauty advice, wellness and more — and not shying away from discussions about self-esteem and body image. Then in the fall of 2021 she launched a size-inclusive fashion line of the same name. The line, which is available exclusively at QVC, is designed to celebrate curves and inspire confidence in all women. Everything is available in sizes 00 to 36.

This bestselling sweater is designed to be fashion-forward with a flattering fit. Great for the office, a party or just hanging out, it comes in four colors and could be a staple in your closet for years to come.

Timeless style meets everyday comfort with this top-rated cardigan that comes in two colors. Reviewers love the soft fabric and the “perfect” fit.

These jeans have a classic straight-leg fit with minor distressing for an edgy feel. “They look, feel, and fit terrific,” according to a review.

Function and style collide at Lug, the handbag and accessory brand run by Ami Richter and her husband, Jason. Founded in 2005 with the goal of freshening up the luggage retail environment with fun and colorful designs, the brand has since been featured in magazines and even provided gift bags for the 2018 SAG Awards Gala. Featuring eye-catching patterns, practical compartments and a wide variety of shapes and sizes, Lug bags can reflect your personality while still meeting all of your functional needs.

Snag this top-rated makeup bag in a fun floral print just in time for spring. Featuring a pleasing design and a variety of color options, it has many interior compartments so you can keep all of your favorite products organized at home or on the go.

This bestselling lunch bag will help you make the most of your meals while you travel. Thanks to the zippered compartments and extra pockets, reviews say it’s more structured than a regular lunch bag. Plus, there's an insulated interior for keeping food cool.

This compact crossbody bag is great for when you’re on the go, and it holds more than you’d think, according to reviews. The stylish faux leather comes in six different colors.

Born in Cuba, Alina Villasante grew up in New York, then relocated to Atlanta and, eventually, Miami, bringing her positive attitude with her everywhere she went. In 2009, she combined her commitment to spreading positivity and her passion for design to officially launch Peace Love World.

The fashion brand is dedicated to empowering women to live with confidence, comfort and elegance. Every garment is branded with positive affirmations and infused with love in the form of eight embroidered red dash marks, one dash for every letter in the words “love” and “amor.”

Cozy to lounge in and cute enough to wear to work, this bestselling sweater is designed to be the embodiment of comfort and elegance. It comes in three colors and is bound to become a wardrobe staple.

Another bestseller, this classic pullover comes in chic and cozy velvet and can be worn as a set with the matching pants. The slight crop adds a fashionable flair, but reviews suggest sizing up if you don’t want any tummy exposure.

"I'm in love with my new go-to jeans," says one reviewer. In addition to the stylish boot cut, we're all for the trendy distressing and visible buttons.

Brittany Humble is a personal stylist who wants to create a shopping experience that caters to every woman, according to her fashion brand's website. She believes everyone, from stay-at-home moms to full-time working women, deserves to feel and look their best at any given moment.

Casual and trendy, her apparel is designed with versatility in mind: Many of the pieces easily transition from one occasion to the next. Featuring flowy silhouettes, fun prints and cozy-cool athleisure, Brittany Humble aims to be the brand where fashion meets functionality.

Perfect for layering or wearing alone, this top comes in three colors and is endlessly versatile. “Get it if you don’t have it,” one reviewer says.

Stylish meets sporty with this bestselling jacket. Lightweight and unique, the mesh sleeves and fun colors make it a great transition piece for spring.

Reviewers can’t get enough of this jumpsuit’s flattering fit. An HSN Customer Pick, it comes in four colors, features trendy wide legs and can be dressed up or down.

Designed to be feminine with a subtle, rock-and-roll edge, Rebecca Minkoff handbags are all about effortless sophistication. They’re a reflection of Minkoff herself, who moved to New York City at just 18 years old to pursue her dream of being a designer, according to the brand's website. She made her first handbag in 2005, playfully dubbed the “Morning After Bag,” and has since expanded her brand into a global fashion empire with a focus on accessible luxury. With a modern, free spirited look that’s easy to wear, her collection of bags, totes, clutches and more can help elevate any look.

Versatile and chic, this tote comes in four colors and is designed to be a staple piece that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe. Lightweight and roomy, according to reviews, it can fit your books, workout gear or whatever else you might need to carry.

This top-rated bag embodies the brand’s minimalist style and features studs for an edgy flair. It’s got personality but can still fit with most everything in your closet.

Sleek and compact, this bag is the perfect size for nights out or days on the move. It’s proportioned just right for your essentials, according to the brand, and like most Rebecca Minkoff bags, it can be dressed up or down.

She may be the daughter of Muhammad Ali, but as one of the most successful female boxers in history, Laila Ali is a legend in her own right. She designed her elevated athleisure line with active women in mind, so it's the kind of apparel that's versatile enough to take you from work to the gym. “I wanted to make sure that I came out with clothes we could wear for all those activities we’re doing throughout the day," she said in a press release.

Cute and cozy, this sweatshirt has a classic, everyday fit but features bell sleeves for added style. It comes in three colors and is incredibly soft inside and out, according to the brand.

“The ultimate jogger,” according to a review, these bestselling bottoms are designed to be a stylish alternative to sweatpants. They’re so versatile you can (and probably will!) wear them everywhere.

Wear these top-rated shorts to bed, to your workout or just to hang out. Reviewers say they look flattering and feel great.

Supermodel, CEO and wife of the late rockstar David Bowie, Iman Abdulmajid is an icon whose aspirational style has become accessible, thanks to her fashion line IMAN Global Chic. Inspired by her travels around the world, the line features rich fabrics, bright colors and chic accessories.

These bestselling sunglasses are a timeless wardrobe staple. Reviewers love the classic oval shape and say that the oversized fit is flattering without being too big for your face.

Sporty-chic pants with a bold, playful touch of color? Sign us up! The fabric is lightweight, according to reviews, making these pants a great option for transitioning between the seasons.

A tribute to the love Iman shared with her late husband David Bowie, this top-rated fragrance is romantic and long-lasting, according to the brand. The scent contains notes of bergamot, rose and vanilla.

Founder Alka Tolani grew up in North India and had the opportunity to travel extensively. As a result, she was exposed to many different cultures and fell in love with the way they expressed themselves through fashion and design. With a focus on sustainability, her fashion brand uses recycled plant-based fabrics like modal, cotton and bamboo to help create bright, eye-catching pieces inspired by one-of-a-kind artisan designs from all over the world.

Feminine and striking, the top comes in three floral patterns that are perfect for spring. Reviewers praise the quality of the design, and they recommend hand washing to maintain the delicate embroidery.

This bestselling PJ set has a vibrant, eye-catching print and soft material that is designed to be great for lounging. The pants run large, according to reviews, so size down for a more snug fit.

This top-rated dress is lightweight and loose-fitting, according to the brand. The versatile print can be dressed up or down, making it great for any occasion.

Women-owned beauty

According to their brand website, Amanda Johnson and KJ Miller came up with the idea for Mented in 2017 while chatting about their frustrations with the makeup industry over glasses of pinot noir. As Black women, neither could find a suitable nude lipstick for their skin tones. It was a problem that didn’t need to exist, and one they felt like they could fix. When they realized they’d get no help from manufacturers, they learned how to make lipstick from scratch, and Mented Cosmetics was born.

What started as a line of nude lipsticks has since expanded into a full catalog of makeup, with foundation, eyeshadow, gloss and more. Though their business has grown exponentially, Johnson and Miller still remain true to their initial mission: inclusivity and visibility for women of color.

This bestselling nude liquid lipstick set is a great introduction to the brand. Designed to be long lasting, lightweight and comfortable, the colors are neutral enough to wear any time and can help add a little extra color to any look.

Top-rated, bestselling and an HSN customer pick, this foundation set is a winner, and the reviews speak for themselves. Designed to be hydrating and buildable, it can give you the coverage you need and the natural finish you want.

Another bestseller, this highlighter can help provide a sun-kissed shimmer for that fresh, natural-looking glow. Reviewers praise the long-lasting finish and the lovely colors.

Dr. Roshini Raj, a practicing gastroenterologist, founded Tula on the belief that many of the same ingredients that are good for your diet can also be beneficial additions to your skin care routine. The brand's products — including facial cleansers, eye creams and serums — are made with probiotic extracts and superfoods like blueberries and papaya.

This top-rated, cult classic cleanser is a great introduction to the TULA brand. The formula is light and not overly drying, according to reviews, making it a safe option for sensitive skin.

Formulated with probiotic extracts, pineapple and papaya, this bestselling sunscreen is designed to feel great under makeup or on its own. It’s lightweight enough for everyday wear, according to the brand, and with SPF 30 protection it can help provide a healthy glow.

Another top-rated product, this eye balm is formulated with glow-enhancing ingredients like caffeine, aloe and blueberry. It goes on cool, according to reviews, and can help brighten and de-puff the skin under your eyes.

If you’re craving that no-makeup-makeup look this spring, Josie Maran is the brand for you. Maran's appreciation for natural, unpretentious beauty stems from her bohemian roots growing up in Northern California. According to a statement shared with Shop TODAY, her mother never wore makeup, so it wasn’t until she started modeling at age 17 that she discovered how empowering just a little bit could be. Then, when she had her own child, she honed her less-is-more approach to beauty and created a widely accessible brand that also gives back.

Luxury with a conscience is Josie Maran’s motto, as the cosmetics brand aims to create products that feel good on your skin and do good for the planet, too. The secret lies in 100 percent pure argan oil, which is formulated in every single product.

Why choose just one of Josie Maran's top argan oil products when you could have all three at a discounted rate? This collection of argan oil, argan milk and argan oil body butter is a great introduction to her brand. Reviewers are raving over the products' delicious smell and the “fresh, clean” feeling they're left with.

This top-rated four-piece set helps to maintain soft skin and a rosy glow on your lips and cheeks. Wear the gloss alone for a natural look, or layer it with your favorite lipstick to create the perfect shade.

This mascara is formulated with argan oil to help create silky-looking lashes that don’t clump together. It uses the blackest mineral pigment for a classic Hollywood look.

According to her brand's website, Dr. Adrienne Denese was one of the first doctors to specialize in anti-aging medicine, and she has made it her life’s mission to help women look and feel younger and live healthier lives. Her journey with skin care started at age nine, when she helped her aunt make bee pollen face cream. After getting her PhD in neuroscience at age 22, she trained at Harvard and Cornell, and then opened her own anti-aging practice in New York.

Including cleansers, serums, creams and more, her clean skin care line is a culmination of her professional experience and her passion for helping women look and feel their best.

This bestselling mask is designed to improve the look of fine lines, pores and wrinkles. Reviewers are impressed by the results, but recommend only using the product once or twice a week if you have sensitive skin.

This top-rated exfoliant can help to sweep away dead, dull skin cells to reveal a glowing complexion. The formula is gentle but powerful, according to the brand.

Designed to be a flaw eraser and a moisture magnet, this powder can help you avoid makeup runs and creases. For best results, reviewers recommend ditching the applicator sponge and using a makeup brush instead.

In 2005, Jamie O’Banion and her biochemist dad started experimenting with higher active ingredient percentages at her family’s cosmetics lab. The goal, according to BeautyBio's brand website, was to create 100 percent effective, results-driven skincare that would optimize your beauty routine. That’s how BeautyBio was born. With a range of products designed to work with the brand’s GloPRO Microneedling tool, De-puffing Rose Quartz Roller and Sculpting Cryo Roller, BeautyBio aims to put the power of in-office skincare results in the palm of your hands.

This serum can help make your lips look plumper and healthier, and it has a “nice tingly sensation” according to one reviewer. It can be worn alone for a natural look or as a base for lipstick.

These wipes are designed to exfoliate, cleanse and refresh your skin for a healthy and clean feeling anywhere, according to the brand. The formula is alcohol free, which can make it a great product great for dry skin.

Creating the appearance of smoother skin around your eyes, this bestselling kit is the ultimate BeautyBio starter pack, according to the brand. Reviews say it’s a great value for the set.

Women-owned home and kitchen

As a bestselling cookbook author, cooking show host and family chef, Ayesha Curry has a long history of being passionate about food. She believes a good home-cooked meal can always bring people together and that simple, satisfying food should be made in reliable, no-fuss cookware, according to a statement from The Ayesha Curry Home Collection.

That’s the ethos of her kitchen line: tried-and-true kitchen essentials that the everyday cook can use again and again. From pots and pans to knives and spatulas, refresh your kitchen just in time for spring with this line of everyday cookware, bakeware and kitchen accessories.

Designed to be a kitchen staple, this top-rated pan has a nonstick coating and a stylish porcelain exterior that comes in three colors. It’s easy to use and even easier to clean, according to reviews.

Infuse some personality into your kitchen with this bestselling catch-all steel can. It’s made to help reduce kitchen waste, and can help speed up the cleanup process after cooking.

Modern style meets high performance with this French press, according to the brand. It makes up to eight cups of coffee, so you can brew enough for the whole family in one go.

Giuliana Rancic's experience working the E! red carpet and renovating homes with her husband, Bill, has taught her a thing or two about style. If you’re looking to revive your space for spring, check out the chic yet functional items in her home decor line, which is exclusive to HSN and includes gorgeous bedding and towels, stylish decorative accents and more. August & Leo’s warm tones, clean lines and bright, neutral colors will liven up any room while still keeping things cozy.

Because you can never have too many blankets! An easy layering piece to enhance any room, this throw comes in four colors and is designed to be chic, luxurious and cozy.

Function meets accessible elegance with this top-rated drinking set. Reviewers say the glass is well-made and looks expensive.

An HSN Customer Pick, this pouf is a great companion for a sofa or chair and is designed to be laid-back yet stylish. According to reviews, it looks beautiful and does the trick.

Tired of overloading your coffee with cream and sugar to enhance the flavor? Check out Chicago French Press, a coffee company with blends so rich in flavor, they barely need any added sweetness. Founder Kris Christian quit her job as a Wall Street analyst and used her business savvy to help create premium and personalized options for coffee lovers. With fun blends including Maple Pecan, Chocolate Blueberry and Snicker Doodle, there’s a flavor everyone will love. And best of all, five percent of the proceeds from each bag sold directly support select 501(c)3 organizations.

A medium brew with a classic, full-bodied flavor, the Original Blend has hints of vanilla-nut and is a great everyday blend, according to the brand.

“Best coffee ever,” says one reviewer. If you’re looking for a more unique flavor, Chocolate Blueberry is designed to be a bold and delightful combination of fruity and savory.

If you want a little variety in your morning coffee routine, this bundle includes three single-origin African blends: one dark roast, one medium roast and one blonde roast. All three blends are smooth and flavorful, according to reviews.

Raised in Brooklyn, New York, twin sisters Laken and Carlissa King were inspired by the diversity and creativity all around them. According to their brand's website, they wanted to make dolls for kids that fostered togetherness not based on looks, but on personality traits. They created WorldGirls to celebrate kids for who they are on the inside.

Each doll embodies a specific archetypal trait — Warrior, Healer, Explorer, Rebel or Scholar — so kids can identify with the dolls’ passions, instead of what they look like. Representing girls from different countries and backgrounds, WorldGirls dolls can help kids break down barriers and have fun doing it.

The Rebel, Maud is a trailblazer who wants to shake things up and get into some good trouble. She’s bold, confident and inventive, and she likes to face challenges head-on.

The Explorer, Pemberly is inquisitive, curious and fearless. She loves to learn new things and is always on a quest to find her next adventure.

The Scholar, Zari is driven by a desire to learn. Thoughtful, studious and ambitious, she’s on a constant search for knowledge and almost always has a book in her hand.

